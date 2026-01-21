U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Wednesday) that Hamas has agreed to disarm, stating that the United States will know whether Hamas will adhere to its commitments.



Trump said at a press conference in Davos that fulfilling this commitment is not an easy task, adding, "They were born with weapons in their hands, so giving them up is not a simple matter, but this is what they have agreed to and they must adhere to it."



Trump warned Hamas against failing to comply with disarmament, explaining that 59 countries are participating in the peace agreement, including countries that are not from the Middle East, but have expressed their willingness to participate in confronting Hamas.



He noted that these countries "want to do everything they can."



Regarding the situation in Lebanon, Trump clarified that there is a problem with Hezbollah, emphasizing, "We will see what happens there, but it is an ongoing issue."



Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department, through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), announced new measures targeting what it described as the secret links between Hamas and several non-profit organizations.



The U.S. Treasury stated that Hamas operates behind civilian fronts, which endangers Palestinians and undermines efforts to achieve lasting and prosperous peace, indicating that exposing these organizations enhances the international community's ability to support legitimate Palestinian interests and prevent the exploitation of donations for military purposes.



John K. Hurley, the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said, "Hamas continues to show a blatant disregard for the welfare of the Palestinian people," noting that President Donald Trump's administration will not overlook the exploitation of the financial system by Hamas leaders and their enablers to fund their operations.



He pointed out that the measures target six organizations based in the Gaza Strip that claim to provide medical services to Palestinian civilians, but in reality, they support Hamas's military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, explaining that these organizations have used deception to raise funds from international donors, depriving civilians of the medical care they need.