كرّم أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، المواطن فيصل السلوم، تقديراً لموقفه البطولي ومسؤوليته الوطنية في التعامل مع مركبة مشتعلة وإبعادها عن موقعها؛ حفاظاً على سلامة الآخرين، ومنعاً لوقوع أضرار محتملة.

وجاء التكريم تقديراً لما جسّده السلوم من شجاعة وحسن تصرف في موقف طارئ، عكس وعي المواطن بدوره الإنساني والوطني، وقدرته على المبادرة عند الحاجة، بما يسهم في حماية الأرواح والممتلكات، ويعزز ثقافة المسؤولية المجتمعية.

وأشاد أمير منطقة القصيم بالموقف البطولي الذي قدّمه السلوم، مؤكداً اعتزازه بمثل هذه الأعمال التطوعية من شباب الوطن المتميزين، وقال: «أفتخر وأعتز بمثل هذه الأعمال التطوعية من شباب الوطن المتميزين، وأعتبر أن مثل هذه الأعمال البطولية تؤكد بالفعل أن المواطن هو رجل الأمن الأول».

ويأتي هذا التكريم امتداداً لنهج تقدير النماذج الوطنية المشرفة، وإبراز المواقف التي تعبّر عن الحس الأمني والمسؤولية الفردية، وتؤكد أن المواطن شريك رئيسي في منظومة السلامة العامة، حين يتحول الوعي إلى فعل، والمبادرة إلى أثر يحفظ الأرواح ويصون الممتلكات.