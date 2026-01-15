قال وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان، اليوم (الخميس)، إن أنقرة تأمل في التوصل إلى حل سلمي للخلافات القائمة في سورية، مشيراً إلى أن لجوء الحكومة السورية إلى القوة ضد قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» قد يكون خياراً مطروحاً في حال تعذّر الحل السياسي.

وأضاف فيدان، خلال مؤتمر صحفي في إسطنبول، أن تركيا تفضّل معالجة المشكلات عبر الوسائل السلمية، لكنه شدد على أن فشل هذه الجهود قد يدفع دمشق إلى خيارات أخرى، من بينها العمل العسكري، مؤكداً أن بلاده تتابع التطورات عن كثب حرصاً على الاستقرار ومنع أي تصعيد يزيد تعقيد المشهد شمالي سورية.

الجيش السوري يعتبر المناطق الواقعة غرب الفرات منطقة عسكرية.

إعلان عسكري وتحذير للمجاميع المسلحة

أعلن الجيش السوري اعتبار كامل المناطق الواقعة غرب نهر الفرات منطقة عسكرية حتى إشعار آخر، داعياً جميع المجموعات المسلحة المتواجدة فيها إلى الانسحاب الفوري نحو شرق الفرات، في خطوة تعكس تصعيداً ميدانياً لافتاً شمالي البلاد.

تعزيزات ثقيلة على محاور القتال

وجاء الإعلان بالتزامن مع دفع الجيش بتعزيزات كبيرة إلى محاور القتال، شملت آليات عسكرية وأعداداً من الجنود، إضافة إلى أسلحة ثقيلة ومتوسطة، في إطار استعدادات ميدانية موسّعة.

«قسد» تغلق الطرق أمام المدنيين

وفي المقابل، أفاد مصدر لـ«تلفزيون سورية» بأن قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد) أغلقت الطرق المؤدية من وإلى مدينة دير حافر باستخدام كتل إسمنتية، لمنع عبور الأهالي، ما فاقم من معاناة المدنيين في المنطقة.

دعوة لخروج منظم عبر ممر إنساني

بالتوازي، دعت إدارة منطقة دير حافر في ريف حلب، أمس الأربعاء، الأهالي إلى الالتزام بالخروج المنظم عبر الممر الإنساني الذي حددته الجهات المختصة، وفي الأوقات المعلنة، حفاظاً على سلامتهم.

إدارة دير حافر: الإجراء مؤقت والعودة مضمونة

وأكدت الإدارة، في بيان صادر عن مسؤول المنطقة عبدالوهاب عبداللطيف، أن هذا الإجراء مرحلي ومؤقت، مشددة على أن عودة الأهالي إلى منازلهم وأحيائهم ستكون فور انتهاء العمليات العسكرية، مع ضمان حفظ الأراضي والممتلكات، والتأكيد على أن سلامة المدنيين وكرامتهم أولوية لا نقاش فيها.

نداء إنساني عاجل للمنظمات الإغاثية

ووجّهت الإدارة نداءً إنسانياً إلى المنظمات الإنسانية والإغاثية للقيام بواجبها، وتأمين الدعم الفوري لسكان المنطقة، من غذاء ودواء ومستلزمات معيشية، للتخفيف من الأعباء التي يواجهها المدنيون خلال هذه المرحلة.

فتح ممر إنساني باتجاه حلب

وكانت هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري أعلنت، في وقت سابق الأربعاء، فتح ممر إنساني باتجاه مدينة حلب لأهالي المناطق الواقعة شرق المدينة، موضحة أن الممر سيكون عبر قرية حميمة على طريق M15، الرابط بين دير حافر وحلب.

تحذير للمدنيين من مواقع «قسد»

وشددت الهيئة على ضرورة ابتعاد المدنيين عن مواقع قوات «قسد» وميليشيات PKK المصنفة إرهابية، مؤكدة أن الجيش سيتخذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة للقضاء على أي تهديد يمس أمن المنطقة وسلامة المواطنين.

اشتباكات سابقة ونزوح واسع في حلب

يُذكر أن مدينة حلب شهدت، الأسبوع الماضي، اشتباكات بين الجيش السوري وقوات «قسد» في أحياء الأشرفية والشيخ مقصود وبني زيد، أسفرت عن نزوح آلاف السكان، قبل الإعلان لاحقاً عن وقف لإطلاق النار وخروج مقاتلي «قسد» نحو شمال شرق البلاد دون أسلحتهم.