رعى وزير التعليم يوسف عبدالله البنيان، أمس، افتتاح المؤتمر الآسيوي الـ19 للموهبة والإبداع 2026، الذي شهد الكشف عن أول مؤشر عالمي لتقييم رعاية الموهوبين، وذلك بحضور محلي ودولي واسع تجاوز 1000 مشارك من الموهوبين والخبراء وصناع القرار، وممثلين من أكثر من 40 دولة، مما يُعزِّز مكانة المؤتمر كإحدى أبرز المنصات العالمية المتخصصة في تعليم الموهوبين ورعاية الإبداع.

وأكد رئيس مجلس أمناء جامعة الأعمال والتكنولوجيا بجدة الدكتور عبدالله دحلان، أن المؤتمر يشكّل منصة محورية للحوار وتبادل الخبرات واستعراض أفضل الممارسات العالمية في اكتشاف الموهوبين وتمكينهم، مشيراً إلى أن إطلاق المؤشر العالمي الجديد يُعد من أهم مخرجات المؤتمر، بما يُسهم في تحويل قدرات الموهوبين إلى قيمة مضافة للاقتصاد والمجتمع.

من جانبها، أوضحت المنسق العام للمؤتمر الدكتورة ليلى أحمد جمجوم، أن المؤتمر يُعقد هذا العام تحت شعار «نحو التقدم: بناء مستقبل أفضل لتعليم الموهوبين 2050»، مؤكدة أن البرنامج يتضمَّن أكثر من 100 متحدث وشريك في الندوات، و200 باحث مشارك، ونحو 800 مشارك؛ مما يجعله منصة عالمية مفتوحة لتبادل الخبرات وبناء شراكات فاعلة في مجال الموهبة.

كما تناولت رئيس المجلس الآسيوي للموهبة والإبداع الدكتورة كيونجبين بارك، في كلمتها، التحولات التقنية المتسارعة، ودور الذكاء الاصطناعي والتعلُّم الرقمي في إعادة تشكيل التعليم، مشددةً على أهمية توظيف هذه الأدوات لخدمة الإبداع والمسؤولية الأخلاقية.

وتضمّن حفل الافتتاح عرض فيلم وثائقي يبرز ريادة المملكة في تمكين الموهوبين، إضافة إلى استعراض أبرز المبادرات الوطنية في هذا المجال، وتوقيع مذكرة تعاون، واختتم الحفل بتكريم رعاة المؤتمر.