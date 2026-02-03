The Deputy Minister of Environment, Engineer Mansour Hilal Al-Mushayti, today launched the project for issuing camel passports, in a qualitative step to organize the camel sector, document identity, and support its reliability in local and international markets, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

The ministry explained that the camel passport is a comprehensive identification document, as it contains the microchip number, passport number, camel name, date of birth, breed, gender, color, place of birth, date of issuance, along with pictures of the animal from the right and left sides, ensuring accurate documentation of its identity.

It pointed out that the passport includes a special schedule for vaccinations, where the veterinary vaccination records are clearly and detailedly documented, certified by the signature, name, and stamp of the veterinarian, which contributes to building a reliable health file for each camel, enhances veterinary follow-up efficiency, and facilitates monitoring of epidemic diseases and cases, as well as veterinary intervention responses.

It noted that the camel passport contributes to organizing sales and trading operations by regulating sales, transport, and official documentation, preserving the rights of owners, and facilitating proof of ownership, which enhances trust among market participants.

The Ministry of Environment indicated that the project supports enhancing the market value of camels by pricing them based on accurate data that includes health status, breed, and lineage, in addition to raising the level of transparency in auctions and markets, whether local or international.

On another note, the ministry confirmed that the camel passport achieves a strategic impact in controlling livestock numbers by providing an accurate database of camel numbers according to gender, age, breed, and color, supporting national plans for distributing animal resources in the Kingdom by regions, as well as improving production and breeding efficiency through genetic performance analysis and monitoring actual production results for each breed, and supporting breeding programs and improving local breeds.