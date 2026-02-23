أعلنت الرئاسة المصرية أن الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي سيتوجه، اليوم (الإثنين)، إلى السعودية، ومن المقرر أن يلتقي ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان.
وكتب المتحدث باسم الرئاسة المصرية على حسابه في «فيسبوك»: «يتوجه الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي، اليوم، في زيارة أخوية إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، ومن المقرر أن يلتقي بولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان».
وأشار إلى أن هذه الزيارة تأتي في إطار حرص البلدين على تعزيز العلاقات الأخوية التاريخية التي تجمع بينهما، ولمواصلة التشاور والتنسيق بشأن مختلف القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
وتتميز العلاقات بين المملكة العربية السعودية ومصر بالعمق التاريخي والتعاون الإستراتيجي والتنسيق المستمر تجاه المسائل والقضايا التي تهم البلدين على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، لدعم وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم؛ نظراً للمكانة العالية والموقع الجغرافي الذي يتمتع به البلدان، مما عزز من ثقلهما على الأصعدة العربية والإسلامية والدولية.
وتشهد العلاقات بين البلدين العديد من الزيارات السياسية، والاقتصادية والعسكرية المتبادلة بين القادة والمسؤولين وبشكل دوري؛ لتبادل الآراء والخبرات والمعلومات التي تهم البلدين.
The Egyptian presidency announced that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will head to Saudi Arabia today (Monday), and is scheduled to meet with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.
The spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency wrote on his Facebook account: "President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is heading today on a fraternal visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and is scheduled to meet with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman."
He noted that this visit comes within the framework of the two countries' commitment to enhancing the historical fraternal relations that bind them, and to continue consultations and coordination on various regional and international issues of mutual interest.
The relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt are characterized by historical depth, strategic cooperation, and ongoing coordination regarding issues that concern both countries on regional and international fronts, to support and enhance security and stability in the region and the world; given the high status and geographical location enjoyed by both countries, which has strengthened their influence on Arab, Islamic, and international levels.
The relations between the two countries witness numerous political, economic, and military visits exchanged between leaders and officials on a regular basis; to exchange views, experiences, and information that are of interest to both countries.