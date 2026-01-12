يتوقع أن يُعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هذا الأسبوع أسماء الشخصيات التي ستشارك في «مجلس السلام» لإدارة خطته بشأن قطاع غزة.


قيادة إعادة الإعمار


ونقل موقع «بلومبيرغ»عن مسؤولين، قولهم إن المجلس يتألف في معظمه من رؤساء حكومات أو دول، ويرأسه الرئيس ترمب، ويهدف إلى قيادة عملية إعادة إعمار قطاع غزة، وفقا للخطة المكونة من 20 بندا، والتي أدت إلى وقف إطلاق النار في 10 أكتوبر الماضي.


ويهدف المجلس إلى المساعدة في تشكيل حكومة انتقالية في قطاع غزة من التكنوقراط، ونشر «قوة استقرار دولية»، فضلا عن توفير التمويل اللازم.


ولم يتضح بعد من سيضم المجلس، إذ لم يُكشف إلا عن المرشح لمنصب المدير التنفيذي، وهو الدبلوماسي البلغاري نيكولاي ملادينوف.


اجتماع على هامش دافوس


من جانبه، توقع مؤسس ورئيس مؤسسة «الأمريكيون من أجل السلام العالمي» بشارة بحبح في بيان موجه إلى أهالي غزة، الإعلان عن مجلس السلام لغزة خلال الأسبوع القادم، على أن يُعقد اجتماعه الرسمي الأول على هامش اجتماعات دافوس في الأسبوع الثالث من هذا الشهر.


والتقى رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو بملادينوف الأسبوع الماضي، وأكد خلال اللقاء ضرورة نزع سلاح حماس وتجريد قطاع غزة من السلاح وفقا لخطة النقاط العشرين، بحسب بيان إسرائيلي.


وفد حماس في القاهرة


وكان عضو المكتب السياسي لحركة حماس محمد نزال، أعلن أن وفدا من الحركة توجه إلى العاصمة المصرية القاهرة الأحد لبحث التطورات السياسية والميدانية في قطاع غزة بدءا من اليوم (الإثنين).


وأفاد بأن الاجتماع سيبحث أيضا متابعة تنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، في ظل ما وصفه بصعوبات كبيرة تعترض تطبيقه، واستمرار الخروقات الإسرائيلية.


وأضاف أن وفد حماس يعمل بالتنسيق مع بقية القوى الفلسطينية على تذليل العقبات أمام تشكيل اللجنة التي ستتولى إدارة القطاع، مؤكدا أنها فلسطينية بحتة، وأن المرجعية الأساسية لها يجب أن تكون فلسطينية، مع السعي للتوافق على أعضائها.


وأكد أن حماس أُبلغت رسميا باسم نيكولاي ملادينوف بوصفه مرشحا ليكون جزءا من الإدارة المقترحة لقطاع غزة، لافتا إلى أن اسمه طرح بديلا عن رئيس الوزراء البريطاني السابق توني بلير، الذي قوبل بتحفظات من عدة أطراف بسبب مواقفه السابقة وانحيازاته.