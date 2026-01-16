وسط تجدد التوتر بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية، أعلن المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص إلى سورية توم براك استمرار العمل على التهدئة.

وقال براك في منشور على حسابه في «إكس»، اليوم (الجمعة): لا تزال الولايات المتحدة على اتصال وثيق بجميع الأطراف في سورية، وتعمل على مدار الساعة لتهدئة الأوضاع، ومنع التصعيد.


وأضاف، أن الإدارة الأمريكية تعمل على العودة إلى المحادثات بين الحكومة و «قسد».


وتبادلت دمشق و «قسد» تحميل المسؤولية في عدم تطبيق اتفاق العاشر من مارس. وقالت المسؤولة الكردية في ما يعرف بــ «الإدارة الذاتية»، إلهام أحمد أمس (الخميس)، إن إعلان الحكومة أننا لم نطبق الاتفاق غير صحيح والأطراف الدولية تعرف ذلك، -حسب زعمها-. وادعت أن تصريحات الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع بمثابة إعلان حرب.


وكان الرئيس السوري حمّل مسؤولية تعثر تنفيذ الاتفاق الذي وقّع العام الماضي بينه وبين قائد «قسد» مظلوم عبدي في دمشق إلى القوات الكردية. وأكد أن هذا الاتفاق نص على سورية موحدة دون فدراليات.


وشدد الشرع على أن الحكومة السورية لن تقف مكتوفة الأيدي، مؤكدا أنه «لا يهدد، بل يصف الواقع».


وكانت العلاقة بين الجانبين توترت مع تعثر تنفيذ الاتفاق الذي كان مقرراً الانتهاء من تطبيقه أواخر العام الماضي (2025).


وتصاعد هذا التوتر مع اندلاع الاشتباكات والمواجهات بين القوات الكردية والجيش السوري في مدينة حلب الأسبوع الماضي. لتنتقل المواجهة إلى ريف حلب الشرقي.