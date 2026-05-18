أفصح مصدر باكستاني أن الخلافات بين إيران والولايات المتحدة قد لا تجد متسعاً من الوقت لتسويتها، قائلاً: «ليس لدينا الكثير من الوقت لسد الفجوات بين البلدين»، مضيفاً أن البلدين «يواصلان تغيير شروطهما وأهدافهما».


ونقلت وكالة «رويترز»، اليوم الإثنين، عن المصدر أن إسلام أباد سلّمت الولايات المتحدة الليلة الماضية مقترحاً إيرانياً معدلاً يهدف إلى إنهاء الحرب، في الوقت الذي تشهد فيه المحادثات بين الطرفين تعثراً مستمراً.


وأفاد المصدر بأن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني مدّد زيارته الحالية لطهران يوماً ثالثاً، مؤكداً أن الجهود الرسمية لإسلام أباد تنصبّ في الوقت الراهن على محاولة ضمان استمرار التهدئة.


ونقلت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية، عن مصدر مقرب من فريق التفاوض، أن طهران سلّمت عبر الوسيط الباكستاني نصّاً جديداً يتضمن 14 بنداً، لافتاً إلى أن المقترح الجديد يركز بشكل أساسي على مفاوضات إنهاء الحرب وبناء الثقة من جانب الولايات المتحدة.


وبينما أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لمجلة «فورتشن» أن إيران «تتوق إلى التوقيع» على اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار مع الولايات المتحدة، قال المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي إن المحادثات مع الولايات المتحدة مستمرة بوساطة باكستانية. وأضاف: «رغم رفض واشنطن مقترحنا فقد تلقينا عبر الوسيط الباكستاني مجموعة من الملاحظات الأمريكية».


ولفت بقائي إلى أن «تبادل وجهات النظر» متواصل بين بلاده والولايات المتحدة عبر الوسيط الباكستاني، وأن إيران قد قدمت وجهة نظرها بشأن الملاحظات الأمريكية.


وكان ترمب وجه إنذاراً علنياً لطهران بطرح «مقترح محدّث بأسرع وقت»، مهدداً بـ«عواقب وخيمة» وإعادة الخيار العسكري الشامل إلى الطاولة بعدما وصف الهدنة بأنها في «غرفة الإنعاش».


في المقابل، رفضت إيران ما اعتبرته «شروطاً استسلامية»، ورد رئيس البرلمان محمد باقر قاليباف بإنذار مضاد عبر منصة «إكس»، مؤكداً أنه لا بديل عن الاعتراف بحقوق الشعب الإيراني كاملة كما وردت في «مقترح الـ14 بندا»، محذراً ترمب من أن أي خيار آخر لن يجلب لواشنطن إلا «فشلاً تلو آخر»، وفق قوله.


من جانبه، دعا المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس طهران إلى الدخول في مفاوضات مباشرة مع واشنطن، مطالباً بضرورة أن تتوقف عن تهديد جيرانها، وشدّد على ضرورة فتح مضيق هرمز أمام حركة الملاحة الدولية دون أي قيود.