فجّر المهاجم الأوروغواياني «داروين نونيز»، مشكلة داخل نادي الهلال بعد أن طالب بالرحيل من النادي وقبول العرض المقدم من فريق فنربخشة التركي، وذلك عقب تعاقد ناديه مع الفرنسي «كريم بنزيما»، في إشارة واضحة لعدم رضاه على الصفقة. وأبلغ «نونيز» إدارة ناديه بأنه سيترك كرة القدم إذا لم يسمحوا له بالرحيل إلى النادي التركي.


يذكر أن عقد اللاعب مع الزعيم لمدّة 3 سنوات مقابل 53 مليون يورو، قادماً من ليفربول بعد 3 مواسم قضاها مع النادي الإنجليزي، وسجل خلالها أهدافاً عديدة في جميع المسابقات.