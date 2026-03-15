Four people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon late Saturday to Sunday, one of which was near the city of Sidon, according to the National News Agency and the Ministry of Health, while the Israeli army announced it had targeted rocket launch sites belonging to "Hezbollah" and its affiliated locations.



The National News Agency reported that Israeli aircraft bombed an apartment in a residential building in the Sharhabil area northeast of Sidon, causing a fire to break out. It added that the airstrike resulted in one death.



Eyewitnesses reported destruction on the third floor of an apartment in a building located in a residential neighborhood while the Lebanese army cordoned off the area, and rescue teams worked to extinguish the fire that had erupted in the apartment. Residents living in nearby buildings, including women and children, rushed to the street, some carrying their belongings.



For its part, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced today (Sunday) that three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the village of Al-Qatrani in the south of the country overnight.



The Israeli army launched a series of strikes that "targeted Hezbollah infrastructure across Lebanon," including "several rocket launch sites belonging to Hezbollah in the Al-Qatrani area," stating that members of the group were preparing to launch rockets from there. It confirmed that it destroyed "command centers" belonging to the Radwan Force in Beirut.



The Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the start of the war with "Hezbollah" have resulted in the deaths of 826 people, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.



For its part, "Hezbollah" announced that it targeted gatherings of Israeli soldiers in border villages, following its announcement of direct clashes with Israeli forces in the town of Al-Khiyam in southern Lebanon.



The party reported today that it targeted a gathering "of Israeli army soldiers at the Jibia point opposite the border town of Mais Al-Jabal with artillery shells." The National News Agency mentioned that artillery fire targeted the town of Al-Khiyam overnight.



Since the start of the war on March 2, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has proposed negotiating with Israel, without receiving an official Israeli response so far.



A formal source stated yesterday (Saturday) to Agence France-Presse that "negotiations are on the table, and preparations are underway to form the delegation, but there is no agenda for this negotiation, and the timing and location between Paris and Cyprus have not been determined, and all issues are still under study."



He added that "the initiative of President Joseph Aoun for negotiations at the table has been welcomed by Europe as well as by many countries, but we also need an Israeli commitment regarding the truce or ceasefire."



For its part, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied reports that French President Emmanuel Macron invited Israel to hold direct talks with Beirut, expressing his readiness to facilitate and host them.