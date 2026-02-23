The Egyptian presidency announced that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will head to Saudi Arabia today (Monday), and is scheduled to meet with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



The spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency wrote on his Facebook account: "President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is heading today on a fraternal visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and is scheduled to meet with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman."



He noted that this visit comes within the framework of the two countries' commitment to enhancing the historical fraternal relations that bind them, and to continue consultations and coordination on various regional and international issues of mutual interest.



The relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt are characterized by historical depth, strategic cooperation, and ongoing coordination regarding issues that concern both countries on regional and international fronts, to support and enhance security and stability in the region and the world; given the high status and geographical location enjoyed by both countries, which has strengthened their influence on Arab, Islamic, and international levels.



The relations between the two countries witness numerous political, economic, and military visits exchanged between leaders and officials on a regular basis; to exchange views, experiences, and information that are of interest to both countries.