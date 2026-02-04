The details surrounding the assassination of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi remain shrouded in mystery, in an incident that has raised widespread questions about how four individuals managed to infiltrate his residence, disable the surveillance cameras, and then leave the house before a confrontation with the private guards, according to circulating accounts that have yet to be resolved.

The Lawyer's Testimony Confuses the Circulating Narratives

In a short video recording, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's lawyer confirmed that she personally contacted him at 4 PM on the day of the incident, noting that no clashes or armed attacks occurred at that time.

This statement contradicted accounts from close associates who claimed they were with him at the assassination site, opening a wide door for skepticism and conflicting information.



صورة حديثة لسيف الإسلام القذافي وابن عمه أحمد القدافي في حديقة المنزل الذي قُتل فيه بمدينة الزنتان.

Allegations of a Deal to Prevent Him from Running in the Elections

The lawyer Nidal Al-Ahmadiyya revealed what she described as a "conspiracy" and a "deal" aimed—according to her—to exclude Saif al-Islam Gaddafi from the electoral race, which many Libyans had pinned their hopes on.

Al-Ahmadiyya directly accused military and political parties of being behind the assassination operation, considering her testimony to be a pivotal account that could bring about a shift in the investigation's course. Libyan activists have regarded this testimony as a significant document in revealing the circumstances.

Final Voice Message a Day Before His Death

For his part, Ahmed Gaddafi revealed in another post on the "X" platform the last message he received from his cousin Saif al-Islam a day before his death, stating that he expressed his concern about foreign interventions in Libyan affairs, and the attempts by foreign parties to influence the country's course, noting Saif al-Islam's constant preoccupation with the country's conditions, and his concern for issues of sovereignty, orphans, the wounded, widows, the missing, and his continuous follow-up on news from Libya.

He also published two recent photos of himself with Saif al-Islam in the garden of the house where he was killed in Zintan. In his posts, he called on Libyans not to remain silent about the crime, expressing his deep anger and sorrow over the loss of his cousin.

A Farewell Message: The Leader and Role Model

In another poignant message, Ahmed Gaddafi described Saif al-Islam as a support, teacher, and true leader, who did not view leadership as a position but rather as a moral responsibility and a national vision, steadfast in his stance.

He added that the words of the deceased always provided him with clarity and strength in facing attacks, affirming the commitment to continue on the path he charted, no matter how difficult the challenges.

With these conflicting testimonies and messages, the case of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's assassination remains open to major questions, awaiting an investigation that reveals the full truth.

Examination of the Body: Gunshot Wounds Found

On another note, the Libyan Public Prosecutor's Office announced that investigators and forensic doctors examined Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's body yesterday.

The office added in a statement today (Wednesday) that forensic doctors concluded that he died from injuries sustained from gunshot wounds. The Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed that it is working to identify the suspects and take the necessary measures to file a criminal lawsuit.