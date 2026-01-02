تعهد عمدة نيويورك الجديد زهران ممداني أمس (الخميس) «بإعادة ابتكار» مدينة نيويورك في خطاب ألقاه في أول يوم له رئيساً للبلدية، واعداً «بعهد جديد» لأكبر مدينة في أمريكا وبداية طموحة لفترة ولايته.

وفي انتقال سلس للسلطة، تولى زهران ممداني، البالغ من العمر 34 عاماً، منصب عمدة مدينة نيويورك في الأول من يناير 2026، خلفاً لإريك آدامز الذي انتهت ولايته في 31 ديسمبر 2025.

ويُعد ممداني أول عمدة مسلم ومن أصول جنوب آسيوية في تاريخ المدينة، وأصغر عمدة منذ أكثر من قرن، بعد فوزه التاريخي في انتخابات 2025 أمام أندرو كومو، وكورتيس سليوا.

النجم السياسي البالغ من العمر 34 عاماً، الاشتراكي الديموقراطي، الذي كان قبل عام عضواً مغموراً في مجلس الولاية، هو أول رئيس بلدية مسلم للمدينة، وأول رئيس بلدية من أصول جنوب آسيوية، وأول رئيس بلدية مولود في أفريقيا، وهو أيضاً أول رئيس بلدية يؤدي اليمين الدستورية باستخدام القرآن الكريم.

وأضاف ممداني أن «لحظة كهذه تأتي نادراً، والأندر من ذلك هو أن يكون الناس أنفسهم هم من يملكون زمام التغيير».

وقال رئيس بلدية نيويورك الجديد إنه نُصح عند كتابة تصريحاته بخفض سقف التوقعات، وأضاف: «لن أفعل ذلك على الإطلاق، التوقع الوحيد الذي أسعى إلى تعديله هو التوقع المتواضع، ابتداءً من اليوم، سنحكم برؤية واسعة وجرأة، قد لا ننجح دائماً، لكننا لن نتهم أبداً بالنقص في الشجاعة للمحاولة».

قيادة يهودية في الشرطة

وفي أولى قراراته، قرر ممداني الاحتفاظ بمفوضة الشرطة جيسيكا تيش في منصبها، في خطوة تهدف إلى تجنب أي انطباع بفقدان قيادة يهودية في الشرطة، مع توفير استمرارية في مواجهة التحديات الأمنية الحساسة في المدينة.

تيش، التي عُينت في نوفمبر 2024 من قبل آدامز، حازت على إعجاب واسع بجهودها في مكافحة الفساد داخل الإدارة وخفض معدلات الجريمة.

وقبل انتهاء ولايته، أبرز آدامز إنجازات إدارته في مكافحة الجريمة، مشيراً إلى انخفاض تاريخي في أعداد القتل والإطلاق الناري، حيث سجلت المدينة 301 حالة قتل في 2025، بانخفاض 79 حالة عن 2024، مع إزالة 25 ألف سلاح غير قانوني من الشوارع على مدى الأعوام الأربعة الماضية، وتراجع إطلاق النار من السيارات بنسبة 55%.

ويُحكم على عمداء نيويورك عادة بناءً على قدرتهم على تقديم الخدمات الأساسية، مثل جمع القمامة، مكافحة انتشار الفئران، إصلاح الحفر في الطرق، وضمان سلاسة حركة مترو الأنفاق.

ممداني إلى قصر غرايسي مانشن

في الجانب الشخصي، سيترك ممداني وزوجته راما دوواجي شقتهما المستأجرة ذات الغرفة الواحدة في أستوريا بكوينز، للانتقال إلى قصر غرايسي مانشن التاريخي المبني عام 1799 في الجانب الشرقي العلوي من مانهاتن.

وفي الشهر الماضي، حذر آدامز ممداني من أن القصر «مسكون»، قائلاً: «إنه شبح ودود طالما كنت تعامل المدينة بشكل صحيح، أما إذا لم تفعل، فإنه يتحول إلى شبح شرير».

ويبدأ ممداني ولايته وسط تحديات كبيرة، لكنه يحمل تفاؤلاً بتحقيق تغييرات جذرية في القدرة على تحمل التكاليف والأمان العام.