شرعت محكمة الاستئناف في باريس، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، في إجراءات محاكمة زعيمة اليمين المتطرف في فرنسا مارين لوبن وحزبها «التجمع الوطني» و11 متهماً آخرين، في مسار قضائي من شأنه البت في أهليتها للترشح إلى الانتخابات الرئاسية عام 2027.


اختلاس أموال عامة


ومن المقرر أن تستمر المحاكمة نظرياً حتى 11 فبراير في المحكمة الواقعة في قلب العاصمة، قبل صدور الحكم المتوقع هذا الصيف.


وخسرت المرشحة السباق نحو قصر الإليزيه ثلاث مرات، ودينت باختلاس أموال عامة في مارس الماضي، وحُكم عليها بالسجن أربع سنوات، منها سنتان رهن الإقامة الجبرية مع سوار إلكتروني، وغرامة قدرها 100 ألف يورو، ومنعها من تولي أي منصب عام لمدة خمس سنوات، على أن يسري الحكم فوراً، ما يمنعها من الترشح لأي منصب انتخابي، بما يشمل رئاسة الجمهورية، أو إعادة انتخابها لعضوية البرلمان في حال حل الجمعية الوطنية.


تخفيف عقوبة عدم الأهلية


ولتمهيد الطريق أمامها لخوض الانتخابات الرئاسية، تحتاج زعيمة نواب «التجمع الوطني» إلى الحصول على تبرئة أو تخفيف عقوبة عدم الأهلية، وقد بدأ احتساب هذه العقوبة نظراً للتنفيذ المؤقت للحكم بانتظار صدور القرار عن محكمة الاستئناف هذا الصيف.


ودينت لوبن في محكمة البداية بتهمة إقامة «منظومة» بين عامي 2004 و2016 لاختلاس أموال خصصها البرلمان الأوروبي لأعضائه لدفع رواتب مساعديهم في مهامهم المتصلة بمناصبهم الأوروبية.


وبحسب الادعاء العام والبرلمان الأوروبي، وهو طرف مدني في القضية، كان هؤلاء المساعدون في الواقع يعملون حصريا لصالح حزب «الجبهة الوطنية» (الذي أصبح اسمه حالياً «التجمع الوطني») أو قادته.


وحددت المحكمة الجنائية التعويضات بمبلغ 3.2 مليون يورو (3.7 مليون دولار)، بعد خصم 1.1 مليون يورو (1.28 مليون دولار) سبق أن سددها بعض المتهمين الـ25. ولم يستأنف الحكم سوى 12 من المدانين، بالإضافة إلى الحزب.


بارديلا رئيس أفضل


وقالت مارين لوبن، أمس (الاثنين)، على هامش لقاء لتهنئة الصحفيين بالعام الجديد نظمه رئيس حزب «التجمع الوطني» جوردان بارديلا، الأمل في أن «أقنع القضاة ببراءتي». وأضافت: «خط دفاعي الوحيد هو قول الحقيقة» و«آمل أن يُسمَع صوتي بشكل أفضل».


إلا أن زعيمة الكتلة البرلمانية لحزب «التجمع الوطني» قد تُركز هذه المرة بشكل أكبر على «عدم وجود نية مسبقة» لديها في ارتكاب الأفعال المنسوبة إليها، بدلاً من إنكار كل التهم الموجهة إليها بشكل قاطع.


الأمل في البراءة


ولم تفقد مارين الأمل في تبرئتها، إلا أن إدانتها لن تمنعها بالضرورة من الترشح للانتخابات الرئاسية عام 2027. لكن هذا مشروط بأن تتجاوز عقوبة عدم الأهلية المحتملة سنتين، وأن يتخلى القضاة عن أمر يلزمها بارتداء سوار إلكتروني ويحول تالياً دون قدرتها على القيام بحملات انتخابية.


وأكدت لوبن أن قرار محكمة الاستئناف وحده هو ما سيحدد مستقبلها، من دون انتظار نقض محتمل أمام محكمة التمييز، الملاذ الأخير ضد أي قرار قضائي، رغم أن المحكمة العليا ستكون مستعدة للبت في الأمر إذا طُلب منها ذلك قبل الانتخابات الرئاسية المقررة في أبريل 2027.


تراجع شعبية لوبن


وتراجعت شعبية مارين لوبن بعد 9 أشهر من إدانتها، وباتت فكرة استبدالها بجوردان بارديلا كمرشح رئاسي تكتسب زخماً تدريجياً متصاعداً.


وفي استطلاع لمؤسسة «فيريان» لصالح صحيفة «لوموند» الفرنسية ومجلة «ليميسيكيل» ونُشرت نتائجه الأحد، يعتقد 49 % من الفرنسيين أن رئيس حزب «التجمع الوطني» هو الأوفر حظاً للفوز بالانتخابات الرئاسية، مقارنةً بـ16 % لابنة جان ماري لوبن، الشخصية التاريخية لأقصى اليمين الفرنسي. ويعتقد 30 % من المشاركين أن بارديلا سيكون «رئيساً أفضل للجمهورية» مقارنةً بمارين لوبن، بينما يرى 22 % عكس ذلك.