علّق نقيب المهن التمثيلية الدكتور أشرف زكي، على أزمة مسلسل «روح OFF»، مؤكدًا أن النقابة لا تمانع استكمال تصوير العمل، بشرط الالتزام الكامل بلوائح النقابة واستبعاد البلوجر «أم جاسر» من المشاركة في المسلسل.

تطبيق القوانين

وأوضح زكي، في تصريحات صحفية، بأنه في حال تنفيذ قرار الاستبعاد، يمكن لفريق العمل استئناف التصوير فورًا بدءًا من اليوم، مشددًا على أن النقابة لا تعادي أي عمل فني، لكنها تلتزم بتطبيق القوانين المنظمة للمهنة دون استثناءات.

وأعلنت نقابة المهن التمثيلية إيقاف مسلسل «روح OFF» ومنعه من العرض رمضان القادم، بسبب مخالفته الصريحة لتعليمات وقرارات النقابة، وذلك بعد توجيه أكثر من تنبيه وتحذير لمنتج العمل بضرورة الالتزام باللوائح المعمول بها.

وأشارت النقابة، في بيان رسمي، إلى أن آخر المخالفات تمثلت في ظهور منتج المسلسل في مقطع فيديو متداول، أثناء تعاقده مع البلوجر «أم جاسر» للمشاركة في أحد الأعمال الفنية، وهو ما يُعد مخالفة واضحة لقرارات النقابة التي تحظر الاستعانة بغير المقيدين بجداولها دون الحصول على التصاريح القانونية اللازمة.

وأكدت نقابة المهن التمثيلية أنها لن تتهاون مع أي تجاوزات أو محاولات للتحايل على القوانين، مشددة على أن حماية المهنة وصون حقوق أعضائها تأتي في مقدمة أولوياتها، وأن أي عمل فني لا يلتزم بالضوابط القانونية سيواجه إجراءات حاسمة.

واختتمت النقابة بيانها بالتأكيد على أن قرار إيقاف مسلسل «روح OFF» نهائي ولا رجعة فيه، التزامًا بتطبيق القانون وتحقيق مبدأ تكافؤ الفرص واحترام قواعد العمل داخل الوسط الفني.