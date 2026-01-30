قال دبلوماسيون إن القادة العسكريين والمدنيين الأمريكيين المسؤولين عن المهمة الرئيسية لواشنطن في غزة يعتزمون التنحي عن مناصبهم، في وقت لم يُعلن فيه بعد عن بدائلهم، بالتزامن مع شروع دول أوروبية في إعادة تقييم مشاركتها في المبادرة الأمريكية الرامية إلى رسم ملامح غزة في مرحلة ما بعد الحرب.

استبدال أعلى مسؤول عسكري

وبحسب وكالة رويترز، من المتوقع أن يتم استبدال أعلى مسؤول عسكري في مركز القيادة المدنية - العسكرية (CMCC)، وهو فريق أول برتبة ثلاث نجوم، بقائد عسكري أمريكي أقل رتبة، فيما عاد المسؤول المدني الأعلى في المركز إلى منصبه الأصلي سفيراً للولايات المتحدة لدى اليمن.

وكان المركز قد أُنشئ في أكتوبر الماضي ضمن المرحلة الأولى من خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب في غزة، وتتمثل مهمته في الإشراف على وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل وحركة حماس، وتسهيل إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية، والمساهمة في صياغة السياسات الخاصة بالقطاع.

غموض في غزة

ويأتي التغيير في قيادة المركز وسط حالة متزايدة من الغموض بشأن دوره المستقبلي، بحسب مسؤولين ودبلوماسيين غربيين، في ظل انتقال إدارة ترمب إلى تنفيذ المرحلة التالية من خطتها، التي تشمل إنشاء ما يُعرف بـ"مجلس السلام"، يضم شخصيات دولية بارزة للإشراف على سياسات غزة.

وكان الفريق أول باتريك فرانك، القائد الأعلى للقوات البرية الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، قد تولى قيادة مركز CMCC في جنوب إسرائيل منذ تأسيسه، وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية الشهر الماضي ترقيته إلى منصب نائب قائد القيادة المركزية الأمريكية (سنتكوم).

وأفاد 4 دبلوماسيين لوكالة رويترز بأن فرانك من المتوقع أن يغادر منصبه خلال الأسبوع المقبل، فيما لم يصدر تعليق فوري من وزارة الدفاع الأمريكية (البنتاغون).

القائد الأعلى للقوات البرية الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط الفريق أول باتريك فرانك.

الخارجية الأمريكية تؤكد

من جهتها، قالت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، في بيان رسمي، إن رئيس الشق المدني في المركز، الدبلوماسي المخضرم ستيف فاغن، عاد إلى عمله سفيراً للولايات المتحدة لدى اليمن بعد أن شغل "دوراً انتقالياً" في قيادة CMCC، دون أن تعلن اسم من سيخلفه، وأكد دبلوماسيون أن البديل لم يتم تعيينه بعد.

وأشار دبلوماسيون إلى أن المركز فشل حتى الآن في تحقيق اختراق ملموس، سواء من حيث زيادة تدفق المساعدات الإنسانية أو إحداث تغيير سياسي حقيقي، ما دفع بعض الشركاء الأمريكيين إلى إعادة النظر في استمرار مشاركتهم.

وبموجب المرحلة الأولى من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، توقفت العمليات القتالية الكبرى، وتم الإفراج عن رهائن مقابل أسرى، كما انسحبت القوات الإسرائيلية من نحو نصف مساحة قطاع غزة.

غير أن الطرفين المتحاربين تبادلا الاتهامات بخرق الاتفاق، إذ قُتل أكثر من 400 فلسطيني وثلاثة جنود إسرائيليين منذ بدء الهدنة، فيما يعيش معظم سكان غزة، البالغ عددهم أكثر من مليوني نسمة، في رقعة ضيقة خارج المناطق التي تسيطر عليها إسرائيل، ويقيمون في خيام مؤقتة أو مبانٍ متضررة.

وكان ترمب قد أعلن هذا الشهر إطلاق المرحلة الثانية من خطته، التي تنص على انسحاب إسرائيلي إضافي من القطاع، مقابل تخلي حركة حماس عن الإدارة اليومية لغزة لصالح إدارة مدعومة دولياً.