أعلن محافظ حضرموت القائد العام لقوات "درع الوطن" سالم الخنبشي، اليوم (الجمعة)، سيطرة قواته على معسكر اللواء 37 في منطقة الخشعة، مؤكداً وجود بعض الجيوب التي جرى التغلب عليها.


وكشف المحافظ، الذي يترأس اللجنة الأمنية في المحافظة، أن قوات درع الوطن بدأت التحرك باتجاه مدينة سيئون بعد إحكام السيطرة على المعسكر، لافتاً إلى أن هناك بعض الجيوب حاولت المقاومة داخل معسكر اللواء 37 بالخشعة لكن تم التعامل معها.


ودعا الخنبشي الأشخاص المغرر بهم من قبل المجلس الانتقالي إلى ترك السلاح والانسحاب من المواقع حقناً للدماء، مؤكداً أن الدولة عازمة على استعادة كل القرى والمدن والمواقع في المحافظة وتأمينها وفرض الأمن والاستقرار وتطبيع الحياة والعمل من أجل إنهاء كافة الاختلالات الأمنية وإعادة الممتلكات العامة والخاصة.


بدورهم، قال شهود عيان في حضرموت : إن عدداً من آليات المجلس الانتقالي شوهدت تحترق بعد اشتباكات في محيط معسكر 37 بمنطقة الخشعة، مؤكدين تقدم قوات درع الوطن نحو سيئون.


وتداول ناشطون يمنيون فيديوهات لقوات درع الوطن وهي تدخل إلى معسكر اللواء 37 وتدخل إلى مخازن الأسلحة، التي تعرضت للنهب، وتؤمنها.


كما عرضت فيديوهات آليات الانتقالي وهي تحترق في وادي الخشعة على الطريق المؤدي إلى المعسكر، فيما فرضت البحرية الملكية السعودية طوقاً بحرياً على حضرموت بعد انتشارها في بحر العرب، وذلك للقيام بعمليات التفتيش ومكافحة التهريب، بحسب ما أعلنه المتحدث باسم تحالف دعم الشرعية اللواء الركن تركي المالكي.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام يمنية أن مواقع الانتقالي في مديرية سيئون تعرضت قبل لحظات لضربات جوية، فيما ذكرت وسائل إعلام يمنية أن الاشتباكات قد بدأت في مديرية سيئون وأن القوات تخوض معارك هناك مع فلول الانتقالي، متوقعة السيطرة الكاملة خلال الساعات القادمة.