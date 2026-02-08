تسلمت الحكومة السورية اليوم (الأحد)، مطار القامشلي الدولي من (قوات سوريا الديمقراطية «قسد») رسمياً.
وذكرت وكالة الانباء السورية (سانا) أن وفداً من وزارة الداخلية، ممثلاً بقائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة الحسكة العميد مروان العلي، ومدير إدارة أمن المطارات والمنافذ العقيد أحمد الأحمد، عقد اجتماعاً مع قوات «قسد» لتسلم إدارة مطار القامشلي في محافظة الحسكة، استكمالاً لبنود الاتفاق المبرم بين الحكومة السورية و«قسد».
وأشارت «سانا» إلى أن هذا الاجتماع يأتي في إطار تنفيذ الخطوات العملية المنصوص عليها في الاتفاق، لتعزيز سيادة الدولة وتنظيم العمل في المنشآت الحيوية بالمحافظة، بما يضمن سير العمليات التشغيلية وفق الأطر الرسمية المعتمدة، ويحقق المصلحة العامة للمواطنين.
وأظهرت لقطات مصورة المطار قبيل استلامه من «قسد» بموجب الاتفاق الذي تم مع دمشق قبل أيام.
ودخلت قوات الأمن العام التابعة لوزارة الداخلية السورية مدينة القامشلي بريف محافظة الحسكة الشمالي الشرقي، استمراراً لتنفيذ الاتفاق المبرم بين الحكومة السورية و«قسد».
وأوضحت مصادر أمنية أن رتلاً من قوات الأمن العام التابعة لوزارة الداخلية دخل مدينة القامشلي، وهي ثاني أكبر مدن محافظة الحسكة، وسط فرض «قسد» حظراً للتجوال.
وذكر شهود عيان أن قوات الأمن العام توقفت عند مدخل مطار القامشلي تمهيداً لدخول المطار، إضافة إلى المراكز الحكومية في المدينة، وانتشرت في مناطق محافظة الحسكة كافة، لتسليم حقول النفط، ومعبر القامشلي مع تركيا، ومعبر سيمالكا مع العراق، إضافة إلى السجون.
The Syrian government officially received the Qamishli International Airport today (Sunday) from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).
The Syrian news agency (SANA) reported that a delegation from the Ministry of Interior, represented by the head of internal security in Al-Hasakah province, Major Marwan Al-Ali, and the director of airport and border security, Colonel Ahmed Al-Ahmad, held a meeting with the SDF to take over the management of Qamishli Airport in Al-Hasakah province, as part of the agreement concluded between the Syrian government and the SDF.
SANA indicated that this meeting comes as part of the implementation of the practical steps outlined in the agreement, to enhance state sovereignty and organize operations in vital facilities in the province, ensuring that operational processes proceed according to the approved official frameworks and serve the public interest of the citizens.
Footage showed the airport prior to its handover from the SDF under the agreement made with Damascus a few days ago.
Public security forces affiliated with the Syrian Ministry of Interior entered the city of Qamishli in the northeastern countryside of Al-Hasakah province, continuing the implementation of the agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF.
Security sources clarified that a convoy of public security forces from the Ministry of Interior entered the city of Qamishli, which is the second largest city in Al-Hasakah province, amid a curfew imposed by the SDF.
Eyewitnesses reported that the public security forces stopped at the entrance of Qamishli Airport in preparation for entering the airport, in addition to the government centers in the city, and spread across all areas of Al-Hasakah province to take control of the oil fields, the Qamishli crossing with Turkey, the Semalka crossing with Iraq, as well as the prisons.