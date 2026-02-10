حذّرت إيران من «ضغوط وتأثيرات مدمّرة» على الجهود الدبلوماسية، قبيل زيارة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو إلى واشنطن، لإجراء محادثات يُتوقع أن تركز على المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية.


التوصل لنتيجة سريعة


وقالت الخارجية الإيرانية إن طهران تخوض المفاوضات للتوصل سريعاً لنتيجة، مشيدة بجهود دول المنطقة لخفض التوتر.


وأضاف المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية إسماعيل بقائي في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم الثلاثاء، أن الطرف الذي نتفاوض معه هو الولايات المتحدة، ويعود لها القرار في أن تعمل بشكل مستقل عن الضغوط والتأثيرات المدمرة التي تضر بالمنطقة. ولفت إلى أن النظام الإسرائيلي أظهر مراراً، لكونه مخرباً، معارضته لأية عملية دبلوماسية في منطقتنا تؤدي إلى السلام.


ونقل التلفزيون الإيراني عن متحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية، قوله إن بلاده تخوض المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة للتوصل سريعاً لنتيجة ولا تريد المماطلة.


وأفاد المتحدث بأن المحادثات النووية التي جرت مع أمريكا الأسبوع الماضي كانت لتحديد «جدية» الطرف الآخر، لافتاً إلى أنه لا يمكن التكهن بالفترة الزمنية التي تستمر أو تنتهي فيها المفاوضات الحالية مع الولايات المتحدة.


استغلال الفرصة الأخيرة


في غضون ذلك، يتوجه رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، إلى واشنطن، اليوم الثلاثاء، لدعوة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى توسيع نطاق المحادثات النووية عالية المخاطر مع إيران.


وبحسب تقديرات سياسية وأمنية إسرائيلية تناولتها «القناة الإسرائيلية 13»، يسعى نتنياهو إلى استغلال ما ينظر إليه على أنه «الفرصة الأخيرة» للتأثير على موقف الرئيس ترمب قبل أي اتفاق محتمل مع طهران.


وسبق أن دعت إسرائيل إلى وقف جميع أنشطة تخصيب اليورانيوم في إيران، والحد من برنامجها للصواريخ الباليستية، وقطع علاقاتها مع الجماعات المسلحة في أنحاء المنطقة. ورفضت إيران هذه المطالب دائماً، مؤكدة أنها ستقبل فقط بعض القيود على برنامجها النووي مقابل رفع العقوبات عنها.


وترغب طهران في أن تقتصر المفاوضات على برنامجها النووي، من دون التطرق لمسائل أخرى من بينها برنامجها الصاروخي.


وعقدت واشنطن وطهران 5 جولات من المحادثات العام الماضي بهدف كبح برنامج طهران النووي، إلا أن العملية تعثرت لأسباب على رأسها الخلاف على تخصيب اليورانيوم داخل إيران.