New York City's new mayor, Zahraan Mamdani, pledged yesterday (Thursday) to "reinvent" New York City in a speech delivered on his first day as mayor, promising a "new era" for the largest city in America and an ambitious start to his term.

In a smooth transition of power, 34-year-old Zahraan Mamdani took office as mayor of New York City on January 1, 2026, succeeding Eric Adams, whose term ended on December 31, 2025.

Mamdani is the first Muslim mayor and of South Asian descent in the city's history, and the youngest mayor in over a century, following his historic victory in the 2025 election against Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.

The 34-year-old political star, a democratic socialist who was previously an obscure member of the state assembly, is the city's first Muslim mayor, the first mayor of South Asian descent, and the first mayor born in Africa. He is also the first mayor to take the oath of office using the Holy Quran.

Mamdani added that "a moment like this comes rarely, and even rarer is for the people themselves to hold the reins of change."

The new mayor of New York City said he was advised when writing his statements to lower expectations, adding: "I will not do that at all; the only expectation I seek to adjust is the modest expectation. Starting today, we will govern with broad vision and boldness; we may not always succeed, but we will never be accused of lacking the courage to try."

Jewish Leadership in the Police

In his first decisions, Mamdani decided to retain Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch in her position, in a move aimed at avoiding any impression of losing Jewish leadership in the police while providing continuity in facing the city's sensitive security challenges.

Tisch, who was appointed in November 2024 by Adams, has received widespread acclaim for her efforts to combat corruption within the administration and reduce crime rates.

Before the end of his term, Adams highlighted his administration's achievements in crime fighting, noting a historic decrease in homicide and gunfire numbers, with the city recording 301 homicides in 2025, a decrease of 79 cases from 2024, and the removal of 25,000 illegal firearms from the streets over the past four years, along with a 55% drop in gunfire from vehicles.

New York mayors are typically judged based on their ability to deliver essential services, such as garbage collection, combating rat infestations, repairing potholes, and ensuring smooth subway operations.

Mamdani to Gracie Mansion

On a personal note, Mamdani and his wife, Rama Douaji, will leave their rented one-bedroom apartment in Astoria, Queens, to move to the historic Gracie Mansion, built in 1799, located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Last month, Adams warned Mamdani that the mansion is "haunted," saying: "It’s a friendly ghost as long as you treat the city right; if you don’t, it turns into a mean ghost."

Mamdani begins his term amid significant challenges, but he carries optimism for achieving radical changes in affordability and public safety.