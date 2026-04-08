في تحول لافت للمشهد السياسي في الشرق الأوسط، انكسرت حدة المواجهة مع الإعلان عن هدنة لمدة أسبوعين بين واشنطن وطهران.

ورحبت دول غربية وإسلامية ومنظمات دولية وإقليمية إسبانيا وماليزيا وإندونيسيا بوقف إطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وأشادت بالدور الباكستاني في جهود الوساطة من أجل التوصل إلى الاتفاق.

ضرورة إبقاء هرمز مفتوحا

ونوهت الخارجية السعودية في بيان بـ«الجهود المثمرة» لرئيس الوزراء الباكستاني، ورئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني والمشير عاصم منير، في «التوصل لهذا الاتفاق». وأكدت المملكة «ضرورة إبقاء مضيق هرمز مفتوحاً للملاحة وفقاً لاتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لقانون البحار لعام 1982، دون أي قيود».

وأعربت المملكة عن أملها في أن يشكل وقف إطلاق النار فرصة للتوصل لتهدئة شاملة ومستدامة، بما يعزز أمن المنطقة، وأن تتوقف أي اعتداءات وسياسات تمس سيادة دول المنطقة وأمنها واستقرارها.

تطور إيجابي نحو تهدئة شاملة

ووصفت مصر هذه الخطوة بأنها تطور إيجابي نحو تحقيق التهدئة المنشودة واحتواء التصعيد، والحفاظ على أمن واستقرار ومقدرات شعوب المنطقة والعالم بأسره.

واعتبر بيان الخارجية المصرية أن تعليق العمليات العسكرية من جانب الولايات المتحدة وتجاوب الجانب الإيراني، إنما يمثل فرصة بالغة الأهمية يجب اغتنامها لإفساح المجال للمفاوضات والدبلوماسية والحوار البناء.

وشددت على أهمية البناء على هذه الخطوة من خلال الالتزام الكامل بوقف العمليات العسكرية واحترام حرية الملاحة الدولية.

وجددت مصر دعمها لكافة المبادرات التي تستهدف تحقيق السلام والأمن، وتؤكد مواصلة جهودها الحثيثة مع باكستان وتركيا في العمل مع الشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

العمل من أجل تحقيق سلام دائم

من جانبه، رحب الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش، بوقف إطلاق النار بين واشنطن وطهران لمدة أسبوعين. وقال المتحدث باسمه ستيفان دوجاريك: إن غوتيريش دعا جميع الأطراف إلى العمل من أجل تحقيق سلام طويل الأمد في الشرق الأوسط.

وأضاف أن الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة دعا جميع أطراف النزاع الحالي في الشرق الأوسط إلى الامتثال لالتزاماتهم بموجب القانون الدولي والالتزام ببنود وقف إطلاق النار من أجل تمهيد الطريق نحو سلام دائم وشامل في المنطقة.

من جانبها، أكدت سلطنة عمان، أهمية تكثيف الجهود الآن لإيجاد الحلول الكفيلة بإنهاء الأزمة من جذورها، وتحقيق وقف دائم لحالة الحرب والأعمال العدائية في المنطقة، معربة عن ترحيبها بوقف إطلاق النار، وثمنت جهود باكستان، وكافة الأطراف الداعية لوقف الحرب، بحسب بيان الخارجية العمانية.

تعزيز فرص التهدئة

واعتبرت الخارجية العراقية في بيانها أن هذا التطور «من شأنه أن يسهم في خفض التوترات، وتعزيز فرص التهدئة وترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة».

وأكدت دعم بغداد لـ«أي جهود إقليمية ودولية تُسهم في احتواء الأزمات وتغليب لغة الحوار والدبلوماسية»، مشددة على أهمية الالتزام الكامل بوقف إطلاق النار، والامتناع عن أي ممارسات أو تصعيدات قد تعيد التوتر إلى المشهد الإقليمي.