يتوقع أن يُعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هذا الأسبوع أسماء الشخصيات التي ستشارك في «مجلس السلام» لإدارة خطته بشأن قطاع غزة.
قيادة إعادة الإعمار
ونقل موقع «بلومبيرغ»عن مسؤولين، قولهم إن المجلس يتألف في معظمه من رؤساء حكومات أو دول، ويرأسه الرئيس ترمب، ويهدف إلى قيادة عملية إعادة إعمار قطاع غزة، وفقا للخطة المكونة من 20 بندا، والتي أدت إلى وقف إطلاق النار في 10 أكتوبر الماضي.
ويهدف المجلس إلى المساعدة في تشكيل حكومة انتقالية في قطاع غزة من التكنوقراط، ونشر «قوة استقرار دولية»، فضلا عن توفير التمويل اللازم.
ولم يتضح بعد من سيضم المجلس، إذ لم يُكشف إلا عن المرشح لمنصب المدير التنفيذي، وهو الدبلوماسي البلغاري نيكولاي ملادينوف.
اجتماع على هامش دافوس
من جانبه، توقع مؤسس ورئيس مؤسسة «الأمريكيون من أجل السلام العالمي» بشارة بحبح في بيان موجه إلى أهالي غزة، الإعلان عن مجلس السلام لغزة خلال الأسبوع القادم، على أن يُعقد اجتماعه الرسمي الأول على هامش اجتماعات دافوس في الأسبوع الثالث من هذا الشهر.
والتقى رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بملادينوف الأسبوع الماضي، وأكد خلال اللقاء ضرورة نزع سلاح حماس وتجريد قطاع غزة من السلاح وفقا لخطة النقاط العشرين، بحسب بيان إسرائيلي.
وفد حماس في القاهرة
وكان عضو المكتب السياسي لحركة حماس محمد نزال، أعلن أن وفدا من الحركة توجه إلى العاصمة المصرية القاهرة الأحد لبحث التطورات السياسية والميدانية في قطاع غزة بدءا من اليوم (الإثنين).
وأفاد بأن الاجتماع سيبحث أيضا متابعة تنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، في ظل ما وصفه بصعوبات كبيرة تعترض تطبيقه، واستمرار الخروقات الإسرائيلية.
وأضاف أن وفد حماس يعمل بالتنسيق مع بقية القوى الفلسطينية على تذليل العقبات أمام تشكيل اللجنة التي ستتولى إدارة القطاع، مؤكدا أنها فلسطينية بحتة، وأن المرجعية الأساسية لها يجب أن تكون فلسطينية، مع السعي للتوافق على أعضائها.
وأكد أن حماس أُبلغت رسميا باسم نيكولاي ملادينوف بوصفه مرشحا ليكون جزءا من الإدارة المقترحة لقطاع غزة، لافتا إلى أن اسمه طرح بديلا عن رئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق توني بلير، الذي قوبل بتحفظات من عدة أطراف بسبب مواقفه السابقة وانحيازاته.
It is expected that U.S. President Donald Trump will announce this week the names of the figures who will participate in the "Peace Council" to manage his plan regarding the Gaza Strip.
Leadership of Reconstruction
Bloomberg reported that officials stated the council is mostly composed of heads of governments or states, chaired by President Trump, and aims to lead the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip, according to the 20-point plan that led to the ceasefire on October 10.
The council aims to assist in forming a transitional technocratic government in the Gaza Strip, deploying an "international stabilization force," as well as providing the necessary funding.
It is still unclear who will be included in the council, as only the candidate for the executive director position has been revealed, which is Bulgarian diplomat Nikolai Mladenov.
Meeting on the Sidelines of Davos
For his part, the founder and president of the "Americans for Global Peace" foundation, Bishara Bahbah, predicted in a statement directed to the people of Gaza that the Peace Council for Gaza would be announced during the coming week, with its first official meeting to be held on the sidelines of the Davos meetings in the third week of this month.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Mladenov last week and confirmed during the meeting the necessity of disarming Hamas and stripping the Gaza Strip of weapons according to the 20-point plan, according to an Israeli statement.
Hamas Delegation in Cairo
A member of the political bureau of Hamas, Mohammed Nazzal, announced that a delegation from the movement headed to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Sunday to discuss the political and field developments in the Gaza Strip starting today (Monday).
He stated that the meeting will also discuss following up on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, amid what he described as significant difficulties obstructing its application and the continuation of Israeli violations.
He added that the Hamas delegation is working in coordination with other Palestinian factions to overcome the obstacles to forming the committee that will manage the sector, emphasizing that it should be purely Palestinian, and that its primary reference should be Palestinian, while striving for consensus on its members.
He confirmed that Hamas has been officially informed of Nikolai Mladenov's name as a candidate to be part of the proposed administration for the Gaza Strip, noting that his name was suggested as an alternative to former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who faced reservations from several parties due to his previous positions and biases.