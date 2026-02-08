دانت الرئاسة الفلسطينية، اليوم (الأحد)، القرارات التي اعتمدها مجلس الوزراء الأمني الإسرائيلي (الكابينت) بمحاولات ضم الضفة الغربية، مؤكدة أنها «استمرار للحرب الشاملة التي تشنها حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على الشعب الفلسطيني».


وقالت الرئاسة الفلسطينية إن «القرار هو تصعيد غير مسبوق يستهدف الوجود الفلسطيني، وحقوقه الوطنية، والتاريخية على كامل الأرض الفلسطينية خصوصاً في الضفة الغربية المحتلة»، محذرة من خطورة القرارات التي تمثّل تنفيذاً عملياً لمخططات الضمّ والتهجير.


وأشارت إلى أن هذه الإجراءات مخالفة لكل الاتفاقات الموقعة بين منظمة التحرير الفلسطينية وإسرائيل، وكذلك للقانون الدولي، ولقرارات الشرعية الدولية، وانتهاك صارخ لاتفاق أوسلو، واتفاق الخليل.


وقال نائب الرئيس الفلسطيني حسين الشيخ: ما يُتداول عن قرارات إسرائيلية مرتقبة لتعميق الضمّ وفرض وقائع جديدة في الضفة الغربية، نسف لكل الاتفاقيات الموقعة والملزمة للأطراف، موضحاً أن تلك الخطوات تشكل تصعيداً خطيراً وانتهاكاً فاضحاً للقانون الدولي.


وأشار الشيخ إلى أن هذه الإجراءات الأحادية تهدف إلى تقويض أي أفق سياسي، ونسف حل الدولتين، وجرّ المنطقة نحو مزيد من التوتر وعدم الاستقرار.


وطالب نائب الرئيس الفلسطيني الإدارة الأمريكية والمجتمع الدولي بالتدخل الفوري لوقف ما سمّاه «التغول الاحتلالي».


وذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، اليوم أن «الكابينت» أقر سلسلة من الإجراءات لتوسيع السيطرة الإسرائيلية على الضفة الغربية، مبينة أن تلك الإجراءات تمنح الاحتلال المزيد من الصلاحيات التنفيذية على الفلسطينيين.


وكان الاحتلال الإسرائيلي قد أعلن (الإثنين) إطلاق عملية أمنية واسعة النطاق، تستمر عدة أيام، في مدينة الخليل جنوب الضفة الغربية المحتلة.