شدد الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي على أن العالم كله يمر بأزمات، وهناك متغيرات كثيرة سيكون لها تأثيرها على العالم، ومصر جزء من هذا العالم، مشيراً إلى أن الأزمة الإيرانية تتصاعد، وقد يكون لها تأثير على المنطقة.

وأكد السيسي خلال حديثه لطلبة الأكاديمية العسكرية المصرية، أنه يُناشد ويبذل جهداً كبيراً بهدوء للتوصل بأي شكل من الأشكال إلى الحوار لخفض التصعيد، مؤكداً أن هذه الأزمة قد يكون لها تداعيات خطيرة جداً على منطقتنا إذا وقع اقتتال، وكذلك تداعيات اقتصادية.

وكان الرئيس المصري أدى صلاة الفجر اليوم الجمعة بمقر الأكاديمية العسكرية المصرية بالعاصمة الجديدة، وأجرى حواراً تفاعلياً مع الطلبة أثناء تناول وجبة الإفطار معهم، كما أجرى زيارة تفقدية إلى الأكاديمية، إذ كان في استقباله فور وصوله الفريق أشرف زاهر، مدير الأكاديمية العسكرية المصرية.

وبالنسبة لأزمة غزة، قال الرئيس المصري: إن الأزمة في غزة لم يكن لها أن تتوقف إلا بتدخل شخصي من الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب كقائد وزعيم صانع للسلام في العالم، وبخطة السلام التي طرحها، مضيفاً إن إعلان الولايات المتحدة دخول المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف الحرب في غزة حيز التنفيذ هو أمر غاية في الأهمية بعد تسليم أخر جثمان من الأسرى الاسرائيليين لإسرائيل.

وأشار إلى أن هناك ضرورة وفرصة لإعادة إعمار قطاع غزة وإدخال المزيد من المساعدات الإنسانية للقطاع بعد فترة صعبة استمرّت عامين، وقد وجّهت الشكر للرئيس ترمب عندما التقيته في دافوس أخيراً، وانتهز هذه الفرصة لشكره مجدداً.

وبالنسبة للوضع الداخلي؛ طمأن السيسي طلاب الأكاديمية العسكرية قائلاً: أطمئنكم أن هناك تحسناً سواء على الصعيد الاقتصادي أو في فرص الاستثمار، ورداً على من يستفسرون عن توقيت حصد نتائج الجهد في مجال الإصلاح الاقتصادي، أشار إلى أهمية العمل أكثر وبذل جهد أكبر وأن تكون عناصر الاقتصاد المصري أقوى بكثير.

كما أكد أن الدولة المصرية في تطور وتقدم مستمر، والتحسن عملية مستمرة وقائمة على قيام جيل بتسليم الأجيال التالية، مؤكداً أن الأوضاع الداخلية مستقرة، والسلع والاحتياجات وخلافه متوافرة على الرغم من الأزمات العالمية.