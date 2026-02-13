أعلنت الحكومة الإيرانية تشكيل لجنة للتحقيق في الاحتجاجات التي عمت البلاد الشهر الماضي، ضد غلاء المعيشة، والتي تحوّلت إلى مظاهرات مناهضة للحكومة وأسفرت عن مقتل الآلاف.


وقالت المتحدثة باسم الحكومة الإيرانية فاطمة مهاجراني، اليوم (الجمعة)، لوكالة «إسنا»: شكلت لجنة لتقصّي الحقائق بمشاركة ممثلين عن المؤسسات المعنية، وتعمل على جمع الوثائق والاستماع إلى الشهادات.


لكن المتحدثة لم توضح ما إذا كانت اللجنة ستركّز فقط على المطالب الاقتصادية التي أشعلت الاحتجاجات، أم أنها ستحقق أيضا في الوفيات التي وقعت خلال المظاهرات.


ولفت المتحدثة إلى أن التقرير النهائي سيُنشر لإطلاع الرأي العام واتخاذ إجراءات قانونية لاحقة بعد انتهاء العملية.


وكانت السلطات الإيرانية، أطلقت مساء أمس (الخميس)، سراح شخصيتين من التيار الإصلاحي بعد أيام قليلة على اعتقالهما.


وسبق أن كلف الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيا فرقاً للتحقيق في أسباب الاضطرابات، دون أن يقدم مزيدا من التفاصيل.


يذكر أن الاحتجاجات التي بدأت أواخر ديسمبر الماضي، تصاعدت في 8و9 يناير الماضي، أدت إلى مقتل أكثر من 3000 شخص، وفق إحصاءات رسمية.


وأعلنت السلطات الإيرانية أن الغالبية الكبرى من الضحايا هم من عناصر الأمن أو من المارة الذين قُتلوا على يد «إرهابيين» يعملون لصالح إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة.