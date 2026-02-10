Iran has warned of "destructive pressures and influences" on diplomatic efforts, ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington for talks expected to focus on U.S.-Iranian negotiations.



Reaching a Quick Result



The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that Tehran is engaged in negotiations to reach a quick result, praising the efforts of regional countries to reduce tensions.



Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baqaei, said at a press conference today, Tuesday, that the party we are negotiating with is the United States, and it is up to them to act independently of the destructive pressures and influences that harm the region. He noted that the Israeli regime has repeatedly shown, as a saboteur, its opposition to any diplomatic process in our region that leads to peace.



The Iranian television quoted a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry as saying that his country is engaged in negotiations with the United States to reach a quick result and does not want to procrastinate.



The spokesman indicated that the nuclear talks held with the U.S. last week were to determine the "seriousness" of the other party, noting that it is impossible to predict the duration of the current negotiations with the United States.



Seizing the Last Opportunity



Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to Washington today, Tuesday, to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to expand the scope of high-stakes nuclear talks with Iran.



According to Israeli political and security assessments discussed by "Channel 13," Netanyahu seeks to seize what is seen as the "last opportunity" to influence President Trump's position before any potential agreement with Tehran.



Israel has previously called for a halt to all uranium enrichment activities in Iran, to limit its ballistic missile program, and to cut ties with armed groups across the region. Iran has always rejected these demands, asserting that it will only accept some restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions.



Tehran wants the negotiations to focus solely on its nuclear program, without addressing other issues, including its missile program.



Washington and Tehran held five rounds of talks last year aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear program, but the process stalled due to disagreements primarily over uranium enrichment within Iran.