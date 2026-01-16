In the first visit by a U.S. official of this level since the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro, CIA Director John Ratcliffe visited the capital Caracas and met with interim President Delcy Rodríguez.



Improving relations with the interim government



The visit, which took place yesterday, Thursday, came a day after a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Rodríguez, and on the day of his meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel laureate María Corina Machado, according to the New York Times.



A U.S. official announced that Ratcliffe's visit came "at Trump's direction to convey a message that the United States seeks to improve relations with the interim government led by Rodríguez."



He noted that the two sides discussed various issues, including intelligence cooperation, economic stability, and ensuring that Venezuela does not become a safe haven for U.S. enemies, particularly drug traffickers.



Preventing a slide into chaos



Rodríguez assumed the position of interim president after serving as Maduro's vice president.



CIA analysts believe that her continued presence in this position is the best way to prevent Venezuela from sliding into chaos.



Intelligence reports described Rodríguez as a pragmatic politician, non-ideological, and open to dialogue, and perhaps even to cooperation with Washington.



One report reviewed by senior decision-makers in Washington noted that she wore a $15,000 dress during her inauguration, prompting one official to sarcastically remark, "She’s a socialist, but she’s the most capitalist person I’ve ever seen."



Discussions within the Trump administration revealed concerns about repeating the mistakes of the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, particularly the decision to dissolve the Iraqi army and dismantle state institutions, which led to an armed insurgency and years of unrest.



Fears of an Iraq scenario



Some U.S. officials believe that the ousting of Maduro does not necessarily mean an immediate transfer of power to the opposition. In fact, some senior officials warned that dismantling the Venezuelan state after Maduro's removal, even in favor of an opposition figure, could lead to a scenario similar to Iraq.



Ratcliffe's visit and the messages he carried sparked discontent among the Venezuelan opposition. Edmundo González, a Machado ally, is considered the winner of the 2024 elections according to international experts, yet Washington has not pushed for his installation since Maduro's arrest. Meanwhile, the opposition leader has only received verbal support.