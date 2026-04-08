محافظ جدة يُكرِّم 40 طالبًا وطالبة من تعليم جدة الفائزين في المسابقات الدوليَّة

The Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, honored 40 male and female students from the General Administration of Education in Jeddah today at the governorate's headquarters. These students are winners of awards, medals, and international positions, and participants in several exhibitions and competitions for 2025-2026, including the Geneva International Exhibition for Inventions, ISEF, ITEX, and international Olympiads, in the presence of the Director General of Education in Jeddah, Manal bint Mubarak Al-Luhaibi, and a number of education leaders.

He congratulated the students and their families on this achievement and encouraged them to continue their excellence to achieve more successes, wishing them good luck.



He listened to the speech of the winning students, in which they expressed their pride and honor in representing the nation at international forums, affirming that their achievements come in light of the unlimited support from the wise leadership - may God support it - for education, and the attention and care of the Ministry of Education for their talents, along with the follow-up from their teachers and families. They stated that these achievements represent a motivation to continue creativity and innovation.



After that, he and the attendees watched a visual presentation titled "Global Competitors," which showcased the most prominent achievements of Jeddah's students in international competitions, their qualitative contributions, and their innovative projects in the fields of science, engineering, and technology.

For her part, Al-Luhaibi expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the Governor of Jeddah for his interest, support, and continuous follow-up on Jeddah's education, confirming that this honor serves as an incentive for students to continue their excellence, leadership, and creativity.