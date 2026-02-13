فيما تقترب الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا من نهاية عامها الرابع، أعلن المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الجمعة)، مفاوضات جديدة مع كييف الأسبوع القادم.


وقال في مؤتمر صحفي إن الجولة القادمة من مفاوضات التسوية الأوكرانية ستعقد يومي 17 و18 فبراير الجاري في جنيف، بحضور وفود روسيا والولايات المتحدة وأوكرانيا.


من جانبه، أفاد الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي بأن كييف تسعى إلى دعم مقترحات السلام الأمريكية لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا، في وقت يحاول فيه الرئيس دونالد ترمب حل النزاع قبل انتخابات التجديد النصفي في نوفمبر القادم.


وأضاف زيلينسكي في مقابلة نشرتها مجلة (ذي أتلانتيك)، أمس (الخميس)، أن كييف مستعدة لإجراء انتخابات رئاسية واستفتاء على الاتفاق، لكنها لن تقبل باتفاق يضر بمصالح أوكرانيا.


وقال إن الأسلوب الذي اخترناه هو ألا يعتقد الأمريكيون أننا نريد مواصلة الحرب... لهذا السبب بدأنا في دعم مقترحاتهم بكل سبيل يسرع الأمور.


وأضاف أن أوكرانيا لا تخشى شيئا. هل نحن مستعدون للانتخابات؟ مستعدون. هل نحن مستعدون للاستفتاء؟ مستعدون.


ونفى زيلينسكي ما ذكرته صحيفة فاينانشال تايمز هذا الأسبوع عن إجراء الانتخابات والاستفتاء في 24 فبراير الذكرى الرابعة لغزو روسيا.


وقال إن هناك أمورا لم تُحسم بعد مثل وقف إطلاق النار والضمانات الأمنية الأمريكية المقترحة ضد أي غزو مستقبلي.


ونقلت المجلة عنه قوله «لا أحد يتشبث بالسلطة. أنا مستعد للانتخابات. لكننا من أجل ذلك نحتاج إلى الأمن وضمانات أمنية ووقف لإطلاق النار».