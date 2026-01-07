اعتبر وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أن الوقت غير مناسب لإجراء مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة. وقال عراقجي في تصريحات للصحفيين على هامش اجتماع مجلس الوزراء، اليوم (الأربعاء): الوقت الحالي غير مناسب للتفاوض، بسبب سياسات الولايات المتحدة.
وقال إن بلاده لم تغادر أبداً طاولة المفاوضات، بل أبدت دوماً استعدادها للحوار، مضيفا «كنا دائما على استعداد لمفاوضات تقوم على المصالح المتبادلة والاحترام المتبادل، إلا أن الحكومة الأمريكية لا تتبنى حاليا مثل هذا النهج».
ولفت وزير الخارجية إلى أن الاحتجاجات والقضايا الداخلية الإيرانية لا تعني أي حكومة أجنبية أو طرف خارجي سوى الشعب الإيراني، معرباً عن أمله في حل الاعتراضات المطروحة، وعبر عن تفاؤله بتحقق ذلك.
وكان القائد العام للجيش الإيراني اللواء أمير حاتمي، تساءل بدوره في وقت سابق اليوم «ما علاقة احتجاجات الإيرانيين المطلبية بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ورئيس وزراء إسرائيل بنيامين نتنياهو حتى يتدخلا».
واعتبر أن تصريحاتهما بمثابة تهديد، مشددا على أن إيران «لن تتسامح مع استمرار هذه التهديدات من دون رد».
يذكر أن الجانبين الإيراني والأمريكي أجريا منتصف العام الماضي 5 جولات من المفاوضات غير المباشرة حول الملف النووي الإيراني. وبينما كان الوفد الإيراني يستعد لجولة سادسة، شنت إسرائيل غارات على إيران مستهدفة مواقع عسكرية ومنشآت نووية، في حرب مفاجئة استمرت 12 يوماً في يونيو الماضي.
وانضمت الولايات المتحدة إلى تل أبيب في قصف منشآت نووية في الداخل الإيراني، ما جمد منذ ذلك الحين التواصل بين الطرفين واشنطن وطهران.
The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi considered that the time is not suitable for negotiations with the United States. Araghchi said in statements to reporters on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting today (Wednesday): The current time is not suitable for negotiation due to U.S. policies.
He stated that his country has never left the negotiating table, but has always shown readiness for dialogue, adding, "We have always been ready for negotiations based on mutual interests and mutual respect, but the U.S. government is not currently adopting such an approach."
The Foreign Minister pointed out that the protests and internal Iranian issues do not concern any foreign government or external party except the Iranian people, expressing hope for resolving the raised objections, and he expressed optimism that this would be achieved.
The Commander of the Iranian Army, Major General Amir Hatami, also questioned earlier today, "What is the relationship between the demands of Iranian protesters and U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that they should intervene?"
He considered their statements to be a threat, emphasizing that Iran "will not tolerate the continuation of these threats without a response."
It is worth noting that the Iranian and American sides held five rounds of indirect negotiations regarding the Iranian nuclear file in the middle of last year. While the Iranian delegation was preparing for a sixth round, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran targeting military sites and nuclear facilities, in a surprise war that lasted 12 days in June.
The United States joined Tel Aviv in bombing nuclear facilities inside Iran, which has since frozen communication between Washington and Tehran.