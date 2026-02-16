دخلت الفنانة المصرية ريم مصطفى في حالة من الانهيار والبكاء خلال جنازة والدتها مايسة محمود عزيز بحيري، التي تقام حالياً في أحد مساجد منطقة الجيزة، وسط أجواء من الحزن الشديد.

وخيمت حالة من الأسى على ملامح ريم مصطفى، أثناء سيرها إلى جوار جثمان والدتها، بحضور عدد من زملائها الذين حرصوا على تقديم العزاء ومواساتها.
أبرز الحضور من نجوم الفن

وحرص على حضور جنازة والدة ريم مصطفى عدد من نجوم الفن منهم يوسف الشريف، أشرف زكي، أحمد داود، وآخرون.
صراع مع المرض

وكانت الحالة الصحية لوالدة الفنانة قد تدهورت خلال الفترة الأخيرة بعد صراع طويل مع المرض، قبل أن تفارق الحياة مساء أمس.

رسالة مؤثرة

ونعت ريم مصطفى والدتها بكلمات مؤثرة عبر حسابها الشخصي على منصة «فيسبوك»، مؤكدة أنها كانت تمثل لها السند والدعم والأمان، وأن رحيلها ترك فراغًا كبيرًا في حياتها.

مشاركتها في رمضان 2026

يُذكر أن ريم مصطفى تشارك في موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مسلسل «فن الحرب»، إلى جانب عدد من النجوم، من بينهم يوسف الشريف، شيري عادل، إسلام إبراهيم، دينا سامي، محمد جمعة، ووليد فواز، والعمل من إخراج محمود عبدالتواب وتأليف عمرو سمير عاطف.