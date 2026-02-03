دشن نائب وزير البيئة المهندس منصور هلال المشيطي، اليوم، مشروع إصدار جواز سفر الإبل، في خطوة نوعية لتنظيم قطاع الإبل، وتوثيق الهوية ودعم موثوقيته في الأسواق المحلية والدولية، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية 2030.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن جواز سفر الإبل يعد وثيقة تعريف شاملة، إذ يحتوي على رقم الشريحة ورقم الجواز واسم الإبل، وتاريخ الولادة، والسلالة، والجنس، واللون، ومكان الولادة، وتاريخ وجهة الإصدار، إلى جانب صور للحيوان من الجانبين الأيمن والأيسر، بما يضمن توثيقاً دقيقاً لهويته.

وأشارت إلى أن الجواز يتضمن جدولاً خاصاً بالتحصينات، يدون فيه سجل التطعيمات البيطرية بشكل واضح ومفصل، معتمداً بتوقيع واسم وختم الطبيب البيطري، ما يسهم في بناء ملف صحي موثوق لكل رأس من الإبل، ويعزز كفاءة المتابعة البيطرية، ويسهل من مراقبة الأمراض الوبائية والحالات واستجابة التدخل البيطري.

ولفتت النظر إلى أن جواز سفر الإبل يسهم في تنظيم عمليات البيع والتداول، من خلال ضبط عمليات البيع والنقل والتوثيق الرسمي، وحفظ حقوق الملاك، وتسهيل إثبات الملكية، بما يعزز الثقة بين المتعاملين في السوق.

نائب وزير البيئة يدشن جواز سفر الإبل.

نائب وزير البيئة يدشن جواز سفر الإبل.

وأبانتوزارة البيئةأن المشروع يدعم تعزيز القيمة السوقية للإبل، عبر تسعيرها بناءً على بيانات دقيقة تشمل الحالة الصحية والسلالة والنسب، إضافة إلى رفع مستوى الشفافية في المزادات والأسواق، سواء المحلية أو الدولية.

من جهة أخرى، أكدت الوزارة أن جواز سفر الإبل يحقق أثراً إستراتيجياً في ضبط أعداد الثروة الحيوانية، من خلال توفير قاعدة بيانات دقيقة لأعداد الإبل حسب الجنس والعمر والسلالة واللون، ودعم الخطط الوطنية لتوزيع الموارد الحيوانية في المملكة حسب المناطق، إلى جانب رفع كفاءة الإنتاج والتربية عبر تحليل الأداء الوراثي ورصد النتائج بالإنتاج الفعلي لكل سلالة، ودعم برامج الانتخاب وتحسين السلالات المحلية.