The Prince of Al-Qassim Region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, honored the citizen Faisal Al-Salloum in appreciation of his heroic stance and national responsibility in dealing with a burning vehicle and moving it away from its location; to ensure the safety of others and to prevent potential damage.

The honor came in recognition of what Al-Salloum embodied in terms of courage and good judgment in an emergency situation, reflecting the citizen's awareness of his humanitarian and national role, and his ability to take initiative when needed, contributing to the protection of lives and property, and enhancing the culture of social responsibility.

The Prince of Al-Qassim Region praised the heroic act presented by Al-Salloum, affirming his pride in such volunteer work from the distinguished youth of the nation, and said: “I am proud and honored by such volunteer work from the distinguished youth of the nation, and I consider that such heroic acts indeed confirm that the citizen is the first security man.”

This honor comes as an extension of the approach to appreciate honorable national models, highlighting the situations that express security awareness and individual responsibility, and confirming that the citizen is a key partner in the public safety system, when awareness turns into action, and initiative into an impact that preserves lives and protects property.