دشّن التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، اليوم، مبادرة الإستراتيجية للتدريب العسكري في مجال محاربة الإرهاب «كفاءة» في جمهورية سيراليون، بحضور وزير الداخلية السيراليوني موري لنغور، والأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب اللواء الطيار الركن محمد بن سعيد المغيدي، إلى جانب عدد من القيادات العسكرية والأمنية، وممثلي الجهات المدنية، وأعضاء السلك الدبلوماسي المعتمدين لدى الجمهورية.
ويأتي تدشين المبادرة ضمن برنامج متخصص يمتد خلال الفترة من 13 يناير حتى 3 فبراير 2026م، ويستهدف تأهيل وبناء قدرات 30 متدربًا من الكوادر العسكرية والأمنية، عبر برنامج مكثف لمدة 15 يومًا في المجال العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، مع التركيز على التعامل مع المتفجرات والعبوات الناسفة والذخائر غير المنفجرة، ورفع الجاهزية العملياتية للقوات المختصة.
وأكد الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي، في كلمته خلال حفل التدشين، أن المبادرة تمثل نموذجًا عمليًا لنهج التحالف في بناء القدرات المستدامة، مشيرًا إلى أن المبادرة، تُجسّد إيمان التحالف بأن المعركة الحقيقية ضد الإرهاب تبدأ من الاستثمار في الإنسان، عبر التدريب المتخصص، ونقل المعرفة، وتوطين الخبرات المهنية داخل الدول الأعضاء.
وأضاف أن التحالف الإسلامي يعمل على تمكين القوات الوطنية لتكون قادرة على مواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية المعقدة بكفاءة واحترافية، وبما ينسجم مع أفضل المعايير الدولية.
خطوة نوعية في مسار تطوير القدرات
من جانبه، ثمّن وزير الداخلية السيراليوني هذه المبادرة، مؤكدًا أهميتها الإستراتيجية لبلاده، لافتًا إلى أن تدشين مبادرة كفاءة العسكرية اليوم تمثل خطوة نوعية في مسار تطوير قدرات قواتهم المسلحة والأجهزة الأمنية، ويعكس مستوى متقدمًا من التعاون مع التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب.
وأشار إلى أن هذا البرنامج يعـد فرصة حقيقية لتعزيز جاهزية كوادرهم، وحماية أمن مواطنيهم، إلى جانب ترسيخ الاستقرار في سيراليون والمنطقة بأسرها، مشيدًا بالدور الذي تقوم به المملكة العربية السعودية والدول الأعضاء في التحالف في دعم الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى محاربة الإرهاب بأسلوب مؤسسي قائم على الشراكة وبناء القدرات.
يذكر أن المبادرة العسكرية «كفاءة» تهدف إلى تطوير مهارات وقدرات العاملين في القوات المختصة بمحاربة الإرهاب، ونقل المعرفة والخبرات الاحترافية المتقدمة بين الدول الأعضاء، بما يُمكنها من مواجهة التهديدات الإرهابية المعقدة بأساليب علمية ومهنية عالية المستوى.
ويرتكز البرنامج التدريبي المصاحب للمبادرة على مزيج متكامل من التدريب النظري في مجالات المتفجرات والعبوات الناسفة والتهديدات الكيميائية والبيولوجية والإشعاعية، إضافةً إلى التدريب العملي الميداني على الكشف والتفكيك والإبطال الآمن و تطبيقات عملياتية تحاكي بيئات الخطر الحقيقية، وأخيرًا تبادل الخبرات مع مدربين دوليين متخصصين في مجال EOD وIEDD.
ويعكس تدشين مبادرة «كفاءة» العسكرية في سيراليون التزام التحالف الإسلامي العسكري بتوسيع نطاق عمله الميداني في القارة الأفريقية، وتعزيز مفهوم الأمن الجماعي الوقائي عبر الاستثمار في التدريب والتأهيل وبناء المؤسسات الوطنية، بما يسهم في تقليص الفجوات التدريبية، ورفع كفاءة الاستجابة للتهديدات الإرهابية، وتعزيز التنسيق الإقليمي والدولي.
ويؤكد التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب من خلال هذه المبادرة أن مواجهة الإرهاب لا تقوم على الحلول الآنية فقط، بل على بناء الإنسان، وتعزيز المعرفة، وتكريس الشراكات الإستراتيجية طويلة المدى للحفاظ على الأمن والسلم الدوليين.
The Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism launched today the military training strategy initiative for combating terrorism "Kafa'a" in the Republic of Sierra Leone, in the presence of the Sierra Leonean Minister of Interior, Morie Lengor, and the Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism, Major General Pilot Rukun Mohammed bin Said Al-Mughaidi, along with a number of military and security leaders, representatives of civil entities, and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the republic.
The launch of the initiative is part of a specialized program that extends from January 13 to February 3, 2026, aiming to qualify and build the capacities of 30 trainees from military and security personnel through an intensive 15-day program in the military field of combating terrorism, focusing on dealing with explosives, improvised explosive devices, and unexploded ordnance, as well as enhancing the operational readiness of specialized forces.
The Secretary-General of the Islamic Alliance emphasized in his speech during the launch ceremony that the initiative represents a practical model for the alliance's approach to building sustainable capacities, pointing out that the initiative embodies the alliance's belief that the real battle against terrorism begins with investing in people through specialized training, knowledge transfer, and localizing professional expertise within member states.
He added that the Islamic Alliance is working to empower national forces to be capable of efficiently and professionally facing complex terrorist threats, in line with the best international standards.
A Qualitative Step in the Development of Capabilities
For his part, the Sierra Leonean Minister of Interior praised this initiative, affirming its strategic importance for his country, noting that the launch of the Kafa'a military initiative today represents a qualitative step in the development of their armed forces and security agencies' capabilities, reflecting an advanced level of cooperation with the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism.
He pointed out that this program represents a real opportunity to enhance the readiness of their personnel, protect the security of their citizens, and solidify stability in Sierra Leone and the entire region, commending the role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the member states of the alliance in supporting international efforts aimed at combating terrorism through a partnership-based institutional approach and capacity building.
It is worth mentioning that the military initiative "Kafa'a" aims to develop the skills and capabilities of personnel in specialized forces combating terrorism, and to transfer advanced professional knowledge and expertise among member states, enabling them to face complex terrorist threats with high-level scientific and professional methods.
The accompanying training program for the initiative is based on a comprehensive mix of theoretical training in the fields of explosives, improvised explosive devices, and chemical, biological, and radiological threats, in addition to practical field training on detection, dismantling, and safe disposal, as well as operational applications that simulate real danger environments, and finally, exchanging experiences with international trainers specialized in EOD and IEDD.
The launch of the "Kafa'a" military initiative in Sierra Leone reflects the commitment of the Islamic Military Alliance to expand its field operations in the African continent and to enhance the concept of preventive collective security through investment in training, qualification, and building national institutions, contributing to reducing training gaps, improving response efficiency to terrorist threats, and enhancing regional and international coordination.
Through this initiative, the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism confirms that confronting terrorism is not based solely on immediate solutions but on building people, enhancing knowledge, and establishing long-term strategic partnerships to maintain international peace and security.