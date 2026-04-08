في تحول لافت للمشهد السياسي في الشرق الأوسط، انكسرت حدة المواجهة مع الإعلان عن هدنة لمدة أسبوعين بين واشنطن وطهران.
ورحبت دول غربية وإسلامية ومنظمات دولية وإقليمية إسبانيا وماليزيا وإندونيسيا بوقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وأشادت بالدور الباكستاني في جهود الوساطة من أجل التوصل إلى الاتفاق.
ضرورة إبقاء هرمز مفتوحا
ونوهت الخارجية السعودية في بيان بـ«الجهود المثمرة» لرئيس الوزراء الباكستاني، ورئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني والمشير عاصم منير، في «التوصل لهذا الاتفاق». وأكدت المملكة «ضرورة إبقاء مضيق هرمز مفتوحاً للملاحة وفقاً لاتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لقانون البحار لعام 1982، دون أي قيود».
وأعربت المملكة عن أملها في أن يشكل وقف إطلاق النار فرصة للتوصل لتهدئة شاملة ومستدامة، بما يعزز أمن المنطقة، وأن تتوقف أي اعتداءات وسياسات تمس سيادة دول المنطقة وأمنها واستقرارها.
تطور إيجابي نحو تهدئة شاملة
ووصفت مصر هذه الخطوة بأنها تطور إيجابي نحو تحقيق التهدئة المنشودة واحتواء التصعيد، والحفاظ على أمن واستقرار ومقدرات شعوب المنطقة والعالم بأسره.
واعتبر بيان الخارجية المصرية أن تعليق العمليات العسكرية من جانب الولايات المتحدة وتجاوب الجانب الإيراني، إنما يمثل فرصة بالغة الأهمية يجب اغتنامها لإفساح المجال للمفاوضات والدبلوماسية والحوار البناء.
وشددت على أهمية البناء على هذه الخطوة من خلال الالتزام الكامل بوقف العمليات العسكرية واحترام حرية الملاحة الدولية.
وجددت مصر دعمها لكافة المبادرات التي تستهدف تحقيق السلام والأمن، وتؤكد مواصلة جهودها الحثيثة مع باكستان وتركيا في العمل مع الشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
العمل من أجل تحقيق سلام دائم
من جانبه، رحب الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش، بوقف إطلاق النار بين واشنطن وطهران لمدة أسبوعين. وقال المتحدث باسمه ستيفان دوجاريك: إن غوتيريش دعا جميع الأطراف إلى العمل من أجل تحقيق سلام طويل الأمد في الشرق الأوسط.
وأضاف أن الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة دعا جميع أطراف النزاع الحالي في الشرق الأوسط إلى الامتثال لالتزاماتهم بموجب القانون الدولي والالتزام ببنود وقف إطلاق النار من أجل تمهيد الطريق نحو سلام دائم وشامل في المنطقة.
من جانبها، أكدت سلطنة عمان، أهمية تكثيف الجهود الآن لإيجاد الحلول الكفيلة بإنهاء الأزمة من جذورها، وتحقيق وقف دائم لحالة الحرب والأعمال العدائية في المنطقة، معربة عن ترحيبها بوقف إطلاق النار، وثمنت جهود باكستان، وكافة الأطراف الداعية لوقف الحرب، بحسب بيان الخارجية العمانية.
تعزيز فرص التهدئة
واعتبرت الخارجية العراقية في بيانها أن هذا التطور «من شأنه أن يسهم في خفض التوترات، وتعزيز فرص التهدئة وترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة».
وأكدت دعم بغداد لـ«أي جهود إقليمية ودولية تُسهم في احتواء الأزمات وتغليب لغة الحوار والدبلوماسية»، مشددة على أهمية الالتزام الكامل بوقف إطلاق النار، والامتناع عن أي ممارسات أو تصعيدات قد تعيد التوتر إلى المشهد الإقليمي.
In a striking shift in the political landscape of the Middle East, the intensity of confrontation has eased with the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.
Western and Islamic countries, as well as international and regional organizations, including Spain, Malaysia, and Indonesia, welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, praising Pakistan's role in mediation efforts to reach the agreement.
The necessity of keeping Hormuz open
The Saudi Foreign Ministry noted in a statement the "fruitful efforts" of the Pakistani Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, in "reaching this agreement." The Kingdom emphasized the "necessity of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for navigation in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982, without any restrictions."
The Kingdom expressed hope that the ceasefire would provide an opportunity for a comprehensive and sustainable de-escalation, enhancing the security of the region, and that any aggressions and policies affecting the sovereignty, security, and stability of the countries in the region would cease.
A positive development towards comprehensive de-escalation
Egypt described this step as a positive development towards achieving the desired de-escalation and containing the escalation, while maintaining the security, stability, and resources of the peoples of the region and the entire world.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry's statement considered the suspension of military operations by the United States and the Iranian response as a significant opportunity that must be seized to pave the way for negotiations, diplomacy, and constructive dialogue.
It emphasized the importance of building on this step through full commitment to halting military operations and respecting international navigation freedom.
Egypt renewed its support for all initiatives aimed at achieving peace and security, affirming its continued efforts in collaboration with Pakistan and Turkey to work with regional and international partners to enhance security and stability in the region.
Working towards achieving lasting peace
For his part, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. His spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, stated that Guterres called on all parties to work towards achieving long-term peace in the Middle East.
He added that the UN Secretary-General urged all parties involved in the current conflict in the Middle East to comply with their commitments under international law and adhere to the ceasefire terms to pave the way for lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.
For its part, Oman emphasized the importance of intensifying efforts now to find solutions that can end the crisis at its roots and achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities in the region, expressing its welcome for the ceasefire and appreciating Pakistan's efforts and all parties calling for an end to the war, according to the Omani Foreign Ministry's statement.
Enhancing opportunities for de-escalation
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry, in its statement, considered this development "to contribute to reducing tensions, enhancing opportunities for de-escalation, and solidifying security and stability in the region."
Baghdad affirmed its support for "any regional and international efforts that contribute to containing crises and prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy," stressing the importance of full commitment to the ceasefire and refraining from any practices or escalations that could reintroduce tension into the regional scene.