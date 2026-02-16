In a "grave" operational error, the Israeli company Paragon Solutions, specialized in offensive spyware, accidentally revealed the control interface of its advanced program "Graphite" via the LinkedIn platform.

The images, which were published for a very short time and then quickly deleted, appeared in the background of a post by the company's Chief Compliance Officer, Rot Yamen, and showed the interface with a Czech phone number associated with the name "Valentina," and data interception logs marked as "completed," alongside classifications for extracting data from encrypted applications like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and others.

The "Graphite" program is considered one of the most dangerous commercial spying systems, as it is sold exclusively to governments and official entities. It features "zero-click" attacks that allow for device infiltration without any user interaction, enabling full access to messages before and after encryption, remote activation of the camera and microphone, and extraction of data from the entire operating system.

"Graphite" has previously been linked to the targeting of dozens of journalists and activists, particularly in Italy, where an investigation by Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto in 2024 and 2025 confirmed the program's involvement in attacks on iOS and Android devices through vulnerabilities in WhatsApp, including sending a PDF file that is automatically processed to break the isolation environment.

Senior researcher at Citizen Lab, John Scott-Railton, described the incident as a "grave operational failure," noting that the spyware industry relies primarily on complete secrecy, and this exposure reveals a serious flaw in Paragon's operational security procedures.

The company was founded in 2019 with the participation of Ehud Barak, the former Israeli Prime Minister, and Ehud Shnerson, a former commander of the Israeli intelligence Unit 8200, and was recently sold for about $900 million to an American investment fund, yielding significant personal profits for Barak estimated between $10-15 million.

American records revealed potential connections between the company's technologies and entities such as the Department of Homeland Security and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, although full details of the contracts have not been disclosed.