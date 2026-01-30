Diplomats have said that the American military and civilian leaders responsible for Washington's main mission in Gaza intend to step down from their positions, at a time when their replacements have not yet been announced, coinciding with European countries beginning to reassess their participation in the American initiative aimed at shaping Gaza in the post-war phase.

Replacement of the Highest Military Official

According to Reuters, the highest military official in the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), a three-star general, is expected to be replaced by a lower-ranking American military commander, while the highest civilian official in the center has returned to his original position as the U.S. Ambassador to Yemen.

The center was established last October as part of the first phase of President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, with its mission being to oversee the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, and contribute to shaping policies for the sector.

Ambiguity in Gaza

The change in leadership at the center comes amid increasing ambiguity regarding its future role, according to Western officials and diplomats, as the Trump administration moves to implement the next phase of its plan, which includes the establishment of what is known as a "Peace Council," comprising prominent international figures to oversee Gaza's policies.

General Patrick Frank, the highest commander of U.S. ground forces in the Middle East, has led the CMCC in southern Israel since its establishment, and last month the U.S. Department of Defense announced his promotion to Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

Four diplomats informed Reuters that Frank is expected to leave his position next week, while no immediate comment has been issued by the U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon).

القائد الأعلى للقوات البرية الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط الفريق أول باتريك فرانك.

U.S. State Department Confirms

For its part, the U.S. State Department stated in an official statement that the head of the civilian branch of the center, veteran diplomat Steve Fagin, has returned to his role as the U.S. Ambassador to Yemen after serving a "transitional role" in leading the CMCC, without announcing the name of his successor, and diplomats confirmed that a replacement has not yet been appointed.

Diplomats indicated that the center has so far failed to achieve a tangible breakthrough, whether in terms of increasing the flow of humanitarian aid or making real political changes, prompting some American partners to reconsider their continued participation.

Under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, major combat operations have ceased, hostages have been exchanged for prisoners, and Israeli forces have withdrawn from about half of the area of the Gaza Strip.

However, the warring parties have exchanged accusations of violating the agreement, as more than 400 Palestinians and three Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire began, while most of Gaza's population, which exceeds two million, lives in a narrow area outside the regions controlled by Israel, residing in temporary tents or damaged buildings.

Trump announced this month the launch of the second phase of his plan, which calls for additional Israeli withdrawal from the sector in exchange for Hamas relinquishing daily administration of Gaza in favor of an internationally supported administration.