The Egyptian artist Reem Mostafa entered a state of collapse and tears during the funeral of her mother, Maisa Mahmoud Aziz Bahiri, which is currently taking place in a mosque in the Giza area, amidst an atmosphere of deep sorrow.

A sense of grief overshadowed Reem Mostafa's features as she walked beside her mother's body, with the presence of several colleagues who were keen to offer their condolences and comfort her.

Notable attendees from the art scene

A number of stars from the art world attended Reem Mostafa's mother's funeral, including Youssef El Sherif, Ashraf Zaki, Ahmed Dawood, and others.

Struggle with illness

The health condition of the artist's mother had deteriorated in recent times after a long battle with illness, before she passed away last night.

Touching message

Reem Mostafa mourned her mother with heartfelt words on her personal account on the "Facebook" platform, confirming that she represented her support, strength, and security, and that her departure left a huge void in her life.

Her participation in Ramadan 2026

It is worth mentioning that Reem Mostafa will participate in the Ramadan 2026 drama season through the series "The Art of War," alongside several stars, including Youssef El Sherif, Sheri Adel, Islam Ibrahim, Dina Sami, Mohamed Gomaa, and Walid Fawaz. The work is directed by Mahmoud Abdel Tawab and written by Amr Samir Atef.