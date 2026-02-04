لا يزال الغموض يلفّ تفاصيل اغتيال سيف الإسلام القذافي، في حادثة أثارت تساؤلات واسعة حول الكيفية التي تمكّن بها أربعة أشخاص من التسلل إلى مقر إقامته، وتعطيل كاميرات المراقبة، ثم مغادرة المنزل قبل اندلاع مواجهة مع الحرس الخاص، وفق روايات متداولة لم تُحسم بعد.
شهادة المحامية تُربك الروايات المتداولة
في تسجيل مصوّر قصير، أكدت محامية سيف الإسلام القذافي أنها تواصلت معه شخصيًا عند الساعة الرابعة عصر يوم الحادثة، مشيرة إلى عدم وقوع أي اشتباكات أو هجوم مسلح في ذلك التوقيت. وتناقضت هذه الإفادة مع روايات مقربين قالوا إنهم كانوا برفقته في موقع الاغتيال، ما فتح بابًا واسعًا للتشكيك وتضارب المعطيات.
صورة حديثة لسيف الإسلام القذافي وابن عمه أحمد القدافي في حديقة المنزل الذي قُتل فيه بمدينة الزنتان.
اتهامات بصفقة لمنعه من الانتخابات
وكشفت المحامية نضال الأحمدية عن ما وصفته بـ«مؤامرة» و«صفقة» هدفت—بحسب قولها—إلى إقصاء سيف الإسلام القذافي عن سباق الانتخابات، التي كان يُعوَّل عليها من قِبل شريحة واسعة من الليبيين. ووجّهت الأحمدية اتهامات مباشرة لأطراف عسكرية وسياسية بالوقوف خلف عملية التصفية، معتبرة أن ما أدلت به يمثل شهادة محورية قد تُحدث تحولًا في مسار التحقيق. وذهب ناشطون ليبيون إلى اعتبار تلك الشهادة وثيقة مؤثرة في كشف الملابسات.
رسالة صوتية أخيرة قبل يوم من مقتله
من جهته، كشف أحمد القذافي ،في منشور آخر عبر منصة «إكس» ،عن آخر رسالة تلقاها من ابن عمّه سيف الإسلام قبل يوم واحد من مقتله، وقال إنه عبّر فيها عن قلقه من التدخلات الخارجية في الشأن الليبي، ومحاولات أطراف أجنبية التأثير في مسار البلاد، مشيرًا إلى انشغال سيف الإسلام الدائم بأوضاع البلاد، واهتمامه بقضايا السيادة، والأيتام، والجرحى، والأرامل، والمفقودين، ومتابعته المستمرة لأخبار ليبيا. كما نشر صورتين حديثتين جمعته بسيف الإسلام في حديقة المنزل الذي قُتل فيه بمدينة الزنتان.ودعا في منشوراته الليبيين إلى عدم الصمت حيال الجريمة، معبرًا عن غضبه وحزنه العميقين على فقدان ابن عمّه.
رسالة وداع: القائد والقدوة
وفي رسالة أخرى مؤثرة، وصف أحمد القذافي سيف الإسلام بأنه كان سندًا ومعلمًا وقائدًا حقيقيًا، لا يرى القيادة منصبًا بقدر ما هي مسؤولية أخلاقية ورؤية وطنية وثبات على الموقف. وأضاف أن كلمات الراحل كانت تمنحه دائمًا وضوحًا وقوة في مواجهة الهجمات، مؤكدًا العهد على المضي في الطريق الذي رسمه، مهما اشتدت الصعاب.
فحص الجثة: طلقات نارية في جسده
من جهة أخرى ، أعلن مكتب النائب العام الليبي أن المحققين والأطباء الشرعيين فحصوا جثة سيف الإسلام القذافي أمس.
كما أضاف المكتب في بيان، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن الأطباء الشرعيين توصلوا إلى أنه توفي متأثرا بجروح ناجمة عن طلقات نارية. وأكدت النيابة العامة أنها تعمل على تحديد هوية المشتبه بهم واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لرفع دعوى جنائية.
طرف محلي وراء الاغتيال
المتحدث السابق باسم المجلس الأعلى للدولة الليبي السنوسي إسماعيل ألمح الى المتسبب في اغتيال القذافي وقال:"طرف محلي وراء مقتل سيف الإسلام القذافي.. وقوى دولية حاولت إبعاده عن المشهد السياسي في ليبيا". بهذه الشهادات والرسائل المتضاربة، تبقى قضية اغتيال سيف الإسلام القذافي مفتوحة على أسئلة كبرى، بانتظار تحقيق يكشف الحقيقة الكاملة.
The details surrounding the assassination of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi remain shrouded in mystery, in an incident that has raised widespread questions about how four individuals managed to infiltrate his residence, disable the surveillance cameras, and then leave the house before a confrontation with the private guards, according to circulating accounts that have yet to be resolved.
The Lawyer's Testimony Confuses the Circulating Narratives
In a short video recording, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's lawyer confirmed that she personally contacted him at 4 PM on the day of the incident, noting that no clashes or armed attacks occurred at that time. This statement contradicted accounts from close associates who claimed they were with him at the assassination site, opening a wide door for skepticism and conflicting information.
صورة حديثة لسيف الإسلام القذافي وابن عمه أحمد القدافي في حديقة المنزل الذي قُتل فيه بمدينة الزنتان.
Allegations of a Deal to Prevent Him from Running in the Elections
The lawyer Nidal Al-Ahmadiyya revealed what she described as a "conspiracy" and a "deal" aimed—according to her—to exclude Saif al-Islam Gaddafi from the electoral race, which many Libyans had pinned their hopes on. Al-Ahmadiyya directly accused military and political parties of being behind the assassination operation, considering her testimony to be a pivotal account that could bring about a shift in the investigation's course. Libyan activists have regarded this testimony as a significant document in revealing the circumstances.
Final Voice Message a Day Before His Death
For his part, Ahmed Gaddafi revealed in another post on the "X" platform the last message he received from his cousin Saif al-Islam a day before his death, stating that he expressed his concern about foreign interventions in Libyan affairs, and the attempts by foreign parties to influence the country's course, noting Saif al-Islam's constant preoccupation with the country's conditions, and his concern for issues of sovereignty, orphans, the wounded, widows, the missing, and his continuous follow-up on news from Libya. He also published two recent photos of himself with Saif al-Islam in the garden of the house where he was killed in Zintan. In his posts, he called on Libyans not to remain silent about the crime, expressing his deep anger and sorrow over the loss of his cousin.
A Farewell Message: The Leader and Role Model
In another poignant message, Ahmed Gaddafi described Saif al-Islam as a support, teacher, and true leader, who did not view leadership as a position but rather as a moral responsibility and a national vision, steadfast in his stance. He added that the words of the deceased always provided him with clarity and strength in facing attacks, affirming the commitment to continue on the path he charted, no matter how difficult the challenges. With these conflicting testimonies and messages, the case of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's assassination remains open to major questions, awaiting an investigation that reveals the full truth.
Examination of the Body: Gunshot Wounds Found
On another note, the Libyan Public Prosecutor's Office announced that investigators and forensic doctors examined Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's body yesterday.
The office added in a statement today (Wednesday) that forensic doctors concluded that he died from injuries sustained from gunshot wounds. The Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed that it is working to identify the suspects and take the necessary measures to file a criminal lawsuit.