في أول زيارة لمسؤول أمريكي بهذا المستوى منذ اعتقال الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو، زار مدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية (CIA) جون راتكليف، العاصمة كاراكاس، واجتمع مع الرئيسة المؤقتة ديلسي رودريغيز.


تحسين العلاقات مع الحكومة المؤقتة


الزيارة التي جرت، أمس الخميس، بعد يوم واحد من اتصال هاتفي بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ورودريغيز، وفي يوم لقائه بزعيمة المعارضة الفنزويلية الحائزة على جائزة نوبل ماريا كورينا ماتشادو، بحسب صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز».


وأعلن مسؤول أمريكي أن زيارة راتكليف جاءت «بتوجيه من ترمب لإيصال رسالة مفادها أن الولايات المتحدة تسعى إلى تحسين العلاقات مع الحكومة المؤقتة بقيادة رودريغيز.


ولفت إلى أن الطرفين ناقشا ملفات عديدة، منها التعاون الاستخباراتي، والاستقرار الاقتصادي، وضمان ألا تصبح فنزويلا ملاذاً آمناً لأعداء الولايات المتحدة، خصوصاً تجار المخدرات.


منع الانزلاق نحو الفوضى


وتولت رودريغيز منصب الرئيسة المؤقتة بعد أن كانت نائبة لمادورو.


واعتبر محللو وكالة المخابرات المركزية أن استمرارها في هذا المنصب هو أفضل طريقة لمنع فنزويلا من الانزلاق إلى حالة الفوضى.


ووصفت تقارير استخباراتية رودريغيز بأنها سياسية براغماتية، وغير أيديولوجية، ومنفتحة على الحوار، بل وربما على التعاون مع واشنطن.


وأشار أحد التقارير التي اطّلع عليها كبار صناع القرار في واشنطن إلى أنها ارتدت فستاناً بقيمة 15 ألف دولار خلال تنصيبها، ما دفع أحد المسؤولين إلى القول بسخرية «إنها اشتراكية، لكنها أكثر الأشخاص الذين رأيتهم ممارسة للرأسمالية».


وأفصحت نقاشات داخل إدارة ترمب عن مخاوف من تكرار أخطاء الغزو الأمريكي للعراق عام 2003، خصوصاً قرار حلّ الجيش العراقي وتفكيك مؤسسات الدولة، ما أدى إلى ظهور تمرد مسلح واضطرابات دامت سنوات.


مخاوف من سيناريو العراق


واعتبر بعض المسؤولين الأمريكيين أن الإطاحة بمادورو لا تعني بالضرورة تسليم السلطة فوراً إلى المعارضة. بل إن بعض كبار المسؤولين حذروا من أن تفكيك الدولة الفنزويلية بعد إزاحة مادورو حتى لصالح شخصية معارضة، قد يؤدي إلى سيناريو مشابه للعراق.


وأثارت زيارة راتكليف والرسائل التي حملها استياء في أوساط المعارضة الفنزويلية. فإدموندو غونزاليس حليف ماتشادو، يُعدّ الفائز في انتخابات 2024 بحسب خبراء دوليين، فإن واشنطن لم تدفع باتجاه تنصيبه منذ القبض على مادورو. فيما لم تحظ زعيمة المعارضة سوى بدعم لفظي.