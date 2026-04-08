قبل نحو ساعة ونصف الساعة من انقضاء المهلة التي كانت تنذر بمحو حضارة بأكملها، تراجع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن حافة الهاوية، معلنا تعليق الهجوم الشامل على إيران لمدة أسبوعين.


ثمرة وساطة باكستانية


وجاء الإعلان المفاجئ، ثمرة وساطة باكستانية استمرت حتى الرمق الأخير، ونجحت في نزع فتيل الانفجار الإقليمي ولو بشكل مؤقت، هذا التطور يفتح الباب أمام تساؤل مفاده: هل نحن أمام مقدمة لسلام دائم بين إيران وأمريكا، أم أنها مجرد هدنة تكتيكية واستراحة محارب ؟


وكشف الرئيس ترمب، عبر منصته تروث سوشيال، في الساعة 6:32 مساء بتوقيت الساحل الشرقي للولايات المتحدة (أي قبل ساعة و28 دقيقة من انتهاء مهلته القصوى)، عن قراره قائلا: «بناء على محادثات مع رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف ورئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني المارشال عاصم منير، وبشرط موافقة الجمهورية الإسلامية على الفتح الكامل والفوري والآمن لمضيق هرمز، أوافق على تعليق القصف والهجوم لمدة أسبوعين».


وضع اللمسات الأخيرة على الاتفاق


ووصف ترمب الخطوة بأنها «وقف إطلاق نار من الجانبين»، معتبرا أن واشنطن حققت جميع أهدافها العسكرية وتجاوزتها. وأشار إلى أن إدارته تلقت «مقترحا من 10 نقاط من إيران نعتبره أساسا عمليا للتفاوض»، مؤكدا أنه «تم الاتفاق تقريبا على كل النقاط الخلافية السابقة»، وأن فترة الأسبوعين ستخصص لوضع اللمسات الأخيرة على الاتفاق.


من جانبها، التقطت إيران الإشارة وأعلن وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي التوصل إلى اتفاق مبدئي، مؤكدا أنه «إذا توقفت الهجمات، فإن قواتنا المسلحة ستوقف عملياتها الدفاعية». ولفت إلى أن عبور مضيق هرمز سيكون متاحا لمدة أسبوعين «بالتنسيق مع القوات المسلحة الإيرانية، مع مراعاة القيود الفنية».


فرصة لجمع وتحديث المعلومات


وبحكم أن تعليق الهجوم مرتبط حصرا بفتح مضيق هرمز لمدة أسبوعين، تبدو الفترة بالنسبة للجيوش فرصة تكتيكية أكثر منها نهاية حقيقية للحرب.


ويرى مراقبون أن فترة الأسبوعين توفر فرصة ذهبية لجمع وتحديث المعلومات الاستخباراتية، وإعادة التموضع، وإنتاج وتوريد ذخائر جديدة أو المصادقة عليها، استعدادا لأي سيناريو محتمل، وسط مخاوف من عودة الأمور إلى المربع الأول، وإغلاق مضيق هرمز بشكل ربما أطول هذه المرة.


نافذة زمنية لتجنب الانفجار


ويعتقد محللون سياسيون أن الهدنة مجرد نافذة زمنية ضيقة لتجنب الانفجار الشامل، وليست عصا سحرية لحل صراعات ممتدة لعقود، ولكن كلفة الحرب وتداعياتها أيضا خلال الأسابيع الماضية قد تدفع الأطراف نحو منطق تجاوز ما أمكن من الخلافات، وتقدم ما استطاعوا من التنازلات تجنبا لما هو أسوأ.


وفيما تستعد الأطراف للجلوس إلى طاولة المفاوضات في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، يوم الجمعة القادم، تعيش المنطقة حالة من الهدوء الحذر. ويبقى السؤال: هل تتحول هدنة الأسبوعين إلى انطلاقه نحو اتفاق نهائي يوقف الحرب، أم ستكون مجرد توقف تكتيكي تعقبه عودة إلى المربع الأول؟