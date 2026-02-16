في خطأ عملياتي وصف بـ«الفادح»، كشفت شركة Paragon Solutions الإسرائيلية المتخصصة في برمجيات التجسس الهجومي واجهة تحكم برنامجها المتقدم «Graphite» بشكل عرضي عبر منصة LinkedIn.
الصور التي نُشرت لفترة قصيرة جداً ثم حُذفت بسرعة ظهرت في خلفية منشور لرئيسة الامتثال في الشركة روت يامن، وأظهرت الواجهة رقم هاتف تشيكي مرتبط باسم «Valentina»، وسجلات اعتراض بيانات موسومة بـ«مكتملة»، إلى جانب تصنيفات لاستخراج بيانات من تطبيقات مشفرة مثل WhatsApp وSignal وTelegram وغيرها.
ويُعد برنامج «Graphite» أحد أخطر أنظمة التجسس التجارية، حيث يُباع حصرياً لحكومات وجهات رسمية، ويتميز بهجمات «صفر نقرة» تسمح باختراق الأجهزة دون أي تفاعل من المستخدم، حيث يتيح البرنامج الوصول الكامل إلى الرسائل قبل وبعد التشفير، وتشغيل الكاميرا والميكروفون عن بعد، واستخراج البيانات من نظام التشغيل بأكمله.
وارتبط «Graphite» سابقاً باستهداف عشرات الصحفيين والنشطاء، خصوصاً في إيطاليا، حيث أكد تحقيق لـCitizen Lab بجامعة تورونتو في 2024 و2025 تورط البرنامج في هجمات على أجهزة iOS وAndroid عبر ثغرات في WhatsApp، بما في ذلك إرسال ملف PDF يُعالج تلقائياً لكسر بيئة العزل.
ووصف الباحث البارز في Citizen Lab جون سكوت-رايلتون الحادثة بأنها «فشل عملياتي فادح»، مشيراً إلى أن صناعة برامج التجسس تعتمد بشكل أساسي على السرية التامة، وهذا التعرض يُظهر ثغرة خطيرة في إجراءات الأمن التشغيلي لدى Paragon.
وتأسست الشركة عام 2019 بمشاركة إيهود باراك رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي السابق، وإيهود شنيرسون قائد سابق لوحدة 8200 الاستخباراتية الإسرائيلية، وبيعت أخيراً مقابل نحو 900 مليون دولار لصندوق استثمار أمريكي، محققة أرباحاً شخصية كبيرة لباراك تقدر بين 10-15 مليون دولار.
وكشفت السجلات الأمريكية ارتباطات محتملة بين تقنيات الشركة وجهات مثل وزارة الأمن الداخلي، وهيئة الهجرة والجمارك، رغم عدم الكشف الكامل عن تفاصيل العقود.
In a "grave" operational error, the Israeli company Paragon Solutions, specialized in offensive spyware, accidentally revealed the control interface of its advanced program "Graphite" via the LinkedIn platform.
The images, which were published for a very short time and then quickly deleted, appeared in the background of a post by the company's Chief Compliance Officer, Rot Yamen, and showed the interface with a Czech phone number associated with the name "Valentina," and data interception logs marked as "completed," alongside classifications for extracting data from encrypted applications like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and others.
The "Graphite" program is considered one of the most dangerous commercial spying systems, as it is sold exclusively to governments and official entities. It features "zero-click" attacks that allow for device infiltration without any user interaction, enabling full access to messages before and after encryption, remote activation of the camera and microphone, and extraction of data from the entire operating system.
"Graphite" has previously been linked to the targeting of dozens of journalists and activists, particularly in Italy, where an investigation by Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto in 2024 and 2025 confirmed the program's involvement in attacks on iOS and Android devices through vulnerabilities in WhatsApp, including sending a PDF file that is automatically processed to break the isolation environment.
Senior researcher at Citizen Lab, John Scott-Railton, described the incident as a "grave operational failure," noting that the spyware industry relies primarily on complete secrecy, and this exposure reveals a serious flaw in Paragon's operational security procedures.
The company was founded in 2019 with the participation of Ehud Barak, the former Israeli Prime Minister, and Ehud Shnerson, a former commander of the Israeli intelligence Unit 8200, and was recently sold for about $900 million to an American investment fund, yielding significant personal profits for Barak estimated between $10-15 million.
American records revealed potential connections between the company's technologies and entities such as the Department of Homeland Security and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, although full details of the contracts have not been disclosed.