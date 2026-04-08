About an hour and a half before the deadline that threatened to erase an entire civilization, U.S. President Donald Trump stepped back from the brink, announcing a two-week suspension of the comprehensive attack on Iran.



The Fruit of Pakistani Mediation



The surprising announcement was the result of Pakistani mediation that lasted until the last moment, successfully defusing the regional explosion, albeit temporarily. This development raises the question: Are we witnessing the beginning of a lasting peace between Iran and America, or is it merely a tactical truce and a break for the warrior?



President Trump revealed his decision via his Truth Social platform at 6:32 PM Eastern Time (one hour and 28 minutes before the expiration of his deadline), stating: “Based on discussions with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and on the condition that the Islamic Republic agrees to the full, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend bombing and attacks for two weeks.”



Finalizing the Agreement



Trump described the step as a “ceasefire from both sides,” considering that Washington had achieved all its military objectives and surpassed them. He noted that his administration received “a 10-point proposal from Iran that we consider a practical basis for negotiation,” affirming that “almost all previous contentious points have been agreed upon,” and that the two-week period would be dedicated to finalizing the agreement.



For its part, Iran picked up the signal, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that a preliminary agreement had been reached, confirming that “if the attacks stop, our armed forces will cease their defensive operations.” He pointed out that crossing the Strait of Hormuz would be available for two weeks “in coordination with the Iranian armed forces, taking into account technical restrictions.”



An Opportunity to Gather and Update Information



Given that the suspension of the attack is strictly linked to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, this period appears to be a tactical opportunity for the armies rather than a true end to the war.



Observers believe that the two-week period provides a golden opportunity to gather and update intelligence information, reposition, and produce and supply new munitions or validate them, in preparation for any potential scenario, amid fears of a return to square one and possibly a longer closure of the Strait of Hormuz this time.



A Time Window to Avoid Explosion



Political analysts believe that the truce is merely a narrow time window to avoid a comprehensive explosion, and not a magic wand to resolve conflicts that have lasted for decades. However, the cost of war and its repercussions over the past weeks may push the parties toward the logic of overcoming as many disagreements as possible and offering what concessions they can to avoid the worst.



As the parties prepare to sit at the negotiating table in the Pakistani capital Islamabad next Friday, the region is experiencing a state of cautious calm. The question remains: Will the two-week truce turn into a launch toward a final agreement that halts the war, or will it merely be a tactical pause followed by a return to square one?