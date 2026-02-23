أعلنت الرئاسة المصرية أن الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي سيتوجه، اليوم (الإثنين)، إلى السعودية، ومن المقرر أن يلتقي ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان.


وكتب المتحدث باسم الرئاسة المصرية على حسابه في «فيسبوك»: «يتوجه الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي، اليوم، في زيارة أخوية إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، ومن المقرر أن يلتقي بولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان».


وأشار إلى أن هذه الزيارة تأتي في إطار حرص البلدين على تعزيز العلاقات الأخوية التاريخية التي تجمع بينهما، ولمواصلة التشاور والتنسيق بشأن مختلف القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.


وتتميز العلاقات بين المملكة العربية السعودية ومصر بالعمق التاريخي والتعاون الإستراتيجي والتنسيق المستمر تجاه المسائل والقضايا التي تهم البلدين على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، لدعم وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم؛ نظراً للمكانة العالية والموقع الجغرافي الذي يتمتع به البلدان، مما عزز من ثقلهما على الأصعدة العربية والإسلامية والدولية.


وتشهد العلاقات بين البلدين العديد من الزيارات السياسية، والاقتصادية والعسكرية المتبادلة بين القادة والمسؤولين وبشكل دوري؛ لتبادل الآراء والخبرات والمعلومات التي تهم البلدين.