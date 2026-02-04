أعلن نادي الهلال تجديد عقد النجم روبن نيفيز لمدة ثلاثة سنوات حتى عام 2029، وتمت مراسيم توقيع العقد مع رئيس النادي الأمير نواف بن سعد، وكانت «عكاظ» أشارت في عدد الأربعاء الماضي إلى رغبة إدارة الهلال في تمديد عقد اللاعب مع النادي بتوصية من المدر ب إنزاغي.


ونجحت إدارة الهلال الحالية في قطع الطريق على الأندية الأوروبية التي كانت تنوي التعاقد مع اللاعب عقب دخوله فترة الأشهر الستة الحرة، إذ ينتهي عقد اللاعب روبن نيفيز مع ناديه الحالي في 30 يونيو القادم.