For the first time and with the aim of conducting tests, the U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon) announced that 3 military aircraft of the C-17 model transported, yesterday (Sunday), components of the unfuelled Ward 250 nuclear reactor from March Air Reserve Base in California to Hill Air Force Base in Utah.



This initiative, developed in partnership with Valar Atomics, is central to the administration's efforts to modernize American nuclear energy capabilities.



Officials from Valar Atomics distributed black hats with the phrase "Make Nuclear Power Great Again." Pentagon and Department of Energy officials, journalists, and industry representatives sat next to the reactor unit, covered with transparent plastic, during the hour-long flight, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Officials aim to achieve nuclear operation of the reactor on U.S. soil by July 4, 2026. The delivery of the integrated prototype contributes to accelerating this timeline, moving the project into the evaluation phase.



The mobile reactor is designed to provide reliable, off-grid power for military facilities, reducing the risks of power outages or external attacks, and defense officials describe it as a means to integrate commercial nuclear innovations directly into military infrastructure.



Officials presented the project as part of a broader strategy to ensure sustainable power generation for defense operations in contested or remote areas.



The reactor will now move to the San Rafael Energy Lab in Orangeville, Utah, for testing and evaluation under controlled conditions.



Valar Atomics, which funded the flight, is set to test its Ward 250 reactor at a facility near Hill Air Force Base, according to CEO Isaiah Taylor. The testing begins at a capacity of 250 kilowatts, and the system can ultimately generate 5 megawatts, enough to power 5,000 homes.



Taylor stated that the integrated design of the reactor allows for ease of transport and rapid deployment compared to traditional nuclear facilities.