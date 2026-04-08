كرَّم محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، بمقر المحافظة اليوم، 40 طالبًا وطالبة من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بجدة، الفائزين بالجوائز والميداليات والمراكز الدولية والمشاركين في عدد من المعارض والمسابقات 2025-2026، منها معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات، وآيسف، وآيتكس، والأولمبيادات الدولية، بحضور مدير عام التعليم بجدة منال بنت مبارك اللهيبي، وعددٍ من قيادات التعليم.

وهنأ الطلاب والطالبات وأسرهم بهذا الإنجاز، وحثَّهم على مواصلة تميزهم لتحقيق المزيد من النجاحات، راجيًا لهم التوفيق.
محافظ جدة يُكرِّم 40 طالبًا وطالبة من تعليم جدة الفائزين في المسابقات الدوليَّة

واستمع إلى كلمة الطلبة الفائزين، التي عبّروا فيها عن فخرهم واعتزازهم بتمثيل الوطن في المحافل الدولية، مؤكدين أن ما حققوه يأتي في ظل الدعم اللامحدود من القيادة الرشيدة - أيدها الله - للتعليم، واهتمام ورعاية وزارة التعليم بمواهبهم، وبمتابعة معلميهم وأسرهم، وأن هذه الإنجازات تمثل دافعًا لمواصلة الإبداع والابتكار.
محافظ جدة يُكرِّم 40 طالبًا وطالبة من تعليم جدة الفائزين في المسابقات الدوليَّة

عقب ذلك، شاهد والحضور عرضًا مرئيًا بعنوان «منافسون عالميًا»، استعرض أبرز إنجازات طلاب وطالبات تعليم جدة في المسابقات الدولية، ومشاركاتهم النوعية ومشروعاتهم الابتكارية في مجالات العلوم والهندسة والتقنية.

من جهتها، قدَّمت اللهيبي شكرها وتقديرها لمحافظ جدة على اهتمامه ودعمه ومتابعته المستمرة لتعليم جدة، مؤكدة أن هذا التكريم يُعد حافزًا للطلاب والطالبات لمواصلة التميز والريادة والإبداع.