The Al-Hilal Club announced the renewal of star player Ruben Neves' contract for three years until 2029. The contract signing ceremony took place with the club's president, Prince Nawaf bin Saad. "Okaz" had indicated in last Wednesday's issue the desire of Al-Hilal's management to extend the player's contract with the club at the recommendation of coach Inzaghi.



The current management of Al-Hilal successfully thwarted European clubs that intended to sign the player after he entered the six-month free period, as Ruben Neves' contract with his current club ends on June 30th.