The Uruguayan striker "Darwin Nunez" has caused a problem within Al Hilal Club after he demanded to leave the club and accept the offer presented by Turkish team Fenerbahçe, following his club's signing of the French player "Karim Benzema," indicating his dissatisfaction with the deal. Nunez informed his club's management that he would leave football if they did not allow him to move to the Turkish club.



It is worth mentioning that the player's contract with the club is for 3 years at a value of 53 million euros, coming from Liverpool after spending 3 seasons with the English club, during which he scored numerous goals in all competitions.