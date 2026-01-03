Amid unprecedented tension in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, following the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. special forces from his residence at "Fort Tiuna," opposition leader María Corina Machado emerged to announce the opposition's readiness to take power immediately, with a detailed plan to ensure the country's stability during the first 100 hours and the first 100 days.

Machado stated that "the people have chosen the elected president Edmundo González Orotia," indicating that the opposition is prepared to enforce the law and hold accountable those responsible for past corruption and violations. She also called on countries in Latin America and Europe to disclose all available information about Maduro's criminal networks and his associates to ensure transparency in the transitional process.

María Corina Machado, known as "the Iron Lady," is one of the most prominent symbols of the Venezuelan opposition and is a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 in recognition of her peaceful struggle to promote democracy and human rights in Venezuela. Machado founded the Atenea organization to assist children and managed election monitoring, dedicating her life to political work as a strong opposition leader who asserts she is ready to change the course of the country.

At the same time, the European Union reiterated the necessity of a peaceful transfer of power, with respect for international law and the United Nations Charter, while the international community closely monitors all steps taken by the opposition and the potential chaos following Maduro's arrest.

With these developments, it seems that Venezuela is on the brink of a new phase of democratic transition, as María Corina Machado emerges as the leading figure on the scene to take the helm and guide the country towards political and legal stability.