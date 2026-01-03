وسط توتر غير مسبوق في العاصمة الفنزويلية كاراكاس، بعد اعتقال قوات أمريكية خاصة الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو من مقر إقامته بـ«فورت تيونا»، خرجت زعيمة المعارضة الفنزويلية ماريا كورينا ماتشادو لتعلن جاهزية المعارضة لتولي السلطة فوراً، مع خطة مفصلة لضمان استقرار البلاد خلال أول 100 ساعة وأول 100 يوم.
وقالت ماتشادو إن «الشعب اختار الرئيس المنتخب إدمنودو غونزاليس أوروتيا»، مشيرة إلى أن المعارضة مستعدة لتطبيق القانون ومحاسبة المسؤولين عن الفساد والانتهاكات السابقة. كما دعت الدول في أمريكا اللاتينية وأوروبا إلى كشف كل المعلومات المتوفرة عن الشبكات الإجرامية لمادورو وأعوانه لضمان شفافية العملية الانتقالية.
ماريا كورينا ماتشادو التي تعرف بـ«المرأة الحديدية»، تعتبر من أبرز رموز المعارضة الفنزويلية، وهي حائزة على جائزة نوبل للسلام لعام 2025 تقديراً لنضالها السلمي لتعزيز الديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان في فنزويلا. وأسست ماتشادو منظمة Atenea لمساعدة الأطفال وأدارت مراقبة الانتخابات، وكرست حياتها للعمل السياسي كقائدة معارضة قوية تؤكد أنها مستعدة لتغيير مسار البلاد.
وفي الوقت ذاته، أعاد الاتحاد الأوروبي التأكيد على ضرورة انتقال السلطة سلمياً، مع احترام القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، بينما يراقب المجتمع الدولي عن كثب كل خطوات المعارضة والفوضى المحتملة بعد اعتقال مادورو.
ومع هذه التطورات، يبدو أن فنزويلا على أبواب مرحلة جديدة من الانتقال الديمقراطي، إذ تظهر ماريا كورينا ماتشادو كأبرز شخصية على الساحة لتولي القيادة وقيادة البلاد نحو الاستقرار السياسي والقانوني.
Amid unprecedented tension in the Venezuelan capital Caracas, following the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. special forces from his residence at "Fort Tiuna," opposition leader María Corina Machado emerged to announce the opposition's readiness to take power immediately, with a detailed plan to ensure the country's stability during the first 100 hours and the first 100 days.
Machado stated that "the people have chosen the elected president Edmundo González Orotia," indicating that the opposition is prepared to enforce the law and hold accountable those responsible for past corruption and violations. She also called on countries in Latin America and Europe to disclose all available information about Maduro's criminal networks and his associates to ensure transparency in the transitional process.
María Corina Machado, known as "the Iron Lady," is one of the most prominent symbols of the Venezuelan opposition and is a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 in recognition of her peaceful struggle to promote democracy and human rights in Venezuela. Machado founded the Atenea organization to assist children and managed election monitoring, dedicating her life to political work as a strong opposition leader who asserts she is ready to change the course of the country.
At the same time, the European Union reiterated the necessity of a peaceful transfer of power, with respect for international law and the United Nations Charter, while the international community closely monitors all steps taken by the opposition and the potential chaos following Maduro's arrest.
With these developments, it seems that Venezuela is on the brink of a new phase of democratic transition, as María Corina Machado emerges as the leading figure on the scene to take the helm and guide the country towards political and legal stability.