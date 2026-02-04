تزامنًا مع اليوم العالمي للسرطان الذي يصادف الـ 4 من فبراير لكل عام، يسلط المجلس الصحي السعودي الضوء على أبرز جهوده في تطوير وتنظيم الرعاية الصحية للمرضى وأصدر العديد من القرارات الصحية التي تسهم في رفع جودة وكفاءة خدمات مرضى السرطان المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين وتسهل الحصول عليها بما يتماشى مع برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 ويضمن المواءمة والتكامل بين الجهات للنهوض النوعي بالخدمات الصحية، وفق مرجعية ملهمة لنظام صحي سعودي رائد عالميًا.

وأصدر المجلس عددًا من القرارات المهمة التي تسهم في دعم الجهود المبذولة في مجال مكافحة السرطان، من أبرزها: إنشاء المركز الوطني للسرطان تحت مظلة المجلس الصحي السعودي، وضع معايير الجودة وتقييم خدمات ومراكز وأقسام الأورام، وإيجاد مسار عاجل خاص لقبول حالات سرطان الدم الحاد في جميع القطاعات الصحية الحكومية، وتعزيز التنسيق والتكامل بين القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة لتطوير خدمات الأورام في المملكة، وإلزام جميع القطاعات والمنشآت الصحية بالتبليغ عن حالات السرطان لديها، والتوزيع الأمثل لأجهزة العلاج بالأشعة، والسيكلوترون، والتصوير الطبقي البوزتروني.

وحقق المجلس العديد من المنجزات الوطنية التي انعكس أثرها على جودة الرعاية الصحية المقدمة من خلال وضع السياسات والتشريعات، وتطوير الأنظمة الصحية، وتعزيز سلامة المرضى على المستوى الوطني؛ من أبرز هذه المنجزات الوطنية في مجال السرطان: نشر تقارير مشروع دراسة الجدوى الاقتصادية للكشف المبكر عن كلً من؛ سرطان الثدي، سرطان عنق الرحم، سرطان الرئة، سرطان القولون، سرطان البروستات، إضافةً إلى اعتماد البرنامج المهني المستمر لتسجيل بيانات الأورام وسجلات السرطان، وتطوير خدمات زراعة النخاع بالمملكة، وتحديث قائمة الأدوية الأساسية للأورام، وإصدار ونشر دليل الأنظمة واللوائح السعودية الخاصة بخدمات وحقوق مرضى السرطان، وإصدار دليل الجمعيات الخيرية السعودية المتخصصة في خدمة مرضى السرطان.

وشملت جهود المجلس الدولية في مجال السرطان؛ انضمام المملكة عضوًا في الوكالة الدولية لأبحاث السرطان (IARC) بمنظمة الصحة العالمية، والمشاركة في برنامج كونكورد الدولي لمعدلات النجاة من السرطان.

27 تقريرا وطنيا


ونشر المجلس 27 تقريرًا وطنيًا صادرًا عن السجل السعودي للسرطان لمعدلات الإصابة بمرض السرطان؛ مما أسهم في وصول المملكة ضمن أعلى عشر دول بمجموعة العشرين في معدلات النجاة من أكثر أنواع السرطان شيوعًا، حيث إن معدل النجاة من سرطان الثدي وصل 76%، وسرطان البروستات 82%، وسرطان القولون والمستقيم 61%، وجاءت تلك المعدلات المرتفعة نتيجة لجودة وكفاءة الخدمات الصحية المقدمة لمرضى السرطان، ولما يقدمه السجل في رصد بيانات السرطان وتحليلها.


كما نشر المجلس الصحي السعودي تقارير وطنية منها؛ تقرير الوفيات من السرطان، وتقرير معدلات النجاة من السرطان، حيث تسهم هذه التقارير في توفير البيانات الدقيقة لعبء السرطان لتحقيق التوزيع الأمثل المبني على البيانات للخدمات العلاجية والوقائية لمرض السرطان، إضافة إلى دعم البحث العلمي في مجالات علوم السرطان والمشاركة مع مراكز الأبحاث الدولية لمكافحة السرطان، ورصد توجهات الإصابة والوفيات من السرطان وتقييم عوامل الخطورة.