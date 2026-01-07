The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi considered that the time is not suitable for negotiations with the United States. Araghchi said in statements to reporters on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting today (Wednesday): The current time is not suitable for negotiation due to U.S. policies.



He stated that his country has never left the negotiating table, but has always shown readiness for dialogue, adding, "We have always been ready for negotiations based on mutual interests and mutual respect, but the U.S. government is not currently adopting such an approach."



The Foreign Minister pointed out that the protests and internal Iranian issues do not concern any foreign government or external party except the Iranian people, expressing hope for resolving the raised objections, and he expressed optimism that this would be achieved.



The Commander of the Iranian Army, Major General Amir Hatami, also questioned earlier today, "What is the relationship between the demands of Iranian protesters and U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that they should intervene?"



He considered their statements to be a threat, emphasizing that Iran "will not tolerate the continuation of these threats without a response."



It is worth noting that the Iranian and American sides held five rounds of indirect negotiations regarding the Iranian nuclear file in the middle of last year. While the Iranian delegation was preparing for a sixth round, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran targeting military sites and nuclear facilities, in a surprise war that lasted 12 days in June.



The United States joined Tel Aviv in bombing nuclear facilities inside Iran, which has since frozen communication between Washington and Tehran.