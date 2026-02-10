The Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" revealed that the White House has decided that the anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be closed to the media, unlike previous meetings.



White House Decision



It is believed that the U.S. president wanted this to avoid revealing any disagreements between him and Netanyahu regarding a potential deal with Iran. The newspaper added: "The decision to hold the closed meeting was made by the White House, unlike most previous meetings."



It pointed out that a relatively small delegation will accompany Netanyahu during the visit, which is expected to start today (Tuesday), including his military secretary, General Roman Gofman, and the acting head of the National Security Council, Gil Reich, without his wife Sara.



The newspaper quoted Israeli officials as saying that there is significant pressure from Arab countries and strong intervention from U.S. envoys Steve Mnuchin and Jared Kushner to avoid a war with Iran, which concerns Netanyahu.



It mentioned that the Israelis fear that Trump might reach a fragile agreement with Iran, one that is limited to the nuclear file, without real oversight from the International Atomic Energy Agency.



Israel's Red Lines



The newspaper quoted a senior Israeli official as saying: "There are concerns that this could lead to an agreement that does not serve our interests. These are not negotiations between Mnuchin, Kushner, and the Iranians; there are also the Turks, in addition to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. There are many parties influencing Trump. We fear this could lead to an agreement that will not be in Israel's interest, and that is concerning."



Netanyahu hopes to discuss with Trump Israel's red lines regarding any agreement with Iran.



According to the newspaper, these red lines include: an agreement that deprives Iran of the right to enrich uranium, a complete halt to uranium enrichment, the removal of enriched uranium from Iranian territory, and the restoration of effective oversight and the activation of monitoring procedures.



It is expected that Netanyahu will talk to President Trump about the danger of ballistic missiles, considering that this issue deeply concerns Israel and does not attract sufficient attention from Americans. Therefore, Israel urges the United States to restrict Iranian ballistic missiles to prevent them from causing significant harm to Israel, as well as to Europe.