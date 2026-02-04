بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، للورا فرنانديز ديلغادو بمناسبة فوزها في الانتخابات الرئاسية في جمهورية كوستاريكا.
وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لها، ولشعب جمهورية كوستاريكا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية تهنئة للورا فرنانديز ديلغادو بمناسبة فوزها في الانتخابات الرئاسية في جمهورية كوستاريكا.
وعبر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لها، ولشعب جمهورية كوستاريكا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a congratulatory message to Laura Fernández Delgado on the occasion of her victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Costa Rica.
The king expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for her success and prosperity, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Costa Rica, further progress and flourishing.
Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman sent a congratulatory message to Laura Fernández Delgado on the occasion of her victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Costa Rica.
The Crown Prince conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for her success and prosperity, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Costa Rica, further progress and advancement.