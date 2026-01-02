The Royal Saudi Naval Forces have completed their deployment in the Arabian Sea, as part of intensive efforts to monitor ships and combat smuggling operations, according to the spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki.

The leadership clarified that the Saudi naval movement comes in response to developments on the Yemeni scene, aiming to combat illegal trade and prevent the smuggling of weapons and drugs, thereby enhancing maritime security in the region.

The Kingdom possesses two main fleets: the Eastern Fleet in the Arabian Gulf and the Western Fleet in the Red Sea. Each fleet includes combat units and support ships, as well as administrative and technical support, in addition to a group of naval aviation, marine infantry, and special maritime security units, ensuring a high capability to execute missions in the high seas.

Earlier, the Saudi naval forces, as part of the Combined Task Force CTF-150, managed to thwart an attempt to smuggle a large shipment of drugs during a joint international operation. This operation was part of the focused operation "Al-Masmak," which is carried out under the leadership and coordination of the international force to combat smuggling and illegal activities.

Confirmations indicate that maritime operations are ongoing to enhance maritime security and stability, and to protect shipping lines and international trade in the Arabian Sea.