قتل أربعة أشخاص في غارات إسرائيلية على جنوب لبنان، ليل السبت الأحد، إحداها قرب مدينة صيدا، بحسب ما أعلنت الوكالة الوطنية ووزارة الصحة، فيما أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي قصف مواقع إطلاق صواريخ لـ«حزب الله» ومقار تابعة له.


وقالت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام الرسمية، إن الطيران الإسرائيلي قصف شقة في مبنى سكني في منطقة الشرحبيل شمال شرق صيدا، ما أدى إلى اندلاع النار فيها. وأضافت أن الغارة أدت إلى مقتل شخص.


وتحدث شهود عيان عن دمار في الطابق الثالث من شقة في مبنى يقع في حي سكني بينما طوق الجيش اللبناني المكان، وعملت فرق الإسعاف على إطفاء نيران اندلعت في الشقة. وهرع سكان يقطنون في المباني المجاورة بينهم نساء وأطفال إلى الطريق، بعضهم حاملاً أمتعته.


من جانبها، أعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية، اليوم (الأحد)، مقتل ثلاثة أشخاص في غارة إسرائيلية على قرية القطراني في جنوب البلاد خلال الليل.


وشن الجيش الإسرائيلي سلسلة ضربات «استهدفت بنى تحتية تابعة لحزب الله في أنحاء لبنان»، من ضمنها «عدة مواقع إطلاق صواريخ تابعة لحزب الله في منطقة القطراني»، قال إن عناصر من الحزب كانوا يستعدون لإطلاق صواريخ منها. وأكد أنه دمر «مراكز قيادة» تابعة لقوة الرضوان في بيروت.


وأدت الغارات الإسرائيلية على لبنان منذ بدء الحرب مع «حزب الله» إلى مقتل 826 شخصاً، وفقاً لوزارة الصحة اللبنانية.


من جهته، أعلن «حزب الله» أنه استهدف تجمعات لجنود إسرائيليين في قرى حدودية، غداة إعلانه عن اشتباكات مباشرة مع قوات اسرائيلية في بلدة الخيام في جنوب لبنان.


وأفاد الحزب، اليوم، بأنه استهدف تجمعاً «لجنود الجيش الإسرائيلي عند نقطة جيبيا مقابل بلدة ميس الجبل الحدوديّة بقذائف المدفعيّة». وذكرت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام أن قصفاً مدفعياً استهدف خلال الليل بلدة الخيام.


ومنذ بدء الحرب في الثاني من مارس، اقترح الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون التفاوض مع إسرائيل، من دون أن يلقى رداً إسرائيلياً رسميا حتى الآن.


وقال مصدر رسمي، أمس (السبت)، لوكالة فرانس برس إن «المفاوضات مطروحة، والتحضيرات جارية لتشكيل الوفد، ولكن لا يوجد أجندة لهذا التفاوض ولم يحدد التوقيت ولا المكان بين باريس وقبرص، وكل المسائل لا تزال قيد الدرس».


وأضاف أن «مبادرة رئيس الجمهورية جوزيف عون للتفاوض على الطاولة، وهناك ترحيب أوروبي بها كما من العديد من الدول، ولكن أيضاً نحتاج إلى التزام إسرائيلي بشأن الهدنة أو وقف النار».


من جانبها، نفت وزارة الخارجية الفرنسية ما تردد عن دعوة الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون إسرائيل إلى إجراء محادثات مباشرة مع بيروت، معرباً عن استعداده لتسهيلها واستضافتها.