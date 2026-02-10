كشفت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» الإسرائيلية أن البيت الأبيض قرر أن يكون اللقاء المرتقب بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ورئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو مغلقا دون حضور وسائل الإعلام، على عكس اللقاءات الأخرى.


قرار البيت الأبيض


ورجحت أن يكون الرئيس الأمريكي أراد ذلك حتى لا يكشف عن خلافات في الرأي بينه وبين نتنياهو بشأن اتفاق محتمل مع إيران. وأضافت الصحيفة: «اتخذ قرار عقد الاجتماع المغلق من قبل البيت الأبيض، على عكس معظم الاجتماعات السابقة».


ولفتت إلى أن وفدا صغيرا نسبيا سيرافق نتنياهو خلال الزيارة التي من المنتظر أن تبدأ اليوم (الثلاثاء)، يضم سكرتيره العسكري اللواء رومان غوفمان، والقائم بأعمال رئيس مجلس الأمن القومي جيل رايخ، وبدون زوجته سارة.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤولين إسرائيليين قولهم إن هناك ضغوطا كبيرة من دول عربية، وتدخلا قويا من المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، لتجنب حرب مع إيران، وهو ما يُقلق نتنياهو.


وذكرت أن الإسرائيليين يخشون أن يتوصل ترمب إلى اتفاق هش مع إيران، أي اتفاق يقتصر على الملف النووي، دون إشراف حقيقي من الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية.


خطوط إسرائيل الحمراء


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤول إسرائيلي كبير قوله: «هناك مخاوف من أن يؤدي هذا إلى اتفاق لا يصب في مصلحتنا. هذه ليست مفاوضات بين ويتكوف وكوشنر والإيرانيين، بل هناك الأتراك أيضا، بالإضافة إلى قطر والسعودية ومصر. هناك العديد من الأطراف المؤثرة على ترمب. نخشى أن يؤدي هذا إلى اتفاق لن يكون في مصلحة إسرائيل، وهذا أمرٌ مقلق».


ويأمل نتنياهو في الحديث مع ترمب عن الخطوط الحمراء لإسرائيل بشأن أي اتفاق مع إيران.


وبحسب الصحيفة، فإن هذه الخطوط تتمثل في: اتفاق يسلب إيران حق التخصيب، وقف تخصيب اليورانيوم نهائيا، إزالة اليورانيوم المخصب من الأراضي الإيرانية، واستعادة الرقابة الفعلية وتفعيل إجراءات الرقابة.


وتوقعت أن يتحدث نتنياهو مع الرئيس ترمب بشأن خطر الصواريخ الباليستية، معتبرة أن هذه القضية تُقلق إسرائيل بشدة، ولا تُثير اهتمام الأمريكيين بالقدر الكافي، ولذلك تحث إسرائيل الولايات المتحدة على تقييد الصواريخ الباليستية الإيرانية لمنعها من إلحاق ضرر جسيم بإسرائيل، وكذلك بأوروبا.