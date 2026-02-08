تسلمت الحكومة السورية اليوم (الأحد)، مطار القامشلي الدولي من (قوات سوريا الديمقراطية «قسد») رسمياً.


وذكرت وكالة الانباء السورية (سانا) أن وفداً من وزارة الداخلية، ممثلاً بقائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة الحسكة العميد مروان العلي، ومدير إدارة أمن المطارات والمنافذ العقيد أحمد الأحمد، عقد اجتماعاً مع قوات «قسد» لتسلم إدارة مطار القامشلي في محافظة الحسكة، استكمالاً لبنود الاتفاق المبرم بين الحكومة السورية و«قسد».


وأشارت «سانا» إلى أن هذا الاجتماع يأتي في إطار تنفيذ الخطوات العملية المنصوص عليها في الاتفاق، لتعزيز سيادة الدولة وتنظيم العمل في المنشآت الحيوية بالمحافظة، بما يضمن سير العمليات التشغيلية وفق الأطر الرسمية المعتمدة، ويحقق المصلحة العامة للمواطنين.


وأظهرت لقطات مصورة المطار قبيل استلامه من «قسد» بموجب الاتفاق الذي تم مع دمشق قبل أيام.


ودخلت قوات الأمن العام التابعة لوزارة الداخلية السورية مدينة القامشلي بريف محافظة الحسكة الشمالي الشرقي، استمراراً لتنفيذ الاتفاق المبرم بين الحكومة السورية و«قسد».


وأوضحت مصادر أمنية أن رتلاً من قوات الأمن العام التابعة لوزارة الداخلية دخل مدينة القامشلي، وهي ثاني أكبر مدن محافظة الحسكة، وسط فرض «قسد» حظراً للتجوال.


وذكر شهود عيان أن قوات الأمن العام توقفت عند مدخل مطار القامشلي تمهيداً لدخول المطار، إضافة إلى المراكز الحكومية في المدينة، وانتشرت في مناطق محافظة الحسكة كافة، لتسليم حقول النفط، ومعبر القامشلي مع تركيا، ومعبر سيمالكا مع العراق، إضافة إلى السجون.