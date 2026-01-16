وسط تجدد التوتر بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية، أعلن المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص إلى سورية توم براك استمرار العمل على التهدئة.
وقال براك في منشور على حسابه في «إكس»، اليوم (الجمعة): لا تزال الولايات المتحدة على اتصال وثيق بجميع الأطراف في سورية، وتعمل على مدار الساعة لتهدئة الأوضاع، ومنع التصعيد.
وأضاف، أن الإدارة الأمريكية تعمل على العودة إلى المحادثات بين الحكومة و «قسد».
وتبادلت دمشق و «قسد» تحميل المسؤولية في عدم تطبيق اتفاق العاشر من مارس. وقالت المسؤولة الكردية في ما يعرف بــ «الإدارة الذاتية»، إلهام أحمد أمس (الخميس)، إن إعلان الحكومة أننا لم نطبق الاتفاق غير صحيح والأطراف الدولية تعرف ذلك، -حسب زعمها-. وادعت أن تصريحات الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع بمثابة إعلان حرب.
وكان الرئيس السوري حمّل مسؤولية تعثر تنفيذ الاتفاق الذي وقّع العام الماضي بينه وبين قائد «قسد» مظلوم عبدي في دمشق إلى القوات الكردية. وأكد أن هذا الاتفاق نص على سورية موحدة دون فدراليات.
وشدد الشرع على أن الحكومة السورية لن تقف مكتوفة الأيدي، مؤكدا أنه «لا يهدد، بل يصف الواقع».
وكانت العلاقة بين الجانبين توترت مع تعثر تنفيذ الاتفاق الذي كان مقرراً الانتهاء من تطبيقه أواخر العام الماضي (2025).
وتصاعد هذا التوتر مع اندلاع الاشتباكات والمواجهات بين القوات الكردية والجيش السوري في مدينة حلب الأسبوع الماضي. لتنتقل المواجهة إلى ريف حلب الشرقي.
Amid renewed tensions between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, the U.S. special envoy to Syria, Tom Brack, announced the continued efforts for de-escalation.
Brack stated in a post on his account on "X" today (Friday): The United States remains in close contact with all parties in Syria and is working around the clock to calm the situation and prevent escalation.
He added that the U.S. administration is working towards resuming talks between the government and the SDF.
Damascus and the SDF exchanged blame for the failure to implement the March 10 agreement. Kurdish official in what is known as the "Self-Administration," Ilham Ahmed, stated yesterday (Thursday) that the government's declaration that we did not implement the agreement is incorrect, and the international parties know that - according to her claim. She alleged that the statements of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara constitute a declaration of war.
Syrian President al-Shara had held the Kurdish forces responsible for the failure to implement the agreement signed last year between him and SDF leader Mazloum Abdi in Damascus. He confirmed that this agreement stipulated a unified Syria without federations.
Al-Shara emphasized that the Syrian government will not stand idly by, asserting that he "does not threaten, but describes the reality."
The relationship between the two sides has soured with the failure to implement the agreement that was supposed to be completed by the end of last year (2025).
This tension escalated with the outbreak of clashes and confrontations between the Kurdish forces and the Syrian army in the city of Aleppo last week, leading the confrontation to move to the eastern countryside of Aleppo.