جدد السفير السعودي في لبنان وليد البخاري التأكيد على حرص المملكة على أمن واستقرار لبنان والوقوف إلى جانب الدولة ومؤسساتها وشعبها، مشدداً على أن السعودية لن تتخلى عن دعمها ودورها الأخوي تجاه أشقائها.


وأكد السفير بخاري خلال زيارته مفتي لبنان الشيخ عبداللطيف دريان في دار الفتوى، اليوم الإثنين، العلاقة المتينة مع دار الفتوى في احتضان القضايا الإسلامية والوطنية.


وأفاد المكتب الإعلامي في دار الفتوى بأن اللقاء تخلله تأكيد دعم الجيش اللبناني ودوره في حصر السلاح وانتشاره في الجنوب الذي يعزز سيادة الدولة على كامل أراضيها ويشكل ضمانة وحصانة أمنية وعسكرية وحيدة لحماية حدود الوطن، وانتشاره يعيد الثقة بالدولة ويشعر المواطن بالطمأنينة وبالاستقرار ويسرع في إعادة الإعمار بمساعدة دولية.


وأضاف أنه جرى خلال اللقاء التشديد على أن خلاص لبنان ونهوضه لا يكون إلا بحصر السلاح نهائياً من كامل الأراضي اللبنانية بيد الدولة، واستكمال الإصلاحات، ودعم العهد والحكومة، والإسراع في تنفيذ بيانها الوزاري، وإنجاز الاستحقاقات بمواعيدها، والالتزام بالدستور واتفاق الطائف، وتعزيز وحدة اللبنانيين.


وأعرب المفتي دريان عن أمله في التوصل إلى تسوية سياسية وأمنية، مقدراً عمل اللجنة الخماسية ومساعيها وجهودها المميزة لمساعدة لبنان وخروجه من أزماته، وتجنيبه مخاطر توسع العدوان الإسرائيلي على أراضيه.