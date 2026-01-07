اعتبر وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي، أن الوقت غير مناسب لإجراء مفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة. وقال عراقجي في تصريحات للصحفيين على هامش اجتماع مجلس الوزراء، اليوم (الأربعاء): الوقت الحالي غير مناسب للتفاوض، بسبب سياسات الولايات المتحدة.


وقال إن بلاده لم تغادر أبداً طاولة المفاوضات، بل أبدت دوماً استعدادها للحوار، مضيفا «كنا دائما على استعداد لمفاوضات تقوم على المصالح المتبادلة والاحترام المتبادل، إلا أن الحكومة الأمريكية لا تتبنى حاليا مثل هذا النهج».


ولفت وزير الخارجية إلى أن الاحتجاجات والقضايا الداخلية الإيرانية لا تعني أي حكومة أجنبية أو طرف خارجي سوى الشعب الإيراني، معرباً عن أمله في حل الاعتراضات المطروحة، وعبر عن تفاؤله بتحقق ذلك.


وكان القائد العام للجيش الإيراني اللواء أمير حاتمي، تساءل بدوره في وقت سابق اليوم «ما علاقة احتجاجات الإيرانيين المطلبية بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ورئيس وزراء إسرائيل بنيامين نتنياهو حتى يتدخلا».


واعتبر أن تصريحاتهما بمثابة تهديد، مشددا على أن إيران «لن تتسامح مع استمرار هذه التهديدات من دون رد».


يذكر أن الجانبين الإيراني والأمريكي أجريا منتصف العام الماضي 5 جولات من المفاوضات غير المباشرة حول الملف النووي الإيراني. وبينما كان الوفد الإيراني يستعد لجولة سادسة، شنت إسرائيل غارات على إيران مستهدفة مواقع عسكرية ومنشآت نووية، في حرب مفاجئة استمرت 12 يوماً في يونيو الماضي.


وانضمت الولايات المتحدة إلى تل أبيب في قصف منشآت نووية في الداخل الإيراني، ما جمد منذ ذلك الحين التواصل بين الطرفين واشنطن وطهران.