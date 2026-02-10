حذّرت إيران من «ضغوط وتأثيرات مدمّرة» على الجهود الدبلوماسية، قبيل زيارة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو إلى واشنطن، لإجراء محادثات يُتوقع أن تركز على المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية.
التوصل لنتيجة سريعة
وقالت الخارجية الإيرانية إن طهران تخوض المفاوضات للتوصل سريعاً لنتيجة، مشيدة بجهود دول المنطقة لخفض التوتر.
وأضاف المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية إسماعيل بقائي في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن الطرف الذي نتفاوض معه هو الولايات المتحدة، ويعود لها القرار في أن تعمل بشكل مستقل عن الضغوط والتأثيرات المدمرة التي تضر بالمنطقة. ولفت إلى أن النظام الإسرائيلي أظهر مراراً، لكونه مخرباً، معارضته لأية عملية دبلوماسية في منطقتنا تؤدي إلى السلام.
ونقل التلفزيون الإيراني عن متحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية، قوله إن بلاده تخوض المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة للتوصل سريعاً لنتيجة ولا تريد المماطلة.
وأفاد المتحدث بأن المحادثات النووية التي جرت مع أمريكا الأسبوع الماضي كانت لتحديد «جدية» الطرف الآخر، لافتاً إلى أنه لا يمكن التكهن بالفترة الزمنية التي تستمر أو تنتهي فيها المفاوضات الحالية مع الولايات المتحدة.
استغلال الفرصة الأخيرة
في غضون ذلك، يتوجه رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، إلى واشنطن، اليوم الثلاثاء، لدعوة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى توسيع نطاق المحادثات النووية عالية المخاطر مع إيران.
وبحسب تقديرات سياسية وأمنية إسرائيلية تناولتها «القناة الإسرائيلية 13»، يسعى نتنياهو إلى استغلال ما ينظر إليه على أنه «الفرصة الأخيرة» للتأثير على موقف الرئيس ترمب قبل أي اتفاق محتمل مع طهران.
وسبق أن دعت إسرائيل إلى وقف جميع أنشطة تخصيب اليورانيوم في إيران، والحد من برنامجها للصواريخ الباليستية، وقطع علاقاتها مع الجماعات المسلحة في أنحاء المنطقة. ورفضت إيران هذه المطالب دائماً، مؤكدة أنها ستقبل فقط بعض القيود على برنامجها النووي مقابل رفع العقوبات عنها.
وترغب طهران في أن تقتصر المفاوضات على برنامجها النووي، من دون التطرق لمسائل أخرى من بينها برنامجها الصاروخي.
وعقدت واشنطن وطهران 5 جولات من المحادثات العام الماضي بهدف كبح برنامج طهران النووي، إلا أن العملية تعثرت لأسباب على رأسها الخلاف على تخصيب اليورانيوم داخل إيران.
Iran has warned of "destructive pressures and influences" on diplomatic efforts, ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington for talks expected to focus on U.S.-Iranian negotiations.
Reaching a Quick Result
The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that Tehran is engaged in negotiations to reach a quick result, praising the efforts of regional countries to reduce tensions.
Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, said at a press conference today, Tuesday, that the party we are negotiating with is the United States, and it is up to them to act independently of the destructive pressures and influences that harm the region. He noted that the Israeli regime has repeatedly shown, as a saboteur, its opposition to any diplomatic process in our region that leads to peace.
The Iranian television quoted a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry as saying that his country is engaged in negotiations with the United States to reach a quick result and does not want to procrastinate.
The spokesman indicated that the nuclear talks held with the U.S. last week were to determine the "seriousness" of the other party, noting that it is impossible to predict the duration of the current negotiations with the United States.
Seizing the Last Opportunity
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Washington today, Tuesday, to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to expand the scope of high-stakes nuclear talks with Iran.
According to Israeli political and security assessments discussed by "Channel 13," Netanyahu seeks to seize what is seen as the "last opportunity" to influence President Trump's position before any potential agreement with Tehran.
Israel has previously called for a halt to all uranium enrichment activities in Iran, to limit its ballistic missile program, and to cut ties with armed groups across the region. Iran has always rejected these demands, asserting that it will only accept some restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions.
Tehran wants the negotiations to focus solely on its nuclear program, without addressing other issues, including its missile program.
Washington and Tehran held five rounds of talks last year aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program, but the process stalled due to disagreements primarily over uranium enrichment within Iran.