The Syrian government officially received the Qamishli International Airport today (Sunday) from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



The Syrian news agency (SANA) reported that a delegation from the Ministry of Interior, represented by the head of internal security in Al-Hasakah province, Major Marwan Al-Ali, and the director of airport and border security, Colonel Ahmed Al-Ahmad, held a meeting with the SDF to take over the management of Qamishli Airport in Al-Hasakah province, as part of the agreement concluded between the Syrian government and the SDF.



SANA indicated that this meeting comes as part of the implementation of the practical steps outlined in the agreement, to enhance state sovereignty and organize operations in vital facilities in the province, ensuring that operational processes proceed according to the approved official frameworks and serve the public interest of the citizens.



Footage showed the airport prior to its handover from the SDF under the agreement made with Damascus a few days ago.



Public security forces affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Interior entered the city of Qamishli in the northeastern countryside of Al-Hasakah province, continuing the implementation of the agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF.



Security sources clarified that a convoy of public security forces from the Ministry of Interior entered the city of Qamishli, which is the second largest city in Al-Hasakah province, amid a curfew imposed by the SDF.



Eyewitnesses reported that the public security forces stopped at the entrance of Qamishli Airport in preparation for entering the airport, in addition to the government centers in the city, and spread across all areas of Al-Hasakah province to take control of the oil fields, the Qamishli crossing with Turkey, the Semalka crossing with Iraq, as well as the prisons.