Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized that the whole world is going through crises, and there are many changes that will have an impact on the world, with Egypt being a part of this world. He pointed out that the Iranian crisis is escalating, and it may have repercussions on the region.

During his talk with the students of the Egyptian Military Academy, El-Sisi confirmed that he is calling for and making a significant effort calmly to reach dialogue in any form to de-escalate, stressing that this crisis could have very serious repercussions on our region if fighting breaks out, as well as economic repercussions.

The Egyptian president performed the Fajr prayer today, Friday, at the headquarters of the Egyptian Military Academy in the New Capital, and held an interactive dialogue with the students while having breakfast with them. He also conducted an inspection visit to the academy, where he was welcomed upon his arrival by Lieutenant General Ashraf Zahir, the Director of the Egyptian Military Academy.

Regarding the Gaza crisis, the Egyptian president stated that the crisis in Gaza would not have stopped without a personal intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump as a leader and peacemaker in the world, along with the peace plan he proposed. He added that the announcement by the United States of the commencement of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza is extremely important after the last body of the Israeli captives was handed over to Israel.

He pointed out that there is a necessity and an opportunity to rebuild the Gaza Strip and to introduce more humanitarian aid to the sector after a difficult period that lasted for two years. He expressed his gratitude to President Trump when he met him in Davos recently and took this opportunity to thank him again.

As for the internal situation, El-Sisi reassured the military academy students, saying: I assure you that there is improvement both economically and in investment opportunities. In response to those who inquire about the timing of reaping the results of efforts in the field of economic reform, he pointed to the importance of working harder and making greater efforts, and that the elements of the Egyptian economy should be much stronger.

He also confirmed that the Egyptian state is in continuous development and progress, and that improvement is an ongoing process based on one generation handing over to the next. He assured that the internal conditions are stable, and that goods, necessities, and so forth are available despite global crises.