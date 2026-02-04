لا يزال الغموض يلفّ تفاصيل اغتيال سيف الإسلام القذافي، في حادثة أثارت تساؤلات واسعة حول الكيفية التي تمكّن بها أربعة أشخاص من التسلل إلى مقر إقامته، وتعطيل كاميرات المراقبة، ثم مغادرة المنزل قبل اندلاع مواجهة مع الحرس الخاص، وفق روايات متداولة لم تُحسم بعد.

شهادة المحامية تُربك الروايات المتداولة

في تسجيل مصوّر قصير، أكدت محامية سيف الإسلام القذافي أنها تواصلت معه شخصيًا عند الساعة الرابعة عصر يوم الحادثة، مشيرة إلى عدم وقوع أي اشتباكات أو هجوم مسلح في ذلك التوقيت.
وتناقضت هذه الإفادة مع روايات مقربين قالوا إنهم كانوا برفقته في موقع الاغتيال، ما فتح بابًا واسعًا للتشكيك وتضارب المعطيات.
صورة حديثة لسيف الإسلام القذافي وابن عمه أحمد القدافي في حديقة المنزل الذي قُتل فيه بمدينة الزنتان.

اتهامات بصفقة لمنعه من الانتخابات

وكشفت المحامية نضال الأحمدية عن ما وصفته بـ«مؤامرة» و«صفقة» هدفت—بحسب قولها—إلى إقصاء سيف الإسلام القذافي عن سباق الانتخابات، التي كان يُعوَّل عليها من قِبل شريحة واسعة من الليبيين.
ووجّهت الأحمدية اتهامات مباشرة لأطراف عسكرية وسياسية بالوقوف خلف عملية التصفية، معتبرة أن ما أدلت به يمثل شهادة محورية قد تُحدث تحولًا في مسار التحقيق. وذهب ناشطون ليبيون إلى اعتبار تلك الشهادة وثيقة مؤثرة في كشف الملابسات.

رسالة صوتية أخيرة قبل يوم من مقتله

من جهته، كشف أحمد القذافي ،في منشور آخر عبر منصة «إكس» ،عن آخر رسالة تلقاها من ابن عمّه سيف الإسلام قبل يوم واحد من مقتله، وقال إنه عبّر فيها عن قلقه من التدخلات الخارجية في الشأن الليبي، ومحاولات أطراف أجنبية التأثير في مسار البلاد، مشيرًا إلى انشغال سيف الإسلام الدائم بأوضاع البلاد، واهتمامه بقضايا السيادة، والأيتام، والجرحى، والأرامل، والمفقودين، ومتابعته المستمرة لأخبار ليبيا.
كما نشر صورتين حديثتين جمعته بسيف الإسلام في حديقة المنزل الذي قُتل فيه بمدينة الزنتان.ودعا في منشوراته الليبيين إلى عدم الصمت حيال الجريمة، معبرًا عن غضبه وحزنه العميقين على فقدان ابن عمّه.

رسالة وداع: القائد والقدوة

وفي رسالة أخرى مؤثرة، وصف أحمد القذافي سيف الإسلام بأنه كان سندًا ومعلمًا وقائدًا حقيقيًا، لا يرى القيادة منصبًا بقدر ما هي مسؤولية أخلاقية ورؤية وطنية وثبات على الموقف.
وأضاف أن كلمات الراحل كانت تمنحه دائمًا وضوحًا وقوة في مواجهة الهجمات، مؤكدًا العهد على المضي في الطريق الذي رسمه، مهما اشتدت الصعاب.

فحص الجثة: طلقات نارية في جسده

من جهة أخرى ، أعلن مكتب النائب العام الليبي أن المحققين والأطباء الشرعيين فحصوا جثة سيف الإسلام القذافي أمس.

كما أضاف المكتب في بيان، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن الأطباء الشرعيين توصلوا إلى أنه توفي متأثرا بجروح ناجمة عن طلقات نارية. وأكدت النيابة العامة أنها تعمل على تحديد هوية المشتبه بهم واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لرفع دعوى جنائية.

طرف محلي وراء الاغتيال

المتحدث السابق باسم المجلس الأعلى للدولة الليبي السنوسي إسماعيل ألمح الى المتسبب في اغتيال القذافي وقال:"طرف محلي وراء مقتل سيف الإسلام القذافي.. وقوى دولية حاولت إبعاده عن المشهد السياسي في ليبيا".
بهذه الشهادات والرسائل المتضاربة، تبقى قضية اغتيال سيف الإسلام القذافي مفتوحة على أسئلة كبرى، بانتظار تحقيق يكشف الحقيقة الكاملة.