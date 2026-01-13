شرعت محكمة الاستئناف في باريس، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في إجراءات محاكمة زعيمة اليمين المتطرف في فرنسا مارين لوبن وحزبها «التجمع الوطني» و11 متهماً آخرين، في مسار قضائي من شأنه البت في أهليتها للترشح إلى الانتخابات الرئاسية عام 2027.
اختلاس أموال عامة
ومن المقرر أن تستمر المحاكمة نظرياً حتى 11 فبراير في المحكمة الواقعة في قلب العاصمة، قبل صدور الحكم المتوقع هذا الصيف.
وخسرت المرشحة السباق نحو قصر الإليزيه ثلاث مرات، ودينت باختلاس أموال عامة في مارس الماضي، وحُكم عليها بالسجن أربع سنوات، منها سنتان رهن الإقامة الجبرية مع سوار إلكتروني، وغرامة قدرها 100 ألف يورو، ومنعها من تولي أي منصب عام لمدة خمس سنوات، على أن يسري الحكم فوراً، ما يمنعها من الترشح لأي منصب انتخابي، بما يشمل رئاسة الجمهورية، أو إعادة انتخابها لعضوية البرلمان في حال حل الجمعية الوطنية.
تخفيف عقوبة عدم الأهلية
ولتمهيد الطريق أمامها لخوض الانتخابات الرئاسية، تحتاج زعيمة نواب «التجمع الوطني» إلى الحصول على تبرئة أو تخفيف عقوبة عدم الأهلية، وقد بدأ احتساب هذه العقوبة نظراً للتنفيذ المؤقت للحكم بانتظار صدور القرار عن محكمة الاستئناف هذا الصيف.
ودينت لوبن في محكمة البداية بتهمة إقامة «منظومة» بين عامي 2004 و2016 لاختلاس أموال خصصها البرلمان الأوروبي لأعضائه لدفع رواتب مساعديهم في مهامهم المتصلة بمناصبهم الأوروبية.
وبحسب الادعاء العام والبرلمان الأوروبي، وهو طرف مدني في القضية، كان هؤلاء المساعدون في الواقع يعملون حصريا لصالح حزب «الجبهة الوطنية» (الذي أصبح اسمه حالياً «التجمع الوطني») أو قادته.
وحددت المحكمة الجنائية التعويضات بمبلغ 3.2 مليون يورو (3.7 مليون دولار)، بعد خصم 1.1 مليون يورو (1.28 مليون دولار) سبق أن سددها بعض المتهمين الـ25. ولم يستأنف الحكم سوى 12 من المدانين، بالإضافة إلى الحزب.
بارديلا رئيس أفضل
وقالت مارين لوبن، أمس (الاثنين)، على هامش لقاء لتهنئة الصحفيين بالعام الجديد نظمه رئيس حزب «التجمع الوطني» جوردان بارديلا، الأمل في أن «أقنع القضاة ببراءتي». وأضافت: «خط دفاعي الوحيد هو قول الحقيقة» و«آمل أن يُسمَع صوتي بشكل أفضل».
إلا أن زعيمة الكتلة البرلمانية لحزب «التجمع الوطني» قد تُركز هذه المرة بشكل أكبر على «عدم وجود نية مسبقة» لديها في ارتكاب الأفعال المنسوبة إليها، بدلاً من إنكار كل التهم الموجهة إليها بشكل قاطع.
الأمل في البراءة
ولم تفقد مارين الأمل في تبرئتها، إلا أن إدانتها لن تمنعها بالضرورة من الترشح للانتخابات الرئاسية عام 2027. لكن هذا مشروط بأن تتجاوز عقوبة عدم الأهلية المحتملة سنتين، وأن يتخلى القضاة عن أمر يلزمها بارتداء سوار إلكتروني ويحول تالياً دون قدرتها على القيام بحملات انتخابية.
وأكدت لوبن أن قرار محكمة الاستئناف وحده هو ما سيحدد مستقبلها، من دون انتظار نقض محتمل أمام محكمة التمييز، الملاذ الأخير ضد أي قرار قضائي، رغم أن المحكمة العليا ستكون مستعدة للبت في الأمر إذا طُلب منها ذلك قبل الانتخابات الرئاسية المقررة في أبريل 2027.
