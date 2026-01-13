The Paris Court of Appeal began today (Tuesday) the trial proceedings against the leader of the far-right in France, Marine Le Pen, her party "National Rally," and 11 other defendants, in a legal process that will determine her eligibility to run for the presidential elections in 2027.



Embezzlement of Public Funds



The trial is expected to continue theoretically until February 11 in the court located in the heart of the capital, before a verdict is expected this summer.



Le Pen, who has lost the race for the Élysée Palace three times, was convicted of embezzling public funds last March and sentenced to four years in prison, two of which are under house arrest with an electronic bracelet, a fine of 100,000 euros, and a ban on holding any public office for five years, with the sentence taking effect immediately, preventing her from running for any elected position, including the presidency, or being re-elected to parliament in the event of the National Assembly being dissolved.



Mitigation of Ineligibility Penalty



To pave the way for her to run in the presidential elections, the leader of the "National Rally" deputies needs to obtain an acquittal or a reduction of the ineligibility penalty, which has begun to be counted due to the provisional execution of the sentence pending the decision from the Court of Appeal this summer.



Le Pen was convicted in the lower court of establishing a "system" between 2004 and 2016 to embezzle funds allocated by the European Parliament to its members to pay their assistants' salaries for tasks related to their European positions.



According to the public prosecution and the European Parliament, which is a civil party in the case, these assistants were actually working exclusively for the "National Front" party (now known as the "National Rally") or its leaders.



The criminal court set the compensation at 3.2 million euros (3.7 million dollars), after deducting 1.1 million euros (1.28 million dollars) that some of the 25 defendants had already paid. Only 12 of the convicted, in addition to the party, appealed the ruling.



Better President Bardella



Marine Le Pen said yesterday (Monday), on the sidelines of a meeting to congratulate journalists on the new year organized by the president of the "National Rally" party, Jordan Bardella, her hope that "I can convince the judges of my innocence." She added: "My only line of defense is to tell the truth" and "I hope my voice will be heard better."



However, the leader of the parliamentary group of the "National Rally" may focus this time more on "the absence of any prior intent" on her part to commit the acts attributed to her, rather than outright denying all the charges against her.



Hope for Acquittal



Marine has not lost hope for her acquittal, but her conviction will not necessarily prevent her from running for the presidential elections in 2027. However, this is conditional on the potential ineligibility penalty exceeding two years, and the judges abandoning an order requiring her to wear an electronic bracelet, which would subsequently prevent her from campaigning.



Le Pen confirmed that only the decision of the Court of Appeal will determine her future, without waiting for a possible appeal before the Court of Cassation, the last resort against any judicial decision, although the Supreme Court would be ready to rule on the matter if requested before the presidential elections scheduled for April 2027.



Decline in Le Pen's Popularity



Marine Le Pen's popularity has declined after 9 months of her conviction, and the idea of replacing her with Jordan Bardella as the presidential candidate is gradually gaining momentum.



In a poll conducted by the "Férian" Foundation for the French newspaper "Le Monde" and the magazine "L'Express," published on Sunday, 49% of the French believe that the president of the "National Rally" party is the most likely to win the presidential elections, compared to 16% for Jean-Marie Le Pen's daughter, a historical figure of the French far-right. 30% of participants believe that Bardella would be "a better president of the republic" compared to Marine Le Pen, while 22% think otherwise.