شدد الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي على أن العالم كله يمر بأزمات، وهناك متغيرات كثيرة سيكون لها تأثيرها على العالم، ومصر جزء من هذا العالم، مشيراً إلى أن الأزمة الإيرانية تتصاعد، وقد يكون لها تأثير على المنطقة.
وأكد السيسي خلال حديثه لطلبة الأكاديمية العسكرية المصرية، أنه يُناشد ويبذل جهداً كبيراً بهدوء للتوصل بأي شكل من الأشكال إلى الحوار لخفض التصعيد، مؤكداً أن هذه الأزمة قد يكون لها تداعيات خطيرة جداً على منطقتنا إذا وقع اقتتال، وكذلك تداعيات اقتصادية.
وكان الرئيس المصري أدى صلاة الفجر اليوم الجمعة بمقر الأكاديمية العسكرية المصرية بالعاصمة الجديدة، وأجرى حواراً تفاعلياً مع الطلبة أثناء تناول وجبة الإفطار معهم، كما أجرى زيارة تفقدية إلى الأكاديمية، إذ كان في استقباله فور وصوله الفريق أشرف زاهر، مدير الأكاديمية العسكرية المصرية.
وبالنسبة لأزمة غزة، قال الرئيس المصري: إن الأزمة في غزة لم يكن لها أن تتوقف إلا بتدخل شخصي من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب كقائد وزعيم صانع للسلام في العالم، وبخطة السلام التي طرحها، مضيفاً إن إعلان الولايات المتحدة دخول المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف الحرب في غزة حيز التنفيذ هو أمر غاية في الأهمية بعد تسليم أخر جثمان من الأسرى الاسرائيليين لإسرائيل.
وأشار إلى أن هناك ضرورة وفرصة لإعادة إعمار قطاع غزة وإدخال المزيد من المساعدات الإنسانية للقطاع بعد فترة صعبة استمرّت عامين، وقد وجّهت الشكر للرئيس ترمب عندما التقيته في دافوس أخيراً، وانتهز هذه الفرصة لشكره مجدداً.
وبالنسبة للوضع الداخلي؛ طمأن السيسي طلاب الأكاديمية العسكرية قائلاً: أطمئنكم أن هناك تحسناً سواء على الصعيد الاقتصادي أو في فرص الاستثمار، ورداً على من يستفسرون عن توقيت حصد نتائج الجهد في مجال الإصلاح الاقتصادي، أشار إلى أهمية العمل أكثر وبذل جهد أكبر وأن تكون عناصر الاقتصاد المصري أقوى بكثير.
كما أكد أن الدولة المصرية في تطور وتقدم مستمر، والتحسن عملية مستمرة وقائمة على قيام جيل بتسليم الأجيال التالية، مؤكداً أن الأوضاع الداخلية مستقرة، والسلع والاحتياجات وخلافه متوافرة على الرغم من الأزمات العالمية.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized that the whole world is going through crises, and there are many changes that will have an impact on the world, with Egypt being a part of this world. He pointed out that the Iranian crisis is escalating, and it may have repercussions on the region.
During his talk with the students of the Egyptian Military Academy, El-Sisi confirmed that he is calling for and making a significant effort calmly to reach dialogue in any form to de-escalate, stressing that this crisis could have very serious repercussions on our region if fighting breaks out, as well as economic repercussions.
The Egyptian president performed the Fajr prayer today, Friday, at the headquarters of the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Capital, and held an interactive dialogue with the students while having breakfast with them. He also conducted an inspection visit to the academy, where he was welcomed upon his arrival by Lieutenant General Ashraf Zahir, the Director of the Egyptian Military Academy.
Regarding the Gaza crisis, the Egyptian president stated that the crisis in Gaza would not have stopped without a personal intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump as a leader and peacemaker in the world, along with the peace plan he proposed. He added that the announcement by the United States of the commencement of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza is extremely important after the last body of the Israeli captives was handed over to Israel.
He pointed out that there is a necessity and an opportunity to rebuild the Gaza Strip and to introduce more humanitarian aid to the sector after a difficult period that lasted for two years. He expressed his gratitude to President Trump when he met him in Davos recently and took this opportunity to thank him again.
As for the internal situation, El-Sisi reassured the military academy students, saying: I assure you that there is improvement both economically and in investment opportunities. In response to those who inquire about the timing of reaping the results of efforts in the field of economic reform, he pointed to the importance of working harder and making greater efforts, and that the elements of the Egyptian economy should be much stronger.
He also confirmed that the Egyptian state is in continuous development and progress, and that improvement is an ongoing process based on one generation handing over to the next. He assured that the internal conditions are stable, and that goods, necessities, and so forth are available despite global crises.