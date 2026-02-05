أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الروسية، أمس (الأربعاء)، انتهاء صلاحية معاهدة الحد من الأسلحة الهجومية الإستراتيجية بشكل نهائي، بعد أن بلغت المدة النهائية للاتفاق تاريخ اليوم.

وأكدت الخارجية الروسية في بيان رسمي أن المعاهدة «انتهت صلاحيتها قانونياً وفعلياً» في 5 فبراير، وأن روسيا لن تكون ملزمة بأي من التزاماتها بعد هذا التاريخ، مشيرة إلى أنه «لا توجد حالياً أي مفاوضات جارية أو مخطط لها لإبرام اتفاقية جديدة تحل محلها».

وكانت روسيا قد علّقت مشاركتها في آليات التحقق والتفتيش المنصوص عليها في المعاهدة منذ فبراير 2023، لكنها ظلت ملتزمة فعلياً بالحد الأقصى لعدد الرؤوس النووية والوسائط الحاملة حتى اليوم الأخير من سريان الاتفاق.

وذكر البيان أن القرار الروسي بتعليق المعاهدة، جاء بسبب التنفيذ غير المرضي لبعض جوانب الاتفاق من قبل الجانب الأمريكي، والتصرفات غير المقبولة من واشنطن التي تتعارض مع المبادئ الأساسية للمعاهدة، مشيراً إلى مجموعة من الخطوات غير الشرعية الأمريكية المتعلقة بأحكام محددة، مثلت انتهاكاً جوهرياً لا يتناسب مع الاستمرار في التنفيذ الكامل لها.

روسيا: انتهاء صلاحية معاهدة الحد من الأسلحة الهجومية الإستراتيجية بشكل نهائي.

روسيا: انتهاء صلاحية معاهدة الحد من الأسلحة الهجومية الإستراتيجية بشكل نهائي.

أمريكا مسؤولة عن أعمال مزعزعة للاستقرار

وسلط البيان الضوء على مسؤولية الولايات المتحدة من أعمال مزعزعة للاستقرار في مجال الدفاع الصاروخي، متعارضة مع الرابط المتماسك بين الأسلحة الهجومية والدفاعية المنصوص عليه في «ستارت».

وأكدت الخارجية الروسية أن هذه التصرفات عارضت أهداف المعاهدة في الحفاظ على توازن القوى، وزادت الضغوط على بقائها، وخلقت أسباباً «لإجراءات تعويضية» من الجانب الروسي خارج نطاقها.

وشدد البيان على أن المعاهدة أدت عموماً وظائفها الأساسية خلال سنوات عملها، إذ ساهمت في خفض وتيرة سباق التسلّح الإستراتيجي وسمحت «بتخفيضات كبيرة» في الترسانات، كما وفرت القيود المفروضة مستوى كافياً من التنبؤ على المدى الطويل.

وأشارت الخارجية الروسية إلى أن الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين طرح في 22 سبتمبر 2025 في خطوة لاحقة بناءة مبادرة علنية يتعهد فيها الطرفان بقيود طوعية على تلك الحدود لمدة عام على الأقل بعد انتهاء الصلاحية، ولكن حتى اللحظة الحالية لم يتم تلقّي أي رد رسمي من الولايات المتحدة على تلك المبادرة عبر القنوات الثنائية، معتبرة التعليقات العامة الأمريكية لا تعطي أي مؤشرات على استعداد واشنطن للامتثال للخطوات المقترحة.

وأكد البيان أن روسيا -من الناحية العملية- تعتبر أن هذا التطور «يمثل حقيقة يجب أخذها بعين الاعتبار». وأضافت الخارجية: «في الظروف الحالية، نستنتج أن الطرفين لم يعودا ملزمين بأي التزامات أو بيانات متبادلة في إطار المعاهدة، بما في ذلك أحكامها المركزية، وفي الأساس يمكنهما اختيار خطواتهما القادمة بحرّية».