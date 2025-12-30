ثمن مجلس حضرموت الوطني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عاليًا ما قامت به المملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وحكومةً وقواتٍ مسلحة، من إجراءات حازمة ومسؤولة لمنع تهريب السلاح ووقف أي محاولات لزعزعة الأمن أو تأجيج الصراع في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، مؤكداً أن هذه الخطوات تأتي في إطار الدعم الصادق للشرعية اليمنية، واحترام قرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي، وعلى رأسها القرار (2216).


وقال المجلس في بيان: باهتمام بالغ نتابع البيان الصادر عن قيادة قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية بشأن العملية العسكرية المحدودة التي نُفذت في ميناء المكلا، والتي استهدفت شحنة أسلحة وعربات قتالية تم إدخالها بصورة غير قانونية إلى المحافظة، وبما يشكل تهديدًا مباشرًا لأمن حضرموت واستقرارها.


وأشاد مجلس حضرموت الوطني بالتزام قيادة التحالف بقواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني، وحرصها على حماية المدنيين والمنشآت الحيوية، وفرض التهدئة، ومنع أي دعم عسكري خارج إطار الحكومة اليمنية الشرعية، بما يسهم في حفظ أمن حضرموت وتجنيبها ويلات الصراع والفوضى، مؤكداً وقوفه الكامل إلى جانب السلطة الشرعية ممثلة بمجلس القيادة الرئاسي والسلطة المحلية بمحافظة حضرموت، ودعمه لكل الجهود التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية لإرساء الأمن والاستقرار، وتمكين أبناء حضرموت من إدارة شؤون محافظتهم بعيدًا عن السلاح وفرض الأمر الواقع.