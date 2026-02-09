انطلقت أمس (الأحد) فعاليات النسخة الثالثة من معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 في ملهم (شمالي الرياض)، بحضور وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، ومشاركة وفود وجهات حكومية وشركات دولية متخصصة في قطاع صناعة الدفاع والأمن. وتنظم المعرض الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية لتعزيز الجهود المبذولة لتوطين ما يزيد على 50% من الإنفاق العسكري وفق مستهدفات رؤية 2030، ورفع الجاهزية التشغيلية، وتعزيز الاستقلالية الإستراتيجية للمملكة في المجال الدفاعي.

وقدمت طائرات القوات الجوية الملكية مجموعة من العروض الاستعراضية والتشكيلات الهندسية، وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع في المعرض العقيد الركن خالد العيفان: إن مشاركة وزارة الدفاع في المعرض تأتي انسجاماً مع مستهدفات الرؤية لتوطين الصناعات العسكرية، ورفع الإنفاق المحلي على الخدمات والمعدات إلى 50% بحلول 2030.

ويعكس المعرض التزام المملكة بالابتكار والتوطين وتطوير منظومة دفاعية متكاملة عبر منصات تجمع الجهات الحكومية والشركاء الدوليين، مشيراً إلى أن هذه النسخة تقدم برنامجاً موسعاً يشمل العروض الحية الجوية والبرية، والعروض الثابتة، ومناطق مستحدثة؛ بما يعزِّز فرص الشراكة والتكامل بين الجهات الحكومية في المملكة وكبرى الشركات الوطنية والعالمية العاملة في مجالات صناعة الدفاع والأمن.

ويشكّل المعرض منصة دولية تجمع قادة القطاع والمبتكرين والمستثمرين، ويضم مطاراً متكاملاً، بمدرج يبلغ طوله 2700 متر، مزوداً بأربعة ممرات للطائرات وساحات عرض واسعة، وتشارك في نسخة هذا العام أكثر من 80 دولة، وأكثر من 1000 شركة من مختلف أنحاء العالم، إلى جانب الحضور الكبير للشركات السعودية؛ لتعزيز جهودها في توطين الصناعات العسكرية بنسبة 50% بحلول عام 2030. ويتوقع أن يتم توقيع العديد من الاتفاقات على هامش المعرض العالمي. وقال مُحافظ الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية رئيس اللجنة الإشرافية للمعرض المهندس أحمد عبدالعزيز العوهلي: إن النسخة الثالثة من المعرض تعكس التزام المملكة بالابتكار والتوطين، وتطوير منظومة دفاعية متكاملة عبر منصات تجمع الجهات الحكومية والشركاء الدوليين.