Silver lost about 21.98% of its peak recorded yesterday (Thursday) during today's trading (Friday), as the price of an ounce of silver dropped to $94.85 today, while it was trading at $121.56 yesterday, resulting in a loss of about $26.71 per ounce.



According to prices in Saudi riyals, a kilogram of silver was trading at 14,655 riyals yesterday (Thursday), while the price of the kilogram has decreased to 11,435 riyals, marking a drop of 3,220 riyals per kilogram.