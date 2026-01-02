أكملت القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية انتشارها في بحر العرب، ضمن جهود مكثفة لمراقبة السفن ومكافحة عمليات التهريب، وفق ما كشف عنه المتحدث باسم تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن، اللواء الركن تركي المالكي.

وأوضحت القيادة أن التحرك البحري السعودي يأتي استجابة للتطورات على الساحة اليمنية، ويهدف إلى مكافحة التجارة غير المشروعة ومنع تهريب الأسلحة والمخدرات، بما يعزز الأمن البحري في المنطقة.

وتمتلك المملكة أسطولين رئيسيين: الأسطول الشرقي في الخليج العربي، والأسطول الغربي في البحر الأحمر. ويضم كل أسطول وحدات قتالية وسفن دعم وإسناد إداري وفني، بالإضافة إلى مجموعة الطيران البحري ومشاة البحرية ووحدات الأمن البحرية الخاصة، ما يضمن قدرة عالية على تنفيذ الممات. في أعالي البحار.

وفي وقت سابق، تمكنت القوات البحرية السعودية، ضمن قوة الواجب المختلطة CTF-150، من إحباط محاولة تهريب شحنة كبيرة من المخدرات خلال عملية دولية مشتركة. وجاءت العملية ضمن العملية المركّزة "المصمك"، والتي تنفذ بقيادة وتنسيق القوة الدولية لمكافحة التهريب والأنشطة غير المشروعة.

وتشير التأكيدات إلى أن العمليات البحرية مستمرة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار البحري، وحماية خطوط الملاحة والتجارة الدولية في بحر العرب.