The Yemeni Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Qasem Baheebah, confirmed that the hospitals that the Abu Dhabi government abandoned after its withdrawal from Yemen are part of the package that the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen will support for operation. He pointed out, in his dialogue with "Okaz," that the recent Saudi support aims to operate the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital in Aden, the Shabwa Hospital Authority, the Al-Mokha Hospital in Taiz, the Socotra Hospital, and to complete major health projects such as the King Salman Medical City in Al-Mahra, the University Hospital and Oncology Center in Mukalla, Hadramout, and Taiz, as well as hospitals in Abyan and Al-Dhale, and a Mother and Emergency Center in Lahij.

The Yemeni Minister of Health addressed several important topics through the following dialogue:

Saudi Support for the Health Sector

• Can you tell us about the Saudi support for the health sector within the recent package?

•• Saudi support for the health sector in Yemen has been ongoing for many years and has significantly increased over the last decade since the Houthi coup against the state. The recent support is a continuation of ongoing support for the health sector, targeting the operation of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital in Aden, the Shabwa Hospital Authority, the Al-Mokha Hospital in Taiz, and the Socotra Hospital.

It also aims to complete major health projects such as the King Salman Medical City in Al-Mahra, the University Hospital and Oncology Center in Mukalla, Hadramout, and Taiz, as well as hospitals in Abyan and Al-Dhale, and a Mother and Emergency Center in Lahij. These are undoubtedly giant projects that will serve a large segment of citizens and will improve health sector indicators in Yemen.

رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي يفتتح مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان في عدن. (عكاظ)

Operation of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital

• How will the work proceed in health facilities, particularly the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital in Aden?

•• The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital is the jewel of the health sector in Yemen, providing quality and free services to all citizens, and offering an educational environment for new doctors in diploma and fellowship programs in cardiology, intensive care, and more. It also conducts Arab board examinations and regularly hosts the most important specialized medical camps organized by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action.

Abu Dhabi's Withdrawal from Operating Hospitals

• What about the health facilities that Abu Dhabi abandoned operating?

•• These hospitals are part of the package that the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen will support for operation.

• Does the Saudi support include salaries and financial allocations?

•• Yes, full operation of the three hospitals from which the Abu Dhabi government withdrew, in addition to the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital.

King Salman City in Al-Mahra

• What about the health projects currently being implemented, such as King Salman City in Al-Mahra?

•• Construction work has been completed, and medical equipment installation has begun at the King Salman Medical City and the Sabba Hospital in Abyan Governorate, and these projects are now completed and ready for operation.

• How do you view the future of health services provided to the Yemeni citizen?

•• In light of a decade of conflict since the Houthi coup, the Ministry of Health, with generous support from Saudi Arabia and partners, has been able to continue providing a package of essential health services under difficult conditions for all citizens across Yemen effectively, protecting them from epidemics and infectious diseases, and ensuring the availability of essential medicines. We see that the future holds further recovery for the health sector, building technical and financial capacities, and starting to rely more on self-sufficiency to withstand changes.

Performing Complex Surgeries in Yemen

• What about the quality health services that you are keen to provide, particularly complex surgeries and specialized services?

•• In recent years, there has been significant improvement in this area, and many complex surgeries such as kidney transplants and open-heart surgeries are now being performed in Yemen for the first time in several governorates in both the public and private sectors, representing a qualitative leap in localizing health services. The ministry aims to expand in this area further, which will alleviate the burden on citizens of traveling abroad.

Extended Projects Supported by Saudi Arabia

• What are the most important future projects supported by Saudi Arabia?

•• Saudi projects in the health sector are large and have been ongoing for decades, whether through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action or the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen. The most important upcoming projects include King Salman Medical City in Al-Mahra, the University Hospital and Oncology Center in Hadramout, and the University Hospital in Taiz.

• In conclusion, what would you like to say?

•• On behalf of the Ministry of Public Health and Population, we extend our thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for all they provide to the Yemeni people in terms of support and assistance to Yemen in general and to the health sector in particular.