The Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism launched today the military training strategy initiative for combating terrorism "Kafa'a" in the Republic of Sierra Leone, in the presence of the Sierra Leonean Minister of Interior, Morie Lengor, and the Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism, Major General Pilot Rukun Mohammed bin Said Al-Mughaidi, along with a number of military and security leaders, representatives of civil entities, and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the republic.

The launch of the initiative is part of a specialized program that extends from January 13 to February 3, 2026, aiming to qualify and build the capacities of 30 trainees from military and security personnel through an intensive 15-day program in the military field of combating terrorism, focusing on dealing with explosives, improvised explosive devices, and unexploded ordnance, as well as enhancing the operational readiness of specialized forces.

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Alliance emphasized in his speech during the launch ceremony that the initiative represents a practical model for the alliance's approach to building sustainable capacities, pointing out that the initiative embodies the alliance's belief that the real battle against terrorism begins with investing in people through specialized training, knowledge transfer, and localizing professional expertise within member states.

He added that the Islamic Alliance is working to empower national forces to be capable of efficiently and professionally facing complex terrorist threats, in line with the best international standards.

A Qualitative Step in the Development of Capabilities

For his part, the Sierra Leonean Minister of Interior praised this initiative, affirming its strategic importance for his country, noting that the launch of the Kafa'a military initiative today represents a qualitative step in the development of their armed forces and security agencies' capabilities, reflecting an advanced level of cooperation with the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism.

He pointed out that this program represents a real opportunity to enhance the readiness of their personnel, protect the security of their citizens, and solidify stability in Sierra Leone and the entire region, commending the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the member states of the alliance in supporting international efforts aimed at combating terrorism through a partnership-based institutional approach and capacity building.

It is worth mentioning that the military initiative "Kafa'a" aims to develop the skills and capabilities of personnel in specialized forces combating terrorism, and to transfer advanced professional knowledge and expertise among member states, enabling them to face complex terrorist threats with high-level scientific and professional methods.

The accompanying training program for the initiative is based on a comprehensive mix of theoretical training in the fields of explosives, improvised explosive devices, and chemical, biological, and radiological threats, in addition to practical field training on detection, dismantling, and safe disposal, as well as operational applications that simulate real danger environments, and finally, exchanging experiences with international trainers specialized in EOD and IEDD.

The launch of the "Kafa'a" military initiative in Sierra Leone reflects the commitment of the Islamic Military Alliance to expand its field operations in the African continent and to enhance the concept of preventive collective security through investment in training, qualification, and building national institutions, contributing to reducing training gaps, improving response efficiency to terrorist threats, and enhancing regional and international coordination.

Through this initiative, the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism confirms that confronting terrorism is not based solely on immediate solutions but on building people, enhancing knowledge, and establishing long-term strategic partnerships to maintain international peace and security.