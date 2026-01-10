North Korea threatened its southern neighbor today (Saturday) with severe consequences after shooting down a drone launched by Seoul earlier in January.



The Korean Central News Agency reported a military spokesperson saying: "Pyongyang detected an aerial target moving north near the South Korean Ganghwa County and shot it down near the North Korean city of Kaesong located on the border, explaining that the drone was equipped with surveillance devices."



The spokesperson noted that the analysis of the wreckage showed it had captured images of important targets in North Korea, including border areas, considering the images as "conclusive evidence" that the drone entered the airspace of the republic with the aim of monitoring and scouting our territory.



The military spokesperson stated: "South Korea is the most aggressive enemy towards us, and its nature will not change, and any target must be destroyed if it attacks us," adding: "Seoul will pay a heavy price for its unforgivable hysterical behavior."



The agency mentioned that South Korea sent a similar drone over Kaesong in September, indicating that the drone crashed after being subjected to electronic jamming.



Ganghwa County, northwest of Seoul, is separated from North Korea by the Han River estuary, which is less than two kilometers wide in some places.