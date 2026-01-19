The Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, reiterated the Kingdom's commitment to the security and stability of Lebanon and its support for the state, its institutions, and its people, emphasizing that Saudi Arabia will not abandon its support and fraternal role towards its brothers.



The ambassador Bukhari confirmed during his visit to the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan, at the Dar Al-Fatwa today, Monday, the strong relationship with Dar Al-Fatwa in addressing Islamic and national issues.



The media office at Dar Al-Fatwa reported that the meeting included a reaffirmation of support for the Lebanese army and its role in controlling weapons and their presence in the south, which enhances the state's sovereignty over all its territories and serves as the sole security and military guarantee to protect the nation's borders. Its presence restores trust in the state, reassures citizens, and accelerates reconstruction with international assistance.



He added that the meeting emphasized that Lebanon's salvation and revival can only be achieved by definitively placing all weapons in the hands of the state, completing reforms, supporting the presidency and the government, expediting the implementation of its ministerial statement, meeting deadlines for obligations, adhering to the constitution and the Taif Agreement, and strengthening the unity of the Lebanese people.



Mufti Deryan expressed hope for reaching a political and security settlement, appreciating the work of the quintet committee and its distinguished efforts to assist Lebanon in overcoming its crises and protecting it from the dangers of the expansion of Israeli aggression on its territory.