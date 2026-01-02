The Governor of Hadhramaut and Commander of the "National Shield" Forces, Salem Al-Khanbashi, announced today (Friday) that his forces have taken control of the 37th Brigade camp in the Al-Khasha area, confirming that there are some pockets that have been overcome.



The governor, who heads the security committee in the governorate, revealed that the National Shield forces have begun moving towards the city of Sayun after securing control of the camp, noting that there were some pockets that attempted to resist inside the 37th Brigade camp in Al-Khasha but were dealt with.



Al-Khanbashi called on those misled by the Southern Transitional Council to lay down their arms and withdraw from the positions to preserve bloodshed, affirming that the state is determined to restore all villages, cities, and sites in the governorate, secure them, impose security and stability, normalize life, and work to end all security imbalances and restore public and private properties.



For their part, eyewitnesses in Hadhramaut reported that several vehicles belonging to the Transitional Council were seen burning after clashes in the vicinity of the 37th Brigade camp in the Al-Khasha area, confirming the advance of the National Shield forces towards Sayun.



Yemeni activists circulated videos of the National Shield forces entering the 37th Brigade camp and securing the weapon storages that had been looted.



Videos also showed Transitional Council vehicles burning in the Al-Khasha valley on the road leading to the camp, while the Royal Saudi Navy imposed a maritime cordon around Hadhramaut after deploying in the Arabian Sea to conduct inspections and combat smuggling, according to what was announced by the spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, Major General Turki Al-Maliki.



Yemeni media reported that Transitional Council positions in the Sayun district were recently targeted by airstrikes, while other Yemeni media mentioned that clashes had begun in the Sayun district and that forces were engaged in battles there with remnants of the Transitional Council, expecting complete control within the coming hours.