خسرت الفضة خلال تداولاتها، اليوم (الجمعة)، نحو 21.98% من قمتها التي سجلتها أمس (الخميس)، إذ انخفض سعر أوقية الفضة خلال تداولاتها اليوم إلى 94.85 دولار، فيما كانت تتداول، أمس، عند مستوى 121.56 دولار، لتخسر الفضة نحو 26.71 دولار في الأوقية.
ووفقا للأسعار بالريال السعودي، كان يتداول كيلو الفضة، أمس (الخميس)، بسعر 14,655 ريالاً، فيما تراجع سعر الكيلو إلى 11,435 ريالاً، لينخفض سعر الكيلو بمقدار 3,220 ريالاً.
Silver lost about 21.98% of its peak recorded yesterday (Thursday) during today's trading (Friday), as the price of an ounce of silver dropped to $94.85 today, while it was trading at $121.56 yesterday, resulting in a loss of about $26.71 per ounce.
According to prices in Saudi riyals, a kilogram of silver was trading at 14,655 riyals yesterday (Thursday), while the price of the kilogram has decreased to 11,435 riyals, marking a drop of 3,220 riyals per kilogram.