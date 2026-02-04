بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، للورا فرنانديز ديلغادو بمناسبة فوزها في الانتخابات الرئاسية في جمهورية كوستاريكا.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لها، ولشعب جمهورية كوستاريكا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية تهنئة للورا فرنانديز ديلغادو بمناسبة فوزها في الانتخابات الرئاسية في جمهورية كوستاريكا.

وعبر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني، وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد لها، ولشعب جمهورية كوستاريكا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.