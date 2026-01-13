في خطوة يمكن أن تعرقل الاندفاع الأمريكي نحو غزو غرينلاند، كشف موقع «أكسيوس»، أن مجلس النواب قدم مشروع قانون يمنع إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب من الاستيلاء على الجزيرة الدنماركية أو فرض السيطرة عليها بالقوة.


منع استخدام الأموال الفيدرالية


وبحسب مشروع القانون «حول حماية سيادة غرينلاند» الذي صاغه الديمقراطي من كاليفورنيا جيمي غوميز، يمنع استخدام الأموال الفيدرالية لأي نشاط يؤدي إلى «توغل أو ضم أو شراء أو أي طريقة أخرى نحو امتلاك الولايات المتحدة أو أي مسؤول أو جهاز تابع للحكومة الفيدرالية لغرينلاند».


وتهدف المبادرة إلى الحد من القوات الأمريكية المنتشرة في غرينلاند ومنع حملات لإقناع السكان المحليين لدعم استيلاء السلطات الأمريكية على الجزيرة.


فرض رسوم جمركية


وكان عضو الكونغرس الجمهوري راندي فاين، قدم مشروع قانون لضم غرينلاند إلى الولايات المتحدة، وبعد ذلك ستعتبر الجزيرة ولاية أمريكية.


وسبق لترمب أن أكد مراراً ضرورة أن تصبح غرينلاند جزءاً من الولايات المتحدة، وخلال ولايته الرئاسية الأولى، طرح ترمب فكرة شراء غرينلاند، وأعرب في مارس الماضي عن ثقته بأن بلاده ستضم غرينلاند، ملوحاً بفرض رسوم جمركية مرتفعة على الدنمارك في حال رفضها التخلي عن الجزيرة.


بدورها، رفضت رئيسة الوزراء الدنماركية مته فريدريكسن، هذه المطالب، وأكدت أن الجزيرة جزء من الدنمارك.


روسيا تدخل على الخط


ودخلت روسيا على خط الأزمة، ونقلت وكالة «إنترفاكس» للأنباء، الثلاثاء، عن نائب رئيس مجلس الأمن الروسي دميتري ميدفيديف قوله: «إن سكان جزيرة غرينلاند قد يصوّتون للانضمام إلى روسيا إذا لم يتحرك الرئيس دونالد ترمب على وجه السرعة لضم الجزيرة الواقعة في القطب الشمالي». ودعا ميدفيديف الرئيس الأمريكي إلى أن يتحرك بسرعة.


و‌وفقاً لمعلومات ⁠لم يتم ‌التحقق منها، «قد يجري خلال أيام قليلة استفتاء مفاجئ، يمكن أن يصوّت فيه جميع سكان غرينلاند البالغ عددهم 55 ألف نسمة على الانضمام إلى روسيا.. وبعد ذلك ينتهي الأمر. لا نجوم صغيرة جديدة على العلم (الأمريكي)».


يذكر أن إقليم غرينلاند مترامي الأطراف وغني بالموارد المعدنية، ولموقعه أهمية استراتيجية.


وأعلنت حكومة غرينلاند (الاثنين) أن الجزيرة لا تقبل «بأي شكل» السعي الأمريكي «للاستيلاء» على أراضيها، و«ستكثف جهودها» لضمان الدفاع عن هذه الأراضي في إطار حلف شمال الأطلسي.