توعدت كوريا الشمالية، اليوم (السبت)، جارتها الجنوبية بدفع الثمن باهظاً وذلك بعد إسقاطها فوق أراضيها طائرة مسيرة أطلقتها سيول مطلع يناير.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء المركزية الكورية الشمالية عن متحدث عسكري قوله: «إن بيونغ يانغ رصدت هدفاً جوياً يتحرك شمالاً قرب مقاطعة غانغهوا الكورية الجنوبية، وأسقطته قرب مدينة كايسونغ الكورية الشمالية الواقعة على الحدود، موضحاً أن الطائرة المسيرة كانت مزودة بأجهزة مراقبة».


وأشار إلى أن تحليل حطامها أظهر أنها التقطت صوراً لأهداف مهمة في كوريا الشمالية، بينها المناطق الحدودية، معتبراً أن الصور «دليل قاطع» على أن الطائرة المسيرة دخلت المجال الجوي للجمهورية بهدف مراقبة أراضينا واستطلاعها.


وقال المتحدث العسكري: «كوريا الجنوبية هي العدو الأكثر عدوانية بحقنا، وطبيعتها لن تتغير، وأي هدف يجب تدميره إذا هاجمتنا»، مضيفاً: «ستدفع سيول ثمناً باهظاً لسلوكها الهستيري الذي لا يُغتفر».


وذكرت الوكالة أن كوريا الجنوبية أرسلت طائرة مسيرة مماثلة فوق كايسونغ في سبتمبر، مبينة أن الطائرة تحطمت بعد تعرضها لتشويش إلكتروني.


ويفصل مقاطعة غانغهوا شمال غرب سيول، عن كوريا الشمالية مصب نهر هان الذي يقل عرضه عن كيلومترين في بعض الأماكن.