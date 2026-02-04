Coinciding with World Cancer Day, which falls on February 4th each year, the Saudi Health Council highlights its key efforts in developing and organizing healthcare for patients. It has issued numerous health decisions that contribute to enhancing the quality and efficiency of cancer care services provided to citizens and residents, facilitating access in line with the Health Sector Transformation Program, achieving the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, and ensuring alignment and integration among entities to elevate the quality of health services, based on an inspiring reference for a globally leading Saudi health system.

The council has issued several important decisions that support efforts in the fight against cancer, including: the establishment of the National Cancer Center under the umbrella of the Saudi Health Council, setting quality standards and evaluating services, centers, and departments for oncology, creating an urgent pathway for accepting acute leukemia cases across all government health sectors, enhancing coordination and integration between government and private sectors to develop oncology services in the Kingdom, mandating all sectors and health facilities to report cancer cases, optimal distribution of radiation therapy devices, cyclotrons, and positron emission tomography imaging.

The council has achieved many national accomplishments that have positively impacted the quality of healthcare provided through the establishment of policies and regulations, development of health systems, and enhancement of patient safety at the national level. Among the notable national achievements in the field of cancer are: publishing reports on the economic feasibility study for early detection of breast cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, colon cancer, and prostate cancer, in addition to adopting a continuous professional program for recording tumor data and cancer registries, developing bone marrow transplant services in the Kingdom, updating the list of essential cancer medications, issuing and publishing a guide to Saudi regulations and laws related to cancer patient services and rights, and issuing a guide to Saudi charitable organizations specialized in serving cancer patients.

The council's international efforts in the field of cancer included Saudi Arabia's membership in the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of the World Health Organization, and participation in the International Concord Program for cancer survival rates.

27 National Reports



The council published 27 national reports issued by the Saudi Cancer Registry on cancer incidence rates; contributing to placing the Kingdom among the top ten countries in the G20 in survival rates for the most common types of cancer, with the breast cancer survival rate reaching 76%, prostate cancer 82%, and colorectal cancer 61%. These high rates are a result of the quality and efficiency of healthcare services provided to cancer patients and the registry's role in monitoring and analyzing cancer data.



The Saudi Health Council also published national reports including the cancer mortality report and the cancer survival rates report, which provide accurate data on the cancer burden to achieve optimal data-driven distribution of therapeutic and preventive services for cancer, in addition to supporting scientific research in cancer sciences and collaborating with international cancer research centers to combat cancer, monitoring trends in cancer incidence and mortality, and evaluating risk factors.