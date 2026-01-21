أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الأربعاء) أن حركة حماس وافقت على التخلي عن أسلحتها، موضحاً أن الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ستعرف ما إذا كانت حماس ستلتزم بتعهداتها.
وقال ترمب في مؤتمر صحفي بدافوس: إن تنفيذ هذا الالتزام ليس أمراً سهلاً، مضيفاً: «هم وُلدوا والسلاح في أيديهم، ولذلك فإن التخلي عنه ليس مسألة بسيطة، لكن هذا ما وافقوا عليه وعليهم الالتزام به».
وحذر ترمب حماس من عدم التزامها بنزع السلاح، موضحاً أن 59 دولة تشارك في اتفاق السلام، بينها دول ليست من الشرق الأوسط، لكنها أبدت استعدادها للمشاركة في مواجهة حماس.
وأشار إلى أن هذه الدول «تريد أن تفعل كل ما بوسعها».
وفيما يتعلق بالوضع في لبنان أوضح ترمب أن هناك مشكلة مع حزب الله، مشدداً بالقول: «سنرى ما الذي سيحدث هناك، لكنها مشكلة قائمة».
في غضون ذلك، أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، عبر مكتب مراقبة الأصول الأجنبية (OFAC)، فرض إجراءات جديدة تستهدف ما وصفته بالروابط السرية التي تربط حركة حماس بعدد من المنظمات غير الربحية.
وقالت الخزانة الأمريكية إن حماس تعتمد أسلوب العمل من خلف واجهات مدنية، ما يعرّض الفلسطينيين للخطر ويقوّض المساعي الرامية إلى تحقيق سلام دائم ومزدهر، مبينة أن كشف هذه المنظمات يعزز قدرة المجتمع الدولي على دعم المصالح الفلسطينية المشروعة ومنع استغلال التبرعات لأغراض عسكرية.
وقال وكيل وزارة الخزانة لشؤون الإرهاب والاستخبارات المالية، جون كيه هيرلي: «حماس تواصل إظهار استخفاف صارخ برفاه الشعب الفلسطيني»، لافتاً إلى أن إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لن تتغاضى عن استغلال قادة حماس وممكّنيهم للنظام المالي لتمويل عملياتها.
وأشار إلى أن الإجراءات تستهدف 6 منظمات مقرها قطاع غزة، تزعم تقديم خدمات طبية للمدنيين الفلسطينيين، لكنها في الواقع تقدم دعماً للجناح العسكري لحماس، وكتائب عز الدين القسام، مبيناً أن هذه المنظمات استخدمت الخداع لجمع أموال من متبرعين دوليين، ما حرم المدنيين من الرعاية الطبية التي يحتاجونها.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Wednesday) that Hamas has agreed to disarm, stating that the United States will know whether Hamas will adhere to its commitments.
Trump said at a press conference in Davos that fulfilling this commitment is not an easy task, adding, "They were born with weapons in their hands, so giving them up is not a simple matter, but this is what they have agreed to and they must adhere to it."
Trump warned Hamas against failing to comply with disarmament, explaining that 59 countries are participating in the peace agreement, including countries that are not from the Middle East, but have expressed their willingness to participate in confronting Hamas.
He noted that these countries "want to do everything they can."
Regarding the situation in Lebanon, Trump clarified that there is a problem with Hezbollah, emphasizing, "We will see what happens there, but it is an ongoing issue."
Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department, through the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), announced new measures targeting what it described as the secret links between Hamas and several non-profit organizations.
The U.S. Treasury stated that Hamas operates behind civilian fronts, which endangers Palestinians and undermines efforts to achieve lasting and prosperous peace, indicating that exposing these organizations enhances the international community's ability to support legitimate Palestinian interests and prevent the exploitation of donations for military purposes.
John K. Hurley, the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said, "Hamas continues to show a blatant disregard for the welfare of the Palestinian people," noting that President Donald Trump's administration will not overlook the exploitation of the financial system by Hamas leaders and their enablers to fund their operations.
He pointed out that the measures target six organizations based in the Gaza Strip that claim to provide medical services to Palestinian civilians, but in reality, they support Hamas's military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, explaining that these organizations have used deception to raise funds from international donors, depriving civilians of the medical care they need.