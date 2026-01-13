دشّن التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، اليوم، مبادرة الإستراتيجية للتدريب العسكري في مجال محاربة الإرهاب «كفاءة» في جمهورية سيراليون، بحضور وزير الداخلية السيراليوني موري لنغور، والأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب اللواء الطيار الركن محمد بن سعيد المغيدي، إلى جانب عدد من القيادات العسكرية والأمنية، وممثلي الجهات المدنية، وأعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي المعتمدين لدى الجمهورية.

ويأتي تدشين المبادرة ضمن برنامج متخصص يمتد خلال الفترة من 13 يناير حتى 3 فبراير 2026م، ويستهدف تأهيل وبناء قدرات 30 متدربًا من الكوادر العسكرية والأمنية، عبر برنامج مكثف لمدة 15 يومًا في المجال العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، مع التركيز على التعامل مع المتفجرات والعبوات الناسفة والذخائر غير المنفجرة، ورفع الجاهزية العملياتية للقوات المختصة.

وأكد الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي، في كلمته خلال حفل التدشين، أن المبادرة تمثل نموذجًا عمليًا لنهج التحالف في بناء القدرات المستدامة، مشيرًا إلى أن المبادرة، تُجسّد إيمان التحالف بأن المعركة الحقيقية ضد الإرهاب تبدأ من الاستثمار في الإنسان، عبر التدريب المتخصص، ونقل المعرفة، وتوطين الخبرات المهنية داخل الدول الأعضاء.

وأضاف أن التحالف الإسلامي يعمل على تمكين القوات الوطنية لتكون قادرة على مواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية المعقدة بكفاءة واحترافية، وبما ينسجم مع أفضل المعايير الدولية.

خطوة نوعية في مسار تطوير القدرات

من جانبه، ثمّن وزير الداخلية السيراليوني هذه المبادرة، مؤكدًا أهميتها الإستراتيجية لبلاده، لافتًا إلى أن تدشين مبادرة كفاءة العسكرية اليوم تمثل خطوة نوعية في مسار تطوير قدرات قواتهم المسلحة والأجهزة الأمنية، ويعكس مستوى متقدمًا من التعاون مع التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب.

وأشار إلى أن هذا البرنامج يعـد فرصة حقيقية لتعزيز جاهزية كوادرهم، وحماية أمن مواطنيهم، إلى جانب ترسيخ الاستقرار في سيراليون والمنطقة بأسرها، مشيدًا بالدور الذي تقوم به المملكة العربية السعودية والدول الأعضاء في التحالف في دعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى محاربة الإرهاب بأسلوب مؤسسي قائم على الشراكة وبناء القدرات.

يذكر أن المبادرة العسكرية «كفاءة» تهدف إلى تطوير مهارات وقدرات العاملين في القوات المختصة بمحاربة الإرهاب، ونقل المعرفة والخبرات الاحترافية المتقدمة بين الدول الأعضاء، بما يُمكنها من مواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية المعقدة بأساليب علمية ومهنية عالية المستوى.

ويرتكز البرنامج التدريبي المصاحب للمبادرة على مزيج متكامل من التدريب النظري في مجالات المتفجرات والعبوات الناسفة والتهديدات الكيميائية والبيولوجية والإشعاعية، إضافةً إلى التدريب العملي الميداني على الكشف والتفكيك والإبطال الآمن و تطبيقات عملياتية تحاكي بيئات الخطر الحقيقية، وأخيرًا تبادل الخبرات مع مدربين دوليين متخصصين في مجال EOD وIEDD.

ويعكس تدشين مبادرة «كفاءة» العسكرية في سيراليون التزام التحالف الإسلامي العسكري بتوسيع نطاق عمله الميداني في القارة الأفريقية، وتعزيز مفهوم الأمن الجماعي الوقائي عبر الاستثمار في التدريب والتأهيل وبناء المؤسسات الوطنية، بما يسهم في تقليص الفجوات التدريبية، ورفع كفاءة الاستجابة للتهديدات الإرهابية، وتعزيز التنسيق الإقليمي والدولي.

ويؤكد التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب من خلال هذه المبادرة أن مواجهة الإرهاب لا تقوم على الحلول الآنية فقط، بل على بناء الإنسان، وتعزيز المعرفة، وتكريس الشراكات الإستراتيجية طويلة المدى للحفاظ على الأمن والسلم الدوليين.