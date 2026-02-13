As the war between Russia and Ukraine approaches the end of its fourth year, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced today (Friday) new negotiations with Kyiv next week.



He stated at a press conference that the next round of Ukrainian settlement negotiations will be held on February 17 and 18 in Geneva, with delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in attendance.



For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Kyiv is seeking to support American peace proposals to end the war with Russia, at a time when President Donald Trump is trying to resolve the conflict before the midterm elections in November.



Zelensky added in an interview published by The Atlantic magazine yesterday (Thursday) that Kyiv is ready to hold presidential elections and a referendum on the agreement, but it will not accept an agreement that harms Ukraine's interests.



He said, "The approach we have chosen is to ensure that Americans do not think we want to continue the war... That is why we have started supporting their proposals in every way that accelerates matters."



He added that Ukraine fears nothing. "Are we ready for elections? Ready. Are we ready for a referendum? Ready."



Zelensky denied what the Financial Times reported this week about holding elections and a referendum on February 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion.



He stated that there are still unresolved issues such as a ceasefire and the proposed American security guarantees against any future invasion.



The magazine quoted him as saying, "No one is clinging to power. I am ready for elections. But for that, we need security, security guarantees, and a ceasefire."