قال وزير الخارجية التركي هاكان فيدان، اليوم (الخميس)، إن أنقرة تأمل في التوصل إلى حل سلمي للخلافات القائمة في سورية، مشيراً إلى أن لجوء الحكومة السورية إلى القوة ضد قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» قد يكون خياراً مطروحاً في حال تعذّر الحل السياسي.
وأضاف فيدان، خلال مؤتمر صحفي في إسطنبول، أن تركيا تفضّل معالجة المشكلات عبر الوسائل السلمية، لكنه شدد على أن فشل هذه الجهود قد يدفع دمشق إلى خيارات أخرى، من بينها العمل العسكري، مؤكداً أن بلاده تتابع التطورات عن كثب حرصاً على الاستقرار ومنع أي تصعيد يزيد تعقيد المشهد شمالي سورية.
الجيش السوري يعتبر المناطق الواقعة غرب الفرات منطقة عسكرية.
إعلان عسكري وتحذير للمجاميع المسلحة
أعلن الجيش السوري اعتبار كامل المناطق الواقعة غرب نهر الفرات منطقة عسكرية حتى إشعار آخر، داعياً جميع المجموعات المسلحة المتواجدة فيها إلى الانسحاب الفوري نحو شرق الفرات، في خطوة تعكس تصعيداً ميدانياً لافتاً شمالي البلاد.
تعزيزات ثقيلة على محاور القتال
وجاء الإعلان بالتزامن مع دفع الجيش بتعزيزات كبيرة إلى محاور القتال، شملت آليات عسكرية وأعداداً من الجنود، إضافة إلى أسلحة ثقيلة ومتوسطة، في إطار استعدادات ميدانية موسّعة.
«قسد» تغلق الطرق أمام المدنيين
وفي المقابل، أفاد مصدر لـ«تلفزيون سورية» بأن قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد) أغلقت الطرق المؤدية من وإلى مدينة دير حافر باستخدام كتل إسمنتية، لمنع عبور الأهالي، ما فاقم من معاناة المدنيين في المنطقة.
دعوة لخروج منظم عبر ممر إنساني
بالتوازي، دعت إدارة منطقة دير حافر في ريف حلب، أمس الأربعاء، الأهالي إلى الالتزام بالخروج المنظم عبر الممر الإنساني الذي حددته الجهات المختصة، وفي الأوقات المعلنة، حفاظاً على سلامتهم.
إدارة دير حافر: الإجراء مؤقت والعودة مضمونة
وأكدت الإدارة، في بيان صادر عن مسؤول المنطقة عبدالوهاب عبداللطيف، أن هذا الإجراء مرحلي ومؤقت، مشددة على أن عودة الأهالي إلى منازلهم وأحيائهم ستكون فور انتهاء العمليات العسكرية، مع ضمان حفظ الأراضي والممتلكات، والتأكيد على أن سلامة المدنيين وكرامتهم أولوية لا نقاش فيها.
نداء إنساني عاجل للمنظمات الإغاثية
ووجّهت الإدارة نداءً إنسانياً إلى المنظمات الإنسانية والإغاثية للقيام بواجبها، وتأمين الدعم الفوري لسكان المنطقة، من غذاء ودواء ومستلزمات معيشية، للتخفيف من الأعباء التي يواجهها المدنيون خلال هذه المرحلة.
فتح ممر إنساني باتجاه حلب
وكانت هيئة العمليات في الجيش السوري أعلنت، في وقت سابق الأربعاء، فتح ممر إنساني باتجاه مدينة حلب لأهالي المناطق الواقعة شرق المدينة، موضحة أن الممر سيكون عبر قرية حميمة على طريق M15، الرابط بين دير حافر وحلب.
تحذير للمدنيين من مواقع «قسد»
وشددت الهيئة على ضرورة ابتعاد المدنيين عن مواقع قوات «قسد» وميليشيات PKK المصنفة إرهابية، مؤكدة أن الجيش سيتخذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة للقضاء على أي تهديد يمس أمن المنطقة وسلامة المواطنين.
اشتباكات سابقة ونزوح واسع في حلب
يُذكر أن مدينة حلب شهدت، الأسبوع الماضي، اشتباكات بين الجيش السوري وقوات «قسد» في أحياء الأشرفية والشيخ مقصود وبني زيد، أسفرت عن نزوح آلاف السكان، قبل الإعلان لاحقاً عن وقف لإطلاق النار وخروج مقاتلي «قسد» نحو شمال شرق البلاد دون أسلحتهم.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated today (Thursday) that Ankara hopes to reach a peaceful solution to the ongoing disputes in Syria, noting that the Syrian government's resort to force against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) may be an option if a political solution proves impossible.
Fidan added during a press conference in Istanbul that Turkey prefers to address issues through peaceful means, but emphasized that the failure of these efforts could push Damascus toward other options, including military action, affirming that his country is closely monitoring developments to ensure stability and prevent any escalation that complicates the situation in northern Syria.
الجيش السوري يعتبر المناطق الواقعة غرب الفرات منطقة عسكرية.
Military Announcement and Warning to Armed Groups
The Syrian army announced that all areas west of the Euphrates River are considered a military zone until further notice, calling on all armed groups present there to withdraw immediately to the east of the Euphrates, in a move that reflects a significant military escalation in the northern part of the country.
Heavy Reinforcements on the Frontlines
The announcement coincided with the army deploying significant reinforcements to the frontlines, which included military vehicles and a number of soldiers, in addition to heavy and medium weapons, as part of extensive field preparations.
SDF Closes Roads to Civilians
Meanwhile, a source told "Syria TV" that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) closed the roads leading to and from the city of Deir Hafer using concrete blocks to prevent civilians from passing, exacerbating the suffering of civilians in the area.
Call for Organized Exit via Humanitarian Corridor
In parallel, the administration of the Deir Hafer area in the Aleppo countryside called on residents on Wednesday to adhere to an organized exit through the humanitarian corridor designated by the relevant authorities, at the announced times, to ensure their safety.
Deir Hafer Administration: The Procedure is Temporary and Return is Guaranteed
The administration confirmed in a statement issued by the area’s official Abdul Wahab Abdul Latif that this procedure is transitional and temporary, stressing that the return of residents to their homes and neighborhoods will be immediate after the completion of military operations, with guarantees for the preservation of land and property, and emphasizing that the safety and dignity of civilians is a non-negotiable priority.
Urgent Humanitarian Appeal to Relief Organizations
The administration issued an urgent humanitarian appeal to humanitarian and relief organizations to fulfill their duties and provide immediate support to the residents of the area, including food, medicine, and living necessities, to alleviate the burdens faced by civilians during this phase.
Opening a Humanitarian Corridor Towards Aleppo
The operations authority of the Syrian army announced earlier on Wednesday the opening of a humanitarian corridor towards the city of Aleppo for residents of areas located east of the city, explaining that the corridor will be through the village of Hamima on the M15 road, which connects Deir Hafer and Aleppo.
Warning to Civilians from SDF Positions
The authority stressed the necessity for civilians to stay away from SDF positions and the PKK militias classified as terrorist, confirming that the army will take all necessary measures to eliminate any threat to the security of the area and the safety of citizens.
Previous Clashes and Widespread Displacement in Aleppo
It is worth noting that the city of Aleppo witnessed clashes last week between the Syrian army and SDF forces in the neighborhoods of Ashrafiyeh, Sheikh Maqsoud, and Bani Zaid, resulting in the displacement of thousands of residents, before a ceasefire was later announced and SDF fighters withdrew to the northeast of the country without their weapons.