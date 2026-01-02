تعهد عمدة نيويورك الجديد زهران ممداني أمس (الخميس) «بإعادة ابتكار» مدينة نيويورك في خطاب ألقاه في أول يوم له رئيساً للبلدية، واعداً «بعهد جديد» لأكبر مدينة في أمريكا وبداية طموحة لفترة ولايته.
وفي انتقال سلس للسلطة، تولى زهران ممداني، البالغ من العمر 34 عاماً، منصب عمدة مدينة نيويورك في الأول من يناير 2026، خلفاً لإريك آدامز الذي انتهت ولايته في 31 ديسمبر 2025.
ويُعد ممداني أول عمدة مسلم ومن أصول جنوب آسيوية في تاريخ المدينة، وأصغر عمدة منذ أكثر من قرن، بعد فوزه التاريخي في انتخابات 2025 أمام أندرو كومو، وكورتيس سليوا.
النجم السياسي البالغ من العمر 34 عاماً، الاشتراكي الديموقراطي، الذي كان قبل عام عضواً مغموراً في مجلس الولاية، هو أول رئيس بلدية مسلم للمدينة، وأول رئيس بلدية من أصول جنوب آسيوية، وأول رئيس بلدية مولود في أفريقيا، وهو أيضاً أول رئيس بلدية يؤدي اليمين الدستورية باستخدام القرآن الكريم.
وأضاف ممداني أن «لحظة كهذه تأتي نادراً، والأندر من ذلك هو أن يكون الناس أنفسهم هم من يملكون زمام التغيير».
وقال رئيس بلدية نيويورك الجديد إنه نُصح عند كتابة تصريحاته بخفض سقف التوقعات، وأضاف: «لن أفعل ذلك على الإطلاق، التوقع الوحيد الذي أسعى إلى تعديله هو التوقع المتواضع، ابتداءً من اليوم، سنحكم برؤية واسعة وجرأة، قد لا ننجح دائماً، لكننا لن نتهم أبداً بالنقص في الشجاعة للمحاولة».
قيادة يهودية في الشرطة
وفي أولى قراراته، قرر ممداني الاحتفاظ بمفوضة الشرطة جيسيكا تيش في منصبها، في خطوة تهدف إلى تجنب أي انطباع بفقدان قيادة يهودية في الشرطة، مع توفير استمرارية في مواجهة التحديات الأمنية الحساسة في المدينة.
تيش، التي عُينت في نوفمبر 2024 من قبل آدامز، حازت على إعجاب واسع بجهودها في مكافحة الفساد داخل الإدارة وخفض معدلات الجريمة.
وقبل انتهاء ولايته، أبرز آدامز إنجازات إدارته في مكافحة الجريمة، مشيراً إلى انخفاض تاريخي في أعداد القتل والإطلاق الناري، حيث سجلت المدينة 301 حالة قتل في 2025، بانخفاض 79 حالة عن 2024، مع إزالة 25 ألف سلاح غير قانوني من الشوارع على مدى الأعوام الأربعة الماضية، وتراجع إطلاق النار من السيارات بنسبة 55%.
ويُحكم على عمداء نيويورك عادة بناءً على قدرتهم على تقديم الخدمات الأساسية، مثل جمع القمامة، مكافحة انتشار الفئران، إصلاح الحفر في الطرق، وضمان سلاسة حركة مترو الأنفاق.
ممداني إلى قصر غرايسي مانشن
في الجانب الشخصي، سيترك ممداني وزوجته راما دوواجي شقتهما المستأجرة ذات الغرفة الواحدة في أستوريا بكوينز، للانتقال إلى قصر غرايسي مانشن التاريخي المبني عام 1799 في الجانب الشرقي العلوي من مانهاتن.
وفي الشهر الماضي، حذر آدامز ممداني من أن القصر «مسكون»، قائلاً: «إنه شبح ودود طالما كنت تعامل المدينة بشكل صحيح، أما إذا لم تفعل، فإنه يتحول إلى شبح شرير».
ويبدأ ممداني ولايته وسط تحديات كبيرة، لكنه يحمل تفاؤلاً بتحقيق تغييرات جذرية في القدرة على تحمل التكاليف والأمان العام.
New York City's new mayor, Zahraan Mamdani, pledged yesterday (Thursday) to "reinvent" New York City in a speech delivered on his first day as mayor, promising a "new era" for the largest city in America and an ambitious start to his term.
In a smooth transition of power, 34-year-old Zahraan Mamdani took office as mayor of New York City on January 1, 2026, succeeding Eric Adams, whose term ended on December 31, 2025.
Mamdani is the first Muslim mayor and of South Asian descent in the city's history, and the youngest mayor in over a century, following his historic victory in the 2025 election against Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.
The 34-year-old political star, a democratic socialist who was previously an obscure member of the state assembly, is the city's first Muslim mayor, the first mayor of South Asian descent, and the first mayor born in Africa. He is also the first mayor to take the oath of office using the Holy Quran.
Mamdani added that "a moment like this comes rarely, and even rarer is for the people themselves to hold the reins of change."
The new mayor of New York City said he was advised when writing his statements to lower expectations, adding: "I will not do that at all; the only expectation I seek to adjust is the modest expectation. Starting today, we will govern with broad vision and boldness; we may not always succeed, but we will never be accused of lacking the courage to try."
Jewish Leadership in the Police
In his first decisions, Mamdani decided to retain Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch in her position, in a move aimed at avoiding any impression of losing Jewish leadership in the police while providing continuity in facing the city's sensitive security challenges.
Tisch, who was appointed in November 2024 by Adams, has received widespread acclaim for her efforts to combat corruption within the administration and reduce crime rates.
Before the end of his term, Adams highlighted his administration's achievements in crime fighting, noting a historic decrease in homicide and gunfire numbers, with the city recording 301 homicides in 2025, a decrease of 79 cases from 2024, and the removal of 25,000 illegal firearms from the streets over the past four years, along with a 55% drop in gunfire from vehicles.
New York mayors are typically judged based on their ability to deliver essential services, such as garbage collection, combating rat infestations, repairing potholes, and ensuring smooth subway operations.
Mamdani to Gracie Mansion
On a personal note, Mamdani and his wife, Rama Douaji, will leave their rented one-bedroom apartment in Astoria, Queens, to move to the historic Gracie Mansion, built in 1799, located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
Last month, Adams warned Mamdani that the mansion is "haunted," saying: "It’s a friendly ghost as long as you treat the city right; if you don’t, it turns into a mean ghost."
Mamdani begins his term amid significant challenges, but he carries optimism for achieving radical changes in affordability and public safety.