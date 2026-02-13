The Iranian government announced the formation of a committee to investigate the protests that swept the country last month against the rising cost of living, which turned into anti-government demonstrations and resulted in the deaths of thousands.



The spokesperson for the Iranian government, Fatemeh Mohajerani, said today (Friday) to the ISNA news agency: "A committee has been formed to investigate the facts with the participation of representatives from the relevant institutions, and it is working to collect documents and listen to testimonies."



However, the spokesperson did not clarify whether the committee would focus solely on the economic demands that sparked the protests or if it would also investigate the deaths that occurred during the demonstrations.



The spokesperson noted that the final report will be published to inform public opinion and take subsequent legal actions after the process is completed.



Yesterday evening (Thursday), Iranian authorities released two figures from the reformist camp just days after their arrest.



Iranian President Masoud Bezhaskia had previously tasked teams to investigate the causes of the unrest, without providing further details.



It is worth mentioning that the protests, which began in late December, escalated on January 8 and 9, resulting in the deaths of more than 3,000 people, according to official statistics.



The Iranian authorities announced that the vast majority of the victims were security personnel or bystanders who were killed by "terrorists" working for Israel and the United States.