In a move that could hinder the American push towards invading Greenland, Axios revealed that the House of Representatives has introduced a bill preventing President Donald Trump's administration from seizing the Danish island or imposing control over it by force.



Prohibition on the Use of Federal Funds



According to the bill titled "Protecting Greenland's Sovereignty," drafted by California Democrat Jimmy Gomez, it prohibits the use of federal funds for any activity that leads to "intrusion, annexation, purchase, or any other means of acquiring Greenland by the United States or any official or agency of the federal government."



The initiative aims to limit the American forces stationed in Greenland and prevent campaigns to persuade local residents to support the American authorities' takeover of the island.



Imposing Tariffs



Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra had previously introduced a bill to annex Greenland to the United States, after which the island would be considered an American state.



Trump had repeatedly emphasized the necessity of making Greenland part of the United States, and during his first presidential term, he proposed the idea of purchasing Greenland. Last March, he expressed confidence that his country would annex Greenland, hinting at imposing high tariffs on Denmark if it refused to relinquish the island.



For her part, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected these demands, asserting that the island is part of Denmark.



Russia Enters the Fray



Russia has entered the crisis, with the Interfax news agency reporting on Tuesday that Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated, "The residents of Greenland may vote to join Russia if President Donald Trump does not act quickly to annex the Arctic island." Medvedev urged the American president to move swiftly.



According to unverified information, "a surprise referendum may take place in a few days, in which all 55,000 residents of Greenland could vote to join Russia... After that, it's over. No new little stars on the (American) flag."



It is worth noting that the vast and resource-rich territory of Greenland holds strategic importance.



The Greenland government announced on Monday that the island will not accept "in any form" the American pursuit of "seizing" its lands and "will intensify its efforts" to ensure the defense of these lands within the framework of NATO.