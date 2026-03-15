ارتفع سعر الدولار مقابل الجنيه المصري خلال تعاملات اليوم، لتستمر العملة الأمريكية أعلى مستوى 52 جنيهاً في عدد كبير من البنوك المصرية.
وجاء ارتفاع الدولار رغم عودة الأموال الساخنة إلى السوق المصرية مرة أخرى في تعاملات يوم الخميس الماضي، حيث سجلت تعاملات العرب والأجانب صافي شراء قدره 1.03 مليار دولار في السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي المصري يوم الخميس، لتكسر موجة تخارجات كانت قد بلغت 6.7 مليار دولار في السوق منذ 19 فبراير الماضي وحتى الأربعاء الماضي.
ولدى البنك المركزي المصري، سجل سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مستوى 52.38 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.52 جنيه للبيع.
أعلى سعر
ووفق إحصاء أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في البنك الأهلي الكويتي والبنك التجاري الدولي وميد بنك وبنك قطر الوطني وبنك «نكست» وبنك قناة السويس عند مستوى 52.65 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.75 جنيه للبيع.
وجاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى بنك القاهرة عند مستوى 51.93 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.03 جنيه للبيع.
أداء قوي
ووصل سعر الدولار الأمريكي إلى 52.56 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.66 جنيه للبيع لدى البنك الأهلي المصري وبنك «إتش إس بي سي» وبنك «سايب».
وفي بنك أبوظبي الإسلامي سجل سعر الدولار 52.62 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.72 جنيه للبيع، وسجلت العملة الأمريكية 52.61 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.71 جنيه للبيع لدى بنك مصر.
وكان الجنيه المصري قد اختتم عام 2025 بأداء قوي، إذ ارتفع بنسبة 6.7% أمام الدولار منذ بداية العام الماضي، بدعم من القفزة القياسية في تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج واستعادة السيولة في القطاع المصرفي.
The price of the dollar against the Egyptian pound rose during today's trading, with the American currency remaining above 52 pounds in a large number of Egyptian banks.
The rise in the dollar came despite the return of hot money to the Egyptian market again during last Thursday's trading, where Arab and foreign transactions recorded a net purchase of 1.03 billion dollars in the secondary market for Egyptian government debt on Thursday, breaking a wave of outflows that had reached 6.7 billion dollars in the market since February 19 until last Wednesday.
At the Central Bank of Egypt, the exchange rate of the US dollar recorded 52.38 pounds for buying and 52.52 pounds for selling.
Highest Price
According to a report prepared by "Al Arabiya Business," the highest price for the US dollar was at the National Bank of Kuwait, the Commercial International Bank, Meed Bank, Qatar National Bank, "Next" Bank, and Suez Canal Bank at a level of 52.65 pounds for buying and 52.75 pounds for selling.
The lowest price for the US dollar was at Cairo Bank at a level of 51.93 pounds for buying and 52.03 pounds for selling.
Strong Performance
The price of the US dollar reached 52.56 pounds for buying and 52.66 pounds for selling at the National Bank of Egypt, HSBC Bank, and Saib Bank.
At Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the dollar price was 52.62 pounds for buying and 52.72 pounds for selling, while the American currency recorded 52.61 pounds for buying and 52.71 pounds for selling at Bank Misr.
The Egyptian pound had concluded the year 2025 with strong performance, rising by 6.7% against the dollar since the beginning of last year, supported by a record jump in remittances from Egyptians working abroad and the recovery of liquidity in the banking sector.