في خطأ عملياتي وصف بـ«الفادح»، كشفت شركة Paragon Solutions الإسرائيلية المتخصصة في برمجيات التجسس الهجومي واجهة تحكم برنامجها المتقدم «Graphite» بشكل عرضي عبر منصة LinkedIn.

الصور التي نُشرت لفترة قصيرة جداً ثم حُذفت بسرعة ظهرت في خلفية منشور لرئيسة الامتثال في الشركة روت يامن، وأظهرت الواجهة رقم هاتف تشيكي مرتبط باسم «Valentina»، وسجلات اعتراض بيانات موسومة بـ«مكتملة»، إلى جانب تصنيفات لاستخراج بيانات من تطبيقات مشفرة مثل WhatsApp وSignal وTelegram وغيرها.

ويُعد برنامج «Graphite» أحد أخطر أنظمة التجسس التجارية، حيث يُباع حصرياً لحكومات وجهات رسمية، ويتميز بهجمات «صفر نقرة» تسمح باختراق الأجهزة دون أي تفاعل من المستخدم، حيث يتيح البرنامج الوصول الكامل إلى الرسائل قبل وبعد التشفير، وتشغيل الكاميرا والميكروفون عن بعد، واستخراج البيانات من نظام التشغيل بأكمله.

وارتبط «Graphite» سابقاً باستهداف عشرات الصحفيين والنشطاء، خصوصاً في إيطاليا، حيث أكد تحقيق لـCitizen Lab بجامعة تورونتو في 2024 و2025 تورط البرنامج في هجمات على أجهزة iOS وAndroid عبر ثغرات في WhatsApp، بما في ذلك إرسال ملف PDF يُعالج تلقائياً لكسر بيئة العزل.

ووصف الباحث البارز في Citizen Lab جون سكوت-رايلتون الحادثة بأنها «فشل عملياتي فادح»، مشيراً إلى أن صناعة برامج التجسس تعتمد بشكل أساسي على السرية التامة، وهذا التعرض يُظهر ثغرة خطيرة في إجراءات الأمن التشغيلي لدى Paragon.

وتأسست الشركة عام 2019 بمشاركة إيهود باراك رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي السابق، وإيهود شنيرسون قائد سابق لوحدة 8200 الاستخباراتية الإسرائيلية، وبيعت أخيراً مقابل نحو 900 مليون دولار لصندوق استثمار أمريكي، محققة أرباحاً شخصية كبيرة لباراك تقدر بين 10-15 مليون دولار.

وكشفت السجلات الأمريكية ارتباطات محتملة بين تقنيات الشركة وجهات مثل وزارة الأمن الداخلي، وهيئة الهجرة والجمارك، رغم عدم الكشف الكامل عن تفاصيل العقود.