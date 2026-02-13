استيقظت ضواحي العاصمة المجرية بودابست اليوم (الجمعة) على مشهد مأساوي، بعدما التهمت النيران مبنى سكنياً من طابقين في منطقة بوداكيسي، مخلفةً 3 قتلى على الأقل ونحو 22 مصاباً، بينهم 4 حالات حرجة تصارع الموت في المستشفيات.

الحريق اندلع في الساعات الأولى من الصباح، وامتدت ألسنة اللهب بسرعة داخل البناية، قبل أن ينهار جزء من سقفها فوق الضحايا، ما صعّب مهمة فرق الإنقاذ في الدقائق الأولى. ومع تصاعد الدخان الكثيف، هرعت فرق الإطفاء من العاصمة إلى الموقع، في سباق مع الزمن لاحتواء الكارثة ومنع امتداد النيران إلى المباني المجاورة.

ودفعت السلطات بأكثر من 40 مسعفاً و18 سيارة إسعاف إلى المكان، فيما نجح رجال الإطفاء في انتشال عدد من الناجين من داخل المبنى، إضافة إلى 3 أسطوانات غاز، وسط مخاوف من أن تكون قد ساهمت في تفاقم الحريق.

وأكد متحدث باسم المديرية العامة لإدارة الكوارث العثور على جثتي رجلين وامرأة تحت الأنقاض، بينما تم توزيع المصابين على 8 مستشفيات في أنحاء المجر لتلقي العلاج، في وقت لا تزال فيه التحقيقات جارية لكشف أسباب الحريق وملابساته.

الواقعة أعادت إلى الواجهة مخاوف السلامة في المباني السكنية القديمة، فيما خيم الحزن على المنطقة التي تحولت خلال ساعات الفجر من حي هادئ إلى مسرح مأساة إنسانية.