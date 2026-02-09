The third edition of the World Defense Exhibition 2026 kicked off yesterday (Sunday) in Al-Mulham (north of Riyadh), with the presence of Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, and participation from delegations, government entities, and international companies specialized in the defense and security industry. The exhibition is organized by the General Authority for Military Industries to enhance efforts to localize more than 50% of military spending in line with the targets of Vision 2030, improve operational readiness, and strengthen the strategic independence of the Kingdom in the defense sector.

The Royal Air Force presented a series of aerial displays and formation demonstrations. Colonel Khalid Al-Aifan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense at the exhibition, stated that the Ministry of Defense's participation in the exhibition aligns with the vision's objectives to localize military industries and increase domestic spending on services and equipment to 50% by 2030.

The exhibition reflects the Kingdom's commitment to innovation, localization, and the development of an integrated defense system through platforms that bring together government entities and international partners. He noted that this edition offers an expanded program that includes live aerial and ground displays, static displays, and newly created areas; enhancing opportunities for partnership and integration between government entities in the Kingdom and major national and international companies operating in the fields of defense and security manufacturing.

The exhibition serves as an international platform that brings together sector leaders, innovators, and investors, featuring a fully equipped airport with a runway measuring 2,700 meters, equipped with four aircraft taxiways and wide display areas. This year's edition includes participation from more than 80 countries and over 1,000 companies from around the world, alongside a significant presence of Saudi companies to bolster their efforts in localizing military industries by 50% by 2030. It is expected that many agreements will be signed on the sidelines of the global exhibition. The Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the exhibition, Engineer Ahmed Abdulaziz Al-Ohaly, stated that the third edition of the exhibition reflects the Kingdom's commitment to innovation and localization, and the development of an integrated defense system through platforms that bring together government entities and international partners.