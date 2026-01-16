Amid renewed tensions between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, the U.S. special envoy to Syria, Tom Brack, announced the continued efforts for de-escalation.

Brack stated in a post on his account on "X" today (Friday): The United States remains in close contact with all parties in Syria and is working around the clock to calm the situation and prevent escalation.



He added that the U.S. administration is working towards resuming talks between the government and the SDF.



Damascus and the SDF exchanged blame for the failure to implement the March 10 agreement. Kurdish official in what is known as the "Self-Administration," Ilham Ahmed, stated yesterday (Thursday) that the government's declaration that we did not implement the agreement is incorrect, and the international parties know that - according to her claim. She alleged that the statements of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara constitute a declaration of war.



Syrian President al-Shara had held the Kurdish forces responsible for the failure to implement the agreement signed last year between him and SDF leader Mazloum Abdi in Damascus. He confirmed that this agreement stipulated a unified Syria without federations.



Al-Shara emphasized that the Syrian government will not stand idly by, asserting that he "does not threaten, but describes the reality."



The relationship between the two sides has soured with the failure to implement the agreement that was supposed to be completed by the end of last year (2025).



This tension escalated with the outbreak of clashes and confrontations between the Kurdish forces and the Syrian army in the city of Aleppo last week, leading the confrontation to move to the eastern countryside of Aleppo.