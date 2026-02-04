The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a congratulatory message to Laura Fernández Delgado on the occasion of her victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Costa Rica.

The king expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for her success and prosperity, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Costa Rica, further progress and flourishing.

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman sent a congratulatory message to Laura Fernández Delgado on the occasion of her victory in the presidential elections in the Republic of Costa Rica.

The Crown Prince conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for her success and prosperity, and for the friendly people of the Republic of Costa Rica, further progress and advancement.