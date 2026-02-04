علّق نقيب المهن التمثيلية الدكتور أشرف زكي، على أزمة مسلسل «روح OFF»، مؤكدًا أن النقابة لا تمانع استكمال تصوير العمل، بشرط الالتزام الكامل بلوائح النقابة واستبعاد البلوجر «أم جاسر» من المشاركة في المسلسل.
تطبيق القوانين
وأوضح زكي، في تصريحات صحفية، بأنه في حال تنفيذ قرار الاستبعاد، يمكن لفريق العمل استئناف التصوير فورًا بدءًا من اليوم، مشددًا على أن النقابة لا تعادي أي عمل فني، لكنها تلتزم بتطبيق القوانين المنظمة للمهنة دون استثناءات.
وأعلنت نقابة المهن التمثيلية إيقاف مسلسل «روح OFF» ومنعه من العرض رمضان القادم، بسبب مخالفته الصريحة لتعليمات وقرارات النقابة، وذلك بعد توجيه أكثر من تنبيه وتحذير لمنتج العمل بضرورة الالتزام باللوائح المعمول بها.
وأشارت النقابة، في بيان رسمي، إلى أن آخر المخالفات تمثلت في ظهور منتج المسلسل في مقطع فيديو متداول، أثناء تعاقده مع البلوجر «أم جاسر» للمشاركة في أحد الأعمال الفنية، وهو ما يُعد مخالفة واضحة لقرارات النقابة التي تحظر الاستعانة بغير المقيدين بجداولها دون الحصول على التصاريح القانونية اللازمة.
وأكدت نقابة المهن التمثيلية أنها لن تتهاون مع أي تجاوزات أو محاولات للتحايل على القوانين، مشددة على أن حماية المهنة وصون حقوق أعضائها تأتي في مقدمة أولوياتها، وأن أي عمل فني لا يلتزم بالضوابط القانونية سيواجه إجراءات حاسمة.
واختتمت النقابة بيانها بالتأكيد على أن قرار إيقاف مسلسل «روح OFF» نهائي ولا رجعة فيه، التزامًا بتطبيق القانون وتحقيق مبدأ تكافؤ الفرص واحترام قواعد العمل داخل الوسط الفني.
The head of the Actors' Syndicate, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, commented on the crisis surrounding the series "Spirit OFF," confirming that the syndicate does not oppose the continuation of filming, provided that there is full compliance with the syndicate's regulations and the exclusion of the blogger "Um Jaser" from participating in the series.
Application of the Laws
Zaki explained in press statements that if the exclusion decision is implemented, the crew can resume filming immediately starting today, emphasizing that the syndicate does not oppose any artistic work, but it is committed to applying the laws governing the profession without exceptions.
The Actors' Syndicate announced the suspension of the series "Spirit OFF" and its prohibition from airing next Ramadan due to its blatant violation of the syndicate's instructions and decisions, after more than one warning was issued to the producer of the work regarding the necessity of adhering to the applicable regulations.
The syndicate indicated in an official statement that the latest violations involved the producer of the series appearing in a circulated video while contracting with the blogger "Um Jaser" to participate in one of the artistic works, which is considered a clear violation of the syndicate's decisions that prohibit the engagement of individuals not registered in its records without obtaining the necessary legal permits.
The Actors' Syndicate affirmed that it will not tolerate any violations or attempts to circumvent the laws, stressing that protecting the profession and safeguarding the rights of its members is among its top priorities, and that any artistic work that does not comply with legal regulations will face decisive measures.
The syndicate concluded its statement by confirming that the decision to suspend the series "Spirit OFF" is final and irreversible, in commitment to applying the law and achieving the principle of equal opportunities and respecting the rules of work within the artistic community.