يعرض المعهد النسائي بالأمن العام لزوار جناح وزارة الداخلية في معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 بمدينة الرياض خلال الفترة من 8 إلى 12 فبراير الجاري عرض «الفصيل الصامت»، الذي يبرز مهارات التعامل الاستعراضي مع السلاح بتناغم دقيق مع الفرقة الموسيقية.

وتشارك وزارة الداخلية في المعرض تحت شعار «مقدام»؛ حيث تستعرض خططها لتطوير منظومة الأمن الداخلي، وتوظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافة إلى حلول مبتكرة في بناء المدن الآمنة، وتأمين الحدود، وإدارة الأزمات والكوارث، وتطوير العمل الميداني. كما تسلط الضوء على جهودها في حماية البيئة، وتعزيز أمن المنشآت الحيوية، ودعم توطين الصناعات العسكرية.