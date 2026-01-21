أكد وزير الصحة العامة والسكان اليمني الدكتور قاسم بحيبح، أن المستشفيات التي تخلّت حكومة أبوظبي عن تشغيلها بعد انسحابها من اليمن، جاءت ضمن الحزمة التي سيقوم البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن بدعم تشغيلها. مشيراً، في حواره مع «عكاظ»، إلى أن الدعم السعودي الأخير يستهدف تشغيل مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان في عدن، وهيئة مستشفى شبوة، ومستشفى بالمخا تعز، ومستشفى بسقطرى، واستكمال مشاريع صحية كبرى كمدينة الملك سلمان الطبية في المهرة والمستشفى الجامعي والأورام في المكلا حضرموت وتعز ومستشفى في أبين والضالع ومركز أمومة وطوارئ في لحج.

وتطرق وزير الصحة اليمني إلى عدد من المواضيع المهمة من خلال الحوار التالي:

الدعم السعودي للقطاع الصحي

• حدثنا عن الدعم السعودي للقطاع الصحي ضمن الحزمة الأخيرة؟

•• الدعم السعودي للقطاع الصحي في اليمن مستمر منذ سنوات طويلة، وزاد بشكل كبير خلال العقد الأخير منذ انقلاب الحوثيين على الدولة، والدعم الأخير استكمال واستمرار لدعم متواصل للقطاع الصحي، وهذا الدعم الأخير يستهدف تشغيل مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان في عدن وهيئة مستشفى شبوة ومستشفى بالمخا تعز ومستشفى بسقطرى.

وأيضاً استكمال مشاريع صحية كبرى كمدينة الملك سلمان الطبية في المهرة والمستشفى الجامعي والأورام في المكلا حضرموت وتعز ومستشفى في أبين والضالع ومركز أمومة وطوارئ في لحج. وهي بلا شك مشاريع عملاقة، ستخدم قطاعاً كبيراً من المواطنين، وستحدث تحسناً في مؤشرات القطاع الصحي باليمن.

رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي يفتتح مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان في عدن. (عكاظ)

رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي يفتتح مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان في عدن. (عكاظ)

تشغيل مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان

• كيف سير العمل في المرافق الصحية، وفي مقدمتها مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان في عدن؟

•• مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان درة تاج القطاع الصحي باليمن، إذ يقدم خدمات نوعية ومجانية لكل المواطنين، ويوفر بيئة تعليمية للأطباء الجدد في مسارات الدبلوم والزمالة الطبية في أمراض القلب والعناية المركزة وغيرها. وتعقد فيه اختبارات البورد العربي، كما أنه يستضيف بشكل دوري أهم المخيمات الطبية المتخصصة التي يقوم بها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية.

تخلّي أبوظبي عن تشغيل المستشفيات

• ماذا عن المرافق الصحية التي تخلّت أبوظبي عن تشغيلها؟

•• هذه المستشفيات من ضمن الحزمة التي سيقوم البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن بدعم تشغيلها.

• الدعم السعودي هل يشمل صرف المرتبات والاعتمادات المالية؟

•• نعم تشغيل كامل للمستشفيات الثلاثة، التي انسحبت منها حكومة أبوظبي، إضافة لمستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان أيضاً.

مدينة الملك سلمان في المهرة

• ماذا عن المشاريع الصحية الجاري تنفيذها مثل مدينة الملك سلمان في المهرة؟

•• استكمل العمل الإنشائي، وبدأ تركيب التجهيزات الطبية في مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية ومستشفى سباح في محافظة أبين، وأصبحت مشاريع منجزة وجاهزة للتشغيل.

• كيف تنظرون إلى مستقبل الخدمات الصحية المقدمة للمواطن اليمني؟

•• في ظل عقد من الصراع منذ انقلاب الحوثيين استطاعت وزارة الصحة، بدعم كريم من السعودية والشركاء، الاستمرار في تقديم حزمة الخدمات الصحية الأساسية في ظل الظروف الصعبة لكل المواطنين في كل أرجاء اليمن بشكل جيد، وحمايتهم من الأوبئة والأمراض المعدية، وضمان توفير الأدوية الأساسية. ونرى أن القادم هو مزيد من تعافي القطاع الصحي وبناء القدرات الفنية والمالية والبدء بالاعتماد على الذات بشكل أكبر بما يمكنه من الصمود في ظل المتغيرات.

إجراء العمليات المعقّدة في اليمن

• ماذا عن الخدمات الصحية النوعية، التي تحرصون على تقديمها وفي مقدمتها العمليات المعقّدة والخدمات المميزة؟

•• شهدت السنوات الأخيرة تحسناً كبيراً في هذا الجانب، وأصبح كثير من العمليات المعقّدة مثل زراعة الكلى وعمليات القلب المفتوح وغيرها تجرى في اليمن للمرة الأولى في أكثر من محافظة بالقطاع العام والخاص، وهو يمثّل نقلة نوعية لتوطين الخدمات الصحية. وتستهدف الوزارة التوسع في هذا الجانب بشكل أكبر، مما يخفف على المواطنين أعباء السفر للخارج.

مشاريع ممتدة تدعمها السعودية

• ما أهم المشاريع المستقبلية التي تدعمها السعودية؟

•• مشاريع السعودية في القطاع الصحي كبيرة وممتدة منذ عقود، سواء عبر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أو البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن. وأهم المشاريع القادمة مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية في المهرة والمستشفى الجامعي والأورام في حضرموت والمستشفى الجامعي في تعز.

• في الختام.. ماذا تود أن تقول؟

•• باسم وزارة الصحة العامة والسكان، نتقدّم بالشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على كل ما يقدمانه للشعب اليمني من دعم وإسناد لليمن عموماً وللقطاع الصحي خصوصاً.