تراجع شعبية لوبن
وتراجعت شعبية مارين لوبن بعد 9 أشهر من إدانتها، وباتت فكرة استبدالها بجوردان بارديلا كمرشح رئاسي تكتسب زخماً تدريجياً متصاعداً.
وفي استطلاع لمؤسسة «فيريان» لصالح صحيفة «لوموند» الفرنسية ومجلة «ليميسيكيل» ونُشرت نتائجه الأحد، يعتقد 49 % من الفرنسيين أن رئيس حزب «التجمع الوطني» هو الأوفر حظاً للفوز بالانتخابات الرئاسية، مقارنةً بـ16 % لابنة جان ماري لوبن، الشخصية التاريخية لأقصى اليمين الفرنسي. ويعتقد 30 % من المشاركين أن بارديلا سيكون «رئيساً أفضل للجمهورية» مقارنةً بمارين لوبن، بينما يرى 22 % عكس ذلك.
The Paris Court of Appeal began today (Tuesday) the trial proceedings against the leader of the far-right in France, Marine Le Pen, her party "National Rally," and 11 other defendants, in a legal process that will determine her eligibility to run for the presidential elections in 2027.
Embezzlement of Public Funds
The trial is expected to continue theoretically until February 11 in the court located in the heart of the capital, before a verdict is expected this summer.
Le Pen, who has lost the race for the Élysée Palace three times, was convicted of embezzling public funds last March and sentenced to four years in prison, two of which are under house arrest with an electronic bracelet, a fine of 100,000 euros, and a ban on holding any public office for five years, with the sentence taking effect immediately, preventing her from running for any elected position, including the presidency, or being re-elected to parliament in the event of the National Assembly being dissolved.
Mitigation of Ineligibility Penalty
To pave the way for her to run in the presidential elections, the leader of the "National Rally" deputies needs to obtain an acquittal or a reduction of the ineligibility penalty, which has begun to be counted due to the provisional execution of the sentence pending the decision from the Court of Appeal this summer.
Le Pen was convicted in the lower court of establishing a "system" between 2004 and 2016 to embezzle funds allocated by the European Parliament to its members to pay their assistants' salaries for tasks related to their European positions.
According to the public prosecution and the European Parliament, which is a civil party in the case, these assistants were actually working exclusively for the "National Front" party (now known as the "National Rally") or its leaders.
The criminal court set the compensation at 3.2 million euros (3.7 million dollars), after deducting 1.1 million euros (1.28 million dollars) that some of the 25 defendants had already paid. Only 12 of the convicted, in addition to the party, appealed the ruling.
Better President Bardella
Marine Le Pen said yesterday (Monday), on the sidelines of a meeting to congratulate journalists on the new year organized by the president of the "National Rally" party, Jordan Bardella, her hope that "I can convince the judges of my innocence." She added: "My only line of defense is to tell the truth" and "I hope my voice will be heard better."
However, the leader of the parliamentary group of the "National Rally" may focus this time more on "the absence of any prior intent" on her part to commit the acts attributed to her, rather than outright denying all the charges against her.
Hope for Acquittal
Marine has not lost hope for her acquittal, but her conviction will not necessarily prevent her from running for the presidential elections in 2027. However, this is conditional on the potential ineligibility penalty exceeding two years, and the judges abandoning an order requiring her to wear an electronic bracelet, which would subsequently prevent her from campaigning.
Le Pen confirmed that only the decision of the Court of Appeal will determine her future, without waiting for a possible appeal before the Court of Cassation, the last resort against any judicial decision, although the Supreme Court would be ready to rule on the matter if requested before the presidential elections scheduled for April 2027.
Decline in Le Pen's Popularity
Marine Le Pen's popularity has declined after 9 months of her conviction, and the idea of replacing her with Jordan Bardella as the presidential candidate is gradually gaining momentum.
In a poll conducted by the "Férian" Foundation for the French newspaper "Le Monde" and the magazine "L'Express," published on Sunday, 49% of the French believe that the president of the "National Rally" party is the most likely to win the presidential elections, compared to 16% for Jean-Marie Le Pen's daughter, a historical figure of the French far-right. 30% of participants believe that Bardella would be "a better president of the republic" compared to Marine Le Pen, while 22% think otherwise.