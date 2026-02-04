The head of the Actors' Syndicate, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, commented on the crisis surrounding the series "Spirit OFF," confirming that the syndicate does not oppose the continuation of filming, provided that there is full compliance with the syndicate's regulations and the exclusion of the blogger "Um Jaser" from participating in the series.

Application of the Laws

Zaki explained in press statements that if the exclusion decision is implemented, the crew can resume filming immediately starting today, emphasizing that the syndicate does not oppose any artistic work, but it is committed to applying the laws governing the profession without exceptions.

The Actors' Syndicate announced the suspension of the series "Spirit OFF" and its prohibition from airing next Ramadan due to its blatant violation of the syndicate's instructions and decisions, after more than one warning was issued to the producer of the work regarding the necessity of adhering to the applicable regulations.

The syndicate indicated in an official statement that the latest violations involved the producer of the series appearing in a circulated video while contracting with the blogger "Um Jaser" to participate in one of the artistic works, which is considered a clear violation of the syndicate's decisions that prohibit the engagement of individuals not registered in its records without obtaining the necessary legal permits.

The Actors' Syndicate affirmed that it will not tolerate any violations or attempts to circumvent the laws, stressing that protecting the profession and safeguarding the rights of its members is among its top priorities, and that any artistic work that does not comply with legal regulations will face decisive measures.

The syndicate concluded its statement by confirming that the decision to suspend the series "Spirit OFF" is final and irreversible, in commitment to applying the law and achieving the principle of equal opportunities and respecting the rules of work within the artistic community.