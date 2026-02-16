للمرة الأولى وبهدف إجراء اختبارات، أعلنت وزارة الحرب الأمريكية (البنتاغون)، أن 3 طائرات عسكرية من طراز C-17 نقلت، أمس (الأحد)، مكونات مفاعل Ward 250 النووي غير المزود بالوقود من قاعدة «مارش» الجوية الاحتياطية بولاية كاليفورنيا إلى قاعدة «هيل» الجوية بولاية يوتا.


وتُعدّ هذه المبادرة، التي طُوّرت بالشراكة مع شركة «فالار أتوميكس» (Valar Atomics)، محوريةً في جهود الإدارة لتحديث قدرات الطاقة النووية الأمرسكية.


ووزع مسؤولو Valar Atomics قبعات سوداء مكتوب عليها عبارة «اجعلوا الطاقة النووية عظيمة مرة أخرى». وجلس مسؤولو البنتاغون ووزارة الطاقة والصحفيون وممثلو الصناعة بجانب وحدة المفاعل، المغطاة بالبلاستيك الشفاف، خلال الرحلة التي استغرقت ساعة، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال».


ويهدف المسؤولون إلى تحقيق التشغيل النووي للمفاعل على الأراضي الأمريكية بحلول 4 يوليو 2026. ويُسهم تسليم النموذج الأولي المُدمج في تسريع هذا الجدول الزمني، وينقل المشروع إلى مرحلة التقييم.


وصُمّم المفاعل المتنقل لتوفير طاقة موثوقة ومنفصلة عن الشبكة للمنشآت العسكرية، ما يُقلّل من مخاطر انقطاع التيار الكهربائي، أو الهجمات الخارجية، ويصفه مسؤولو الدفاع بأنه وسيلة لدمج الابتكارات النووية التجارية مباشرةً في البنية التحتية العسكرية.


وقدّم المسؤولون المشروع في إطار إستراتيجية أوسع لضمان توليد طاقة مستدام للعمليات الدفاعية في المناطق المتنازع عليها أو النائية.


وسينتقل المفاعل الآن إلى مختبر «سان رافائيل» للطاقة في أورانجفيل بولاية يوتا، لإجراء الاختبارات والتقييم في ظل ظروف مُحكمة.


ومن المقرر أن تقوم شركة Valar Atomics، التي موّلت الرحلة، باختبار مفاعلها Ward 250 في منشأة بالقرب من قاعدة «هيل» الجوية، بحسب الرئيس التنفيذي إيزايا تايلور. ويبدأ الاختبار بقدرة 250 كيلوواط، ويمكن للنظام في النهاية توليد 5 ميجاوات، وهو ما يكفي لتزويد 5 آلاف منزل بالطاقة.


وقال تايلور إن التصميم المُدمج للمفاعل يُتيح سهولة النقل والنشر السريع مقارنةً بالمنشآت النووية التقليدية.