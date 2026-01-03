وسط توتر غير مسبوق في العاصمة الفنزويلية كاراكاس، بعد اعتقال قوات أمريكية خاصة الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو من مقر إقامته بـ«فورت تيونا»، خرجت زعيمة المعارضة الفنزويلية ماريا كورينا ماتشادو لتعلن جاهزية المعارضة لتولي السلطة فوراً، مع خطة مفصلة لضمان استقرار البلاد خلال أول 100 ساعة وأول 100 يوم.

وقالت ماتشادو إن «الشعب اختار الرئيس المنتخب إدمنودو غونزاليس أوروتيا»، مشيرة إلى أن المعارضة مستعدة لتطبيق القانون ومحاسبة المسؤولين عن الفساد والانتهاكات السابقة. كما دعت الدول في أمريكا اللاتينية وأوروبا إلى كشف كل المعلومات المتوفرة عن الشبكات الإجرامية لمادورو وأعوانه لضمان شفافية العملية الانتقالية.

ماريا كورينا ماتشادو التي تعرف بـ«المرأة الحديدية»، تعتبر من أبرز رموز المعارضة الفنزويلية، وهي حائزة على جائزة نوبل للسلام لعام 2025 تقديراً لنضالها السلمي لتعزيز الديمقراطية وحقوق الإنسان في فنزويلا. وأسست ماتشادو منظمة Atenea لمساعدة الأطفال وأدارت مراقبة الانتخابات، وكرست حياتها للعمل السياسي كقائدة معارضة قوية تؤكد أنها مستعدة لتغيير مسار البلاد.

وفي الوقت ذاته، أعاد الاتحاد الأوروبي التأكيد على ضرورة انتقال السلطة سلمياً، مع احترام القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، بينما يراقب المجتمع الدولي عن كثب كل خطوات المعارضة والفوضى المحتملة بعد اعتقال مادورو.

ومع هذه التطورات، يبدو أن فنزويلا على أبواب مرحلة جديدة من الانتقال الديمقراطي، إذ تظهر ماريا كورينا ماتشادو كأبرز شخصية على الساحة لتولي القيادة وقيادة البلاد نحو الاستقرار السياسي والقانوني.