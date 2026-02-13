The suburbs of the Hungarian capital Budapest woke up today (Friday) to a tragic scene, as a fire engulfed a two-story residential building in the Budakeszi area, leaving at least 3 dead and around 22 injured, including 4 critical cases fighting for their lives in hospitals.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning, and the flames spread rapidly inside the building before part of its roof collapsed on the victims, complicating the rescue teams' efforts in the first few minutes. As thick smoke billowed, firefighting teams rushed from the capital to the site, racing against time to contain the disaster and prevent the flames from spreading to neighboring buildings.

The authorities dispatched more than 40 paramedics and 18 ambulances to the scene, while firefighters managed to rescue several survivors from inside the building, in addition to 3 gas cylinders, amid fears that they may have contributed to the escalation of the fire.

A spokesperson for the General Directorate of Disaster Management confirmed the discovery of the bodies of two men and a woman under the rubble, while the injured were distributed to 8 hospitals across Hungary for treatment, as investigations continue to uncover the causes and circumstances of the fire.

The incident has brought back concerns about safety in old residential buildings, while sadness has enveloped the area, which transformed from a quiet neighborhood into a scene of human tragedy during the early hours of dawn.