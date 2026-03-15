ارتفع سعر الدولار مقابل الجنيه المصري خلال تعاملات اليوم، لتستمر العملة الأمريكية أعلى مستوى 52 جنيهاً في عدد كبير من البنوك المصرية.


وجاء ارتفاع الدولار رغم عودة الأموال الساخنة إلى السوق المصرية مرة أخرى في تعاملات يوم الخميس الماضي، حيث سجلت تعاملات العرب والأجانب صافي شراء قدره 1.03 مليار دولار في السوق الثانوية للدين الحكومي المصري يوم الخميس، لتكسر موجة تخارجات كانت قد بلغت 6.7 مليار دولار في السوق منذ 19 فبراير الماضي وحتى الأربعاء الماضي.


ولدى البنك المركزي المصري، سجل سعر صرف الدولار الأمريكي مستوى 52.38 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.52 جنيه للبيع.


أعلى سعر


ووفق إحصاء أعدته «العربية Business»، فقد جاء أعلى سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي في البنك الأهلي الكويتي والبنك التجاري الدولي وميد بنك وبنك قطر الوطني وبنك «نكست» وبنك قناة السويس عند مستوى 52.65 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.75 جنيه للبيع.


وجاء أقل سعر لصرف الدولار الأمريكي لدى بنك القاهرة عند مستوى 51.93 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.03 جنيه للبيع.


أداء قوي


ووصل سعر الدولار الأمريكي إلى 52.56 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.66 جنيه للبيع لدى البنك الأهلي المصري وبنك «إتش إس بي سي» وبنك «سايب».


وفي بنك أبوظبي الإسلامي سجل سعر الدولار 52.62 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.72 جنيه للبيع، وسجلت العملة الأمريكية 52.61 جنيه للشراء مقابل 52.71 جنيه للبيع لدى بنك مصر.


وكان الجنيه المصري قد اختتم عام 2025 بأداء قوي، إذ ارتفع بنسبة 6.7% أمام الدولار منذ بداية العام الماضي، بدعم من القفزة القياسية في تحويلات المصريين العاملين بالخارج واستعادة السيولة في القطاع المصرفي.