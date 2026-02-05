شهدت جلسة «الصحافة المتجددة في البيئة الرقمية»، ضمن فعاليات المنتدى السعودي للإعلام 2026 حضوراً لافتاً، وقدّم خلالها رئيس تحرير الأهرام السابق وكاتب العمود اليومي «حكاية فكرة» أسامة سرايا رؤية شاملة لمستقبل مهنة الصحافة، في ظل التحولات الرقمية المتسارعة، مؤكداً أن الذكاء الاصطناعي لم يعد مجرد أداة تقنية، بل قضية إنسانية وأخلاقية تتطلب قدراً عالياً من التوازن في التعامل معها، دون تهويل أو إنكار.

وأكد سرايا أن التكنولوجيا باتت واقعاً لا يمكن تجاوزه، إلا أن السلوك الإنساني أبطأ من سرعة تطور الآلة، ما يفرض ضرورة تحقيق توازن دقيق بين التجديد التقني والحفاظ على البعد الإنساني في العمل الصحفي، محذراً من أن ترك القيادة للخوارزميات قد يسلب الإنسان دوره في الفهم والتفسير وصناعة المعنى.

وقال إن الصحافة في جوهرها ليست سباقاً مع السرعة، ولا منافسة مع الخوارزميات، بل قدرة على الإقناع والتفسير وقراءة ضمير المجتمع، والصحفي الحقيقي لا يجري خلف «الترند»، بل يصنع الفكرة ويقود الحوار العام بمسؤولية ووعي، ويحوّل القصة الصحفية من مجرد خبر عابر إلى محتوى معرفي يعزز الفهم الإنساني للواقع.

محلل بيانات وصانع أفكار

وأوضح أن الصحفي في العصر الرقمي لم يعد ناقلاً للمعلومة فحسب، بل تطوّر إلى محلل بيانات، وصانع أفكار، ومدير للنقاش المجتمعي، وقادر على تحويل القصة الصحفية إلى فيلم وثائقي مؤثر، أو «بودكاست» يتجاوز السطح إلى عمق القضايا، داعياً إلى تأسيس الأجيال الجديدة بالأدوات النقدية لفهم الخوارزميات، حتى لا تتحول الآلة إلى قوة تقود الإنسان بدلاً من أن تكون أداة في يده.

وأشار سرايا إلى أن الصحافة الورقية لا تزال عنصراً فاعلاً في أي مجتمع، وتسهم في الحفاظ على تماسكه وقيمه بنسب متفاوتة، لكنها مطالبة اليوم بأن تقود المنصات الرقمية، لا أن تكون تابعة لها، في وقت يواجه القطاع تحديات اقتصادية كبرى، نتيجة انهيار النموذج الربحي التقليدي، وهجرة الإعلانات والتوزيع إلى البيئة الرقمية.

وأكد الحاجة إلى مؤسسات صحفية قوية تحمي الصحفي من المشتتات الرقمية، وتدافع عن سيادة المحتوى، وتدير الحوار مع منصات العصر الجديد، دون السماح باستباحة المنتج الصحفي وتحويله إلى مادة عامة بلا قيمة، مشدداً على أن المعلومة الحقيقية لها ثمن ودور ورسالة، وأن المجتمع شريك في دعم المحتوى المهني، والاستعداد لدفع مقابل المعرفة الموثوقة.

واختتم سرايا حديثه بالتأكيد على أن التحدي الحقيقي في الحروب القادمة لن يكون تقنياً فقط، بل معركة تدور على حرية الإنسان وهويته في زمن الرقمنة، داعياً إلى قيادة الذكاء الاصطناعي بوعي وتشريعات تحمي الإنسان، وتحافظ على الهوية المهنية للصحافة، بعد أن هدمت البيئة التقنية الجدار بين غرفة الأخبار والجمهور، مشيراً إلى أن النادر إذا أُحسن تقديمه حافظ على استدامته وبقائه.