The National Council of Hadhramaut praised today (Tuesday) the actions taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and armed forces, for their firm and responsible measures to prevent arms smuggling and to stop any attempts to destabilize security or escalate conflict in the provinces of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, affirming that these steps come as part of the sincere support for the Yemeni legitimacy and respect for the decisions of the United Nations Security Council, foremost among them Resolution (2216).



The council stated in a statement: "We are closely monitoring the statement issued by the leadership of the Coalition Forces supporting legitimacy regarding the limited military operation conducted at the port of Mukalla, which targeted a shipment of weapons and combat vehicles that were illegally brought into the province, posing a direct threat to the security and stability of Hadhramaut."



The National Council of Hadhramaut commended the coalition leadership's commitment to the rules of international humanitarian law, its keenness to protect civilians and vital facilities, to enforce calm, and to prevent any military support outside the framework of the legitimate Yemeni government, which contributes to preserving the security of Hadhramaut and shielding it from the ravages of conflict and chaos. It affirmed its full support for the legitimate authority represented by the Presidential Leadership Council and the local authority in Hadhramaut province, and its support for all efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to establish security and stability, and to empower the people of Hadhramaut to manage their province's affairs away from weapons and the imposition of facts on the ground.