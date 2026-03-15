The price of the dollar against the Egyptian pound rose during today's trading, with the American currency remaining above 52 pounds in a large number of Egyptian banks.



The rise in the dollar came despite the return of hot money to the Egyptian market again during last Thursday's trading, where Arab and foreign transactions recorded a net purchase of 1.03 billion dollars in the secondary market for Egyptian government debt on Thursday, breaking a wave of outflows that had reached 6.7 billion dollars in the market since February 19 until last Wednesday.



At the Central Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate of the US dollar recorded 52.38 pounds for buying and 52.52 pounds for selling.



Highest Price



According to a report prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the highest price for the US dollar was at the National Bank of Kuwait, the Commercial International Bank, Meed Bank, Qatar National Bank, "Next" Bank, and Suez Canal Bank at a level of 52.65 pounds for buying and 52.75 pounds for selling.



The lowest price for the US dollar was at Cairo Bank at a level of 51.93 pounds for buying and 52.03 pounds for selling.



Strong Performance



The price of the US dollar reached 52.56 pounds for buying and 52.66 pounds for selling at the National Bank of Egypt, HSBC Bank, and Saib Bank.



At Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the dollar price was 52.62 pounds for buying and 52.72 pounds for selling, while the American currency recorded 52.61 pounds for buying and 52.71 pounds for selling at Bank Misr.



The Egyptian pound had concluded the year 2025 with strong performance, rising by 6.7% against the dollar since the beginning of last year, supported by a record jump in remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the recovery of liquidity in the banking sector.