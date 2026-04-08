In a striking shift in the political landscape of the Middle East, the intensity of confrontation has eased with the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

Western and Islamic countries, as well as international and regional organizations, including Spain, Malaysia, and Indonesia, welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, praising Pakistan's role in mediation efforts to reach the agreement.

The necessity of keeping Hormuz open

The Saudi Foreign Ministry noted in a statement the "fruitful efforts" of the Pakistani Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, in "reaching this agreement." The Kingdom emphasized the "necessity of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for navigation in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982, without any restrictions."

The Kingdom expressed hope that the ceasefire would provide an opportunity for a comprehensive and sustainable de-escalation, enhancing the security of the region, and that any aggressions and policies affecting the sovereignty, security, and stability of the countries in the region would cease.

A positive development towards comprehensive de-escalation

Egypt described this step as a positive development towards achieving the desired de-escalation and containing the escalation, while maintaining the security, stability, and resources of the peoples of the region and the entire world.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry's statement considered the suspension of military operations by the United States and the Iranian response as a significant opportunity that must be seized to pave the way for negotiations, diplomacy, and constructive dialogue.

It emphasized the importance of building on this step through full commitment to halting military operations and respecting international navigation freedom.

Egypt renewed its support for all initiatives aimed at achieving peace and security, affirming its continued efforts in collaboration with Pakistan and Turkey to work with regional and international partners to enhance security and stability in the region.

Working towards achieving lasting peace

For his part, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, stated that Guterres called on all parties to work towards achieving long-term peace in the Middle East.

He added that the UN Secretary-General urged all parties involved in the current conflict in the Middle East to comply with their commitments under international law and adhere to the ceasefire terms to pave the way for lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.

For its part, Oman emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts now to find solutions that can end the crisis at its roots and achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities in the region, expressing its welcome for the ceasefire and appreciating Pakistan's efforts and all parties calling for an end to the war, according to the Omani Foreign Ministry's statement.

Enhancing opportunities for de-escalation

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry, in its statement, considered this development "to contribute to reducing tensions, enhancing opportunities for de-escalation, and solidifying security and stability in the region."

Baghdad affirmed its support for "any regional and international efforts that contribute to containing crises and prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy," stressing the importance of full commitment to the ceasefire and refraining from any practices or escalations that could reintroduce tension into the regional scene.