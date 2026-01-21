أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأربعاء) أن حركة حماس وافقت على التخلي عن أسلحتها، موضحاً أن الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ستعرف ما إذا كانت حماس ستلتزم بتعهداتها.


وقال ترمب في مؤتمر صحفي بدافوس: إن تنفيذ هذا الالتزام ليس أمراً سهلاً، مضيفاً: «هم وُلدوا والسلاح في أيديهم، ولذلك فإن التخلي عنه ليس مسألة بسيطة، لكن هذا ما وافقوا عليه وعليهم الالتزام به».


وحذر ترمب حماس من عدم التزامها بنزع السلاح، موضحاً أن 59 دولة تشارك في اتفاق السلام، بينها دول ليست من الشرق الأوسط، لكنها أبدت استعدادها للمشاركة في مواجهة حماس.


وأشار إلى أن هذه الدول «تريد أن تفعل كل ما بوسعها».


وفيما يتعلق بالوضع في لبنان أوضح ترمب أن هناك مشكلة مع حزب الله، مشدداً بالقول: «سنرى ما الذي سيحدث هناك، لكنها مشكلة قائمة».


في غضون ذلك، أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، عبر مكتب مراقبة الأصول الأجنبية (OFAC)، فرض إجراءات جديدة تستهدف ما وصفته بالروابط السرية التي تربط حركة حماس بعدد من المنظمات غير الربحية.


وقالت الخزانة الأمريكية إن حماس تعتمد أسلوب العمل من خلف واجهات مدنية، ما يعرّض الفلسطينيين للخطر ويقوّض المساعي الرامية إلى تحقيق سلام دائم ومزدهر، مبينة أن كشف هذه المنظمات يعزز قدرة المجتمع الدولي على دعم المصالح الفلسطينية المشروعة ومنع استغلال التبرعات لأغراض عسكرية.


وقال وكيل وزارة الخزانة لشؤون الإرهاب والاستخبارات المالية، جون كيه هيرلي: «حماس تواصل إظهار استخفاف صارخ برفاه الشعب الفلسطيني»، لافتاً إلى أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لن تتغاضى عن استغلال قادة حماس وممكّنيهم للنظام المالي لتمويل عملياتها.


وأشار إلى أن الإجراءات تستهدف 6 منظمات مقرها قطاع غزة، تزعم تقديم خدمات طبية للمدنيين الفلسطينيين، لكنها في الواقع تقدم دعماً للجناح العسكري لحماس، وكتائب عز الدين القسام، مبيناً أن هذه المنظمات استخدمت الخداع لجمع أموال من متبرعين دوليين، ما حرم المدنيين من الرعاية الطبية التي يحتاجونها.