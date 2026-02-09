The Minister of Education, Yusuf Abdullah Al-Bunyan, yesterday inaugurated the 19th Asian Conference on Talent and Creativity 2026, which witnessed the unveiling of the first global index for evaluating the care of gifted individuals. The event was attended by a wide local and international audience exceeding 1,000 participants, including gifted individuals, experts, decision-makers, and representatives from more than 40 countries, enhancing the conference's status as one of the leading global platforms specialized in the education of gifted individuals and the nurturing of creativity.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of Business and Technology in Jeddah, Dr. Abdullah Duhailan, affirmed that the conference serves as a pivotal platform for dialogue, exchanging experiences, and showcasing the best global practices in discovering and empowering gifted individuals. He noted that the launch of the new global index is one of the most significant outcomes of the conference, contributing to transforming the capabilities of gifted individuals into added value for the economy and society.

For her part, the General Coordinator of the conference, Dr. Leila Ahmed Jamjoom, explained that this year's conference is held under the slogan "Towards Progress: Building a Better Future for Gifted Education 2050," emphasizing that the program includes over 100 speakers and partners in the seminars, 200 participating researchers, and about 800 participants, making it a global open platform for exchanging experiences and building effective partnerships in the field of talent.

Additionally, Dr. Kyungbin Park, the Chair of the Asian Council for Talent and Creativity, addressed the rapid technological transformations in her speech, highlighting the role of artificial intelligence and digital learning in reshaping education, stressing the importance of utilizing these tools to serve creativity and ethical responsibility.

The opening ceremony included a documentary film showcasing the Kingdom's leadership in empowering gifted individuals, in addition to presenting the most prominent national initiatives in this field, signing a memorandum of cooperation, and concluding the ceremony with the honoring of the conference sponsors.