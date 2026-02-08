The Palestinian presidency condemned today (Sunday) the decisions adopted by the Israeli security cabinet (the Cabinet) regarding attempts to annex the West Bank, affirming that they represent "a continuation of the comprehensive war waged by the Israeli occupation government against the Palestinian people."



The Palestinian presidency stated that "the decision is an unprecedented escalation targeting the Palestinian existence, its national rights, and its historical claims over all Palestinian land, particularly in the occupied West Bank," warning of the dangers of the decisions which represent a practical implementation of annexation and displacement plans.



It pointed out that these measures violate all agreements signed between the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israel, as well as international law, international legitimacy resolutions, and constitute a blatant violation of the Oslo Agreement and the Hebron Agreement.



Palestinian Vice President Hussein Sheikh said: "What is being circulated about anticipated Israeli decisions to deepen the annexation and impose new realities in the West Bank undermines all signed agreements that are binding for the parties," explaining that these steps represent a serious escalation and a flagrant violation of international law.



Sheikh indicated that these unilateral measures aim to undermine any political horizon, destroy the two-state solution, and drag the region towards further tension and instability.



The Palestinian Vice President called on the U.S. administration and the international community to intervene immediately to stop what he termed "occupational encroachment."



Israeli media reported today that the "Cabinet" approved a series of measures to expand Israeli control over the West Bank, indicating that these measures grant the occupation more executive powers over the Palestinians.



The Israeli occupation had announced (on Monday) the launch of a large-scale security operation that will last several days in the city of Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank.