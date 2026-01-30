خسرت الفضة خلال تداولاتها، اليوم (الجمعة)، نحو 21.98% من قمتها التي سجلتها أمس (الخميس)، إذ انخفض سعر أوقية الفضة خلال تداولاتها اليوم إلى 94.85 دولار، فيما كانت تتداول، أمس، عند مستوى 121.56 دولار، لتخسر الفضة نحو 26.71 دولار في الأوقية.


ووفقا للأسعار بالريال السعودي، كان يتداول كيلو الفضة، أمس (الخميس)، بسعر 14,655 ريالاً، فيما تراجع سعر الكيلو إلى 11,435 ريالاً، لينخفض سعر الكيلو بمقدار 3,220 ريالاً.