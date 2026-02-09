The Women's Institute of the General Security presents to visitors at the Ministry of Interior's pavilion at the World Defense Exhibition 2026 in Riyadh, from February 8 to 12, the show "The Silent Squad," which highlights the skills of handling weapons in a precise harmony with the musical band.

The Ministry of Interior participates in the exhibition under the slogan "Maqdam"; showcasing its plans to develop the internal security system, employ artificial intelligence technologies, in addition to innovative solutions in building safe cities, securing borders, managing crises and disasters, and enhancing field operations. It also highlights its efforts in environmental protection, enhancing the security of vital facilities, and supporting the localization of military industries.