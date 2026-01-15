Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated today (Thursday) that Ankara hopes to reach a peaceful solution to the ongoing disputes in Syria, noting that the Syrian government's resort to force against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) may be an option if a political solution proves impossible.

Fidan added during a press conference in Istanbul that Turkey prefers to address issues through peaceful means, but emphasized that the failure of these efforts could push Damascus toward other options, including military action, affirming that his country is closely monitoring developments to ensure stability and prevent any escalation that complicates the situation in northern Syria.

Military Announcement and Warning to Armed Groups

The Syrian army announced that all areas west of the Euphrates River are considered a military zone until further notice, calling on all armed groups present there to withdraw immediately to the east of the Euphrates, in a move that reflects a significant military escalation in the northern part of the country.

Heavy Reinforcements on the Frontlines

The announcement coincided with the army deploying significant reinforcements to the frontlines, which included military vehicles and a number of soldiers, in addition to heavy and medium weapons, as part of extensive field preparations.

SDF Closes Roads to Civilians

Meanwhile, a source told "Syria TV" that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) closed the roads leading to and from the city of Deir Hafer using concrete blocks to prevent civilians from passing, exacerbating the suffering of civilians in the area.

Call for Organized Exit via Humanitarian Corridor

In parallel, the administration of the Deir Hafer area in the Aleppo countryside called on residents on Wednesday to adhere to an organized exit through the humanitarian corridor designated by the relevant authorities, at the announced times, to ensure their safety.

Deir Hafer Administration: The Procedure is Temporary and Return is Guaranteed

The administration confirmed in a statement issued by the area’s official Abdul Wahab Abdul Latif that this procedure is transitional and temporary, stressing that the return of residents to their homes and neighborhoods will be immediate after the completion of military operations, with guarantees for the preservation of land and property, and emphasizing that the safety and dignity of civilians is a non-negotiable priority.

Urgent Humanitarian Appeal to Relief Organizations

The administration issued an urgent humanitarian appeal to humanitarian and relief organizations to fulfill their duties and provide immediate support to the residents of the area, including food, medicine, and living necessities, to alleviate the burdens faced by civilians during this phase.

Opening a Humanitarian Corridor Towards Aleppo

The operations authority of the Syrian army announced earlier on Wednesday the opening of a humanitarian corridor towards the city of Aleppo for residents of areas located east of the city, explaining that the corridor will be through the village of Hamima on the M15 road, which connects Deir Hafer and Aleppo.

Warning to Civilians from SDF Positions

The authority stressed the necessity for civilians to stay away from SDF positions and the PKK militias classified as terrorist, confirming that the army will take all necessary measures to eliminate any threat to the security of the area and the safety of citizens.

Previous Clashes and Widespread Displacement in Aleppo

It is worth noting that the city of Aleppo witnessed clashes last week between the Syrian army and SDF forces in the neighborhoods of Ashrafiyeh, Sheikh Maqsoud, and Bani Zaid, resulting in the displacement of thousands of residents, before a ceasefire was later announced and SDF fighters withdrew to the northeast of the country without their weapons